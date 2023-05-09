Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: May 11-17

Join for "Meet Marie Antoinette," a dramatic portrayal by Martina Mathisen, pictured, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Mathisen will reveal the truth behind this very much misunderstood queen, from a teen bride enveloped in pure opulence to the most hated woman in France. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of College of DuPage

Join for "An Introduction to the Art of Chinese Papercutting" at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., and celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by learning about the art of Chinese papercutting. Make your own pieces at this workshop. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

The Northbrook Garden Club's Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday May 12-13, at Village Green Park Community Center, 1810 Walters Ave., in Northbrook. Along with tried-and-true perennials from members' own gardens, the club will be offering a selection of native plants from a local nursery. Members of the club will be available to help with selections and advice on correct growing conditions, as well as suggestions on how to incorporate native plants into your existing garden beds. For information, www.northbrookgardenclub.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Garden Club

Northbrook-On-Ice presents "Gliding Through the Galaxy" at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13; and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Admission is $13-$15. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Ann Perks will lead an in-person discussion of "The Pillars of the Earth" by Ken Follett at 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Trek 105 miles through the Alps as Brian Michalski guides you along Europe's world-famous Tour du Mont Blanc at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Journey through France, Italy and Switzerland, gain insight about planning tips, cultural tidbits, challenges along the trail, accommodation logistics and more. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, will host author Robert Underwood for a discussion about his new book, "Dam It!: Electrifying America and Taming Her Waterways," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Underwood will be in conversation with Mike Leonard. Free; registration required. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Children can join Art for Big Feelings at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., to help organize their feelings and relieve stress through process-oriented art activities. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Virtually join for "On Being Fabulous with Jonathan Van Ness and Kristi Yamaguchi" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, through the Glencoe, Northbrook, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. "Queer Eye" and "Getting Curious" star and ice skating superfan, Jonathan Van Ness, talks with his idol, Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi. They'll chat figure skating, fabulous style and whatever else comes up. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; northbrook.info; skokielibrary.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Illinois Libraries Present

May 11

Spring Rummage Sale: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Winnetka Congregational Church 725 Pine St.; Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln Ave.; and Harkness Outreach Center 630 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. Rummage Sale- sponsored by the Winnetka Congregational Church to raise funds for Chicagoland charities. More than 20 departments featuring furniture, children's clothing, housewares, books, designer wear, sporting goods and more. www.winnetkacongregationalchurch.org.

Morning Movie Matinee: 10 a.m. Thursdays through May 25, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a morning at the movies. May 11: "Fancy Nancy"; May 18: "Mickey Mouse"; May 25: "Curious George." (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

'Wake Up, Brother Bear!': 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, and Saturday, May 13, at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. "Wake Up, Brother Bear!" is an intimate production best enjoyed by children ages 5 and younger. Watch Brother Bear and Sister Bear experience a full year of glorious seasons complete with butterflies, fish, and bees. Children are invited to join the action in this 40 minute production with no intermission. $17-$30. www.nbparks.org.

Barbara Rinella Presents -- Lives of Marjorie Post: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Join for lunch as Barbara Rinella entertains with a dramatization of "The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post" by Allison Pataki. Lunch is included in fee. www.nbparks.org.

Fascinating Free Events & Lunch -- JCC Chicago & CJE SeniorLife: Noon Thursday, May 4, at Vernon Township Community Service Building, 2900 N. Main St. in Buffalo Grove, or Bernard Weinger JCC, 300 Revere Drive, Northbrook. Fascinating free in-person (and virtual) programs for mind, body and spirit enrichment. Enjoy speakers, performers, and musical performances. Complimentary lunch provided. Alternates biweekly on Thursdays in Northbrook at Bernard Weinger JCC and in Buffalo Grove. Virtual programs offered on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. www.jccchicago.org.

Business Toolbox -- Gale DemographicsNow: Virtually at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join for a demonstration of one of the library's powerful new business research tools featuring data on demographics, market research and more. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Alliance Française du North Shore Ciné Club: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Join online for a discussion in French of a French film with English subtitles: "La Règle du jeu" ("The Rules of the Game"). You'll watch the film on your own through a streaming service such as Hoopla, Kanopy, YouTube and Amazon. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. (847) 858-1274.

Organizing Your Apple Computer: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn file organization, storage and navigation tips for Apple computers. Demonstration only. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Engrave Silicone Wristbands: 3 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Use the library's laser to engrave a name or motto on a silicone wristband. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Lego Builders: 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades one-six. The library will bring out its giant stash of Lego pieces for an awesome building challenge. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Art for Big Feelings: 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. School, relationships, and other challenges can lead to big emotions. Help organize those complex feelings and relieve stress through process-oriented art activities. Caregivers of children 8 and younger must stay in the library during the program. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Business After Hours: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Avidor, 650 Waukegan Road, Glenview. A monthly gathering that helps forge new business relationships and renew existing bonds, Business After Hours rotates among member businesses and provides a relaxed, casual atmosphere. This free event is an excellent opportunity to finish the business day in the company of fellow members and grow your circle of contacts. This event is open only to chamber members and prospective members. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Genealogy Research Night: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Socialize with other genealogists while using the library's print collections and online resources. Drop in to get individualized help from genealogy experts, discuss your research with others, and enjoy free printing. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Help! Who's the Decision-Maker and What Do I Need to Know?: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. It happens ... your elderly parent falls and is rushed to the hospital without a Power of Attorney or formal decision-maker in place. Who has the legal right to step in and make medical decisions? This presentation reviews the decision-making hierarchy in such situations and legal planning necessary to avoid more chaos and confusion. This program is geared for caregivers and adult children as well as for seniors. Sponsored by Dutton Casey & Mesoloras P.C. Register. www.nbparks.org.

Board Committee Meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Winnetka Park District Administration Center Community Room, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The agenda will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting. www.winpark.org

Laser Engraved Cutting Boards: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get started designing for the laser with a simple but timeless project, an engraved cutting board. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

'Dam It!' -- Robert Underwood in Conversation with Mike Leonard: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall will host author Robert Underwood for a discussion about his new book, "Dam It!: Electrifying America and Taming Her Waterways." "Dam It!" offers a riveting account of how dams restructured our landscape, powered our country, and became symbols of Americans' resourcefulness and mastery over nature. Underwood will be in conversation with Mike Leonard, an Emmy Award-winning American television journalist, bestselling author, filmmaker and public speaker. Free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Tenacious Tour du Mont Blanc: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Trek 105 miles through the Alps as Brian Michalski guides you along Europe's world-famous Tour du Mont Blanc. Journey through France, Italy, and Switzerland, gain insight about practical planning tips, cultural tidbits, challenges along the trail, accommodation logistics, and more all seen through the lens of Michalski's gorgeous original photography and entertainingly adventurous retellings. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Kevin Wilson in Conversation with Alison Cuddy: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Author Kevin Wilson will be discussing this year's One Book selection, his coming-of-age novel, "Now is Not the Time to Panic," with journalist and radio host Alison Cuddy. A Q&A will follow the conversation, and members of the Zoom audience will be invited to submit written questions during the program. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

May 12

Northbrook Garden Club Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday May 12-13, at Village Green Park Community Center, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Along with tried-and-true perennials from members' own gardens, the club will be offering a selection of native plants from a local nursery. Members of the Garden Club will be available to help with selections and advice on correct growing conditions, as well as suggestions on how to incorporate native plants into your existing garden beds. www.northbrookgardenclub.org.

Kidzcraft: 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join for a fun craft. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

French Storytime -- L'Heure du Conte Français: 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Introduce your family to French through simple stories, music and hands-on activities with French educator Perrine Collette. Please register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Music and Movement with Teacher Dan: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Teacher Dan from Top Note Music Academy will share music through popular songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will include live music and a variety of instruments. Register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Historical Fiction Group: 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead an in-person discussion of "The Pillars of the Earth" by Ken Follett. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Polish Storytime -- Polskie Bajki: 4 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. This bilingual storytime will be in Polish and English. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Lego Club: 4 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Your imagination is the limit as you build with the library's bricks. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Teen Karaoke Party: 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring a friend, grab a mic, and rock the stage with an afternoon of karaoke fun. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Crafty Friday -- Mother's Day: 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Visit the library to make a wonderful handmade gift for someone you love this Mother's Day. For children of all ages with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Northbrook-On-Ice -- 'Gliding Through the Galaxy': 7 p.m. Friday, May 12; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13; 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Northbrook-On-Ice has been called the best amateur ice show in the country and has dazzled spectators since 1969. $13-$15. (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Teen Take & Make: Library hours Friday, May 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Star Wars Day may be May 4, but you can celebrate all month by picking up and making this easy handsewn Ewok softie at home. For children in grade seven-12. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

May 13

Mother Earth Art Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. Join the festivities both online and in-person and support the local arts community. Includes activities for the entire family, and a chance to support local artists. The market will also feature live music performances, drop-in art activities, yoga, and local food vendors. While the market is nature-inspired, the items for sale range from more traditional art depicting natural scenes, to items made from eco-friendly or recycled materials. www.BrushwoodCenter.org.

Standout Luggage Tags: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Make sure you can see your bags the moment they touch the airport's conveyor belt. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders until the week of the event. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Little Play Cafe: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join your librarians for a short storytime, followed by free play for the little ones and coffee for the grown-ups. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Dancing Drums -- A Bharatanatyam Performance: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. An exploration of different sounds from percussion instruments within the framework of Indian classical dance by accomplished performer/choreographer Ramya Ravi. Tickets required. Arrive 20 minutes early for your program ticket. Preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org. Dungeons & Dragons: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Welcoming experienced and new players alike. Play Dungeons and Dragons 5E. Open to children in grades seven-12. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Mandarin Bilingual Storytime: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Introduce your family to Mandarin through simple stories, music and hands-on activities with local educator Emma Forquer. Register each child and adult who will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Saturday First Run Film: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. "A Man Called Otto" (Rated PG-13). This comedy starring Tom Hanks is based on the Swedish novel "A Man Called Ove." Advance registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Chicago Cabaret Week Borscht Belt Buddies -- Crooners/Comics of the Catskills: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Congregation Bene Shalom, 4435 Oakton St., Skokie. Award-winning entertainers Carla Gordon and David Meulemans will make you laugh and make you sigh. Featured guests include Rabbi Charlene Brooks, Kevin Wood, with musical director Beckie Menzie. Admission includes a preshow reception. Profits benefit Congregation Bene Shalom. $25. (773) 509-9360 or www.choosechicago.com.

Chicago Gay Men's Chorus: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $27-$52. https://northshorecenter.org/event/cgmc-big-screen.

May 14

Mother's Day Brunch: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. seatings Sunday, May 14, at White Eagle Events & Convention Center, 6839 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Join for Mother's Day brunch. Payment is due at the time of booking. (847) 647-0660 or www.whiteeagleevents.com.

Chess Club: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Improve your chess game with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Learn how to strengthen your concentration and optimize your play with methods used by the grandmasters. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Classical Concert -- Black Moon Trio Presents Spilling Over: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. The Black Moon Trio (horn, violin, piano) will perform a program celebrating the art and legacy of artist Bob Thompson with musical representations of Thompson's work and the musical inspirations of New York City jazz clubs and works by other artists of color. Advance registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Artemisia Vocal Trio Presents 'She Was': 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. In addition to music arranged or composed music by Artemisia, "She Was" includes five commissioned works by living female composers: Kyong Mee Choi, Hope Littwin, Rochelle Rice, Jess Godwin, and Jori Pilcher. The power of the voice and of the storyteller is highlighted with elements of sound design using recorded interviews, archival footage, and devised writing, including closed captioning and animations that provide a visceral inquiry into our past, present, and future. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

May 15

Tech Help: 1 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Lego Mania!: 4 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Love to build with Legos? Join for Lego Mania! and build cool contraptions with friends. Ages 5-8. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

DIY Spring Snow Globes: 5 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades two-five use simple materials to create a miniature DIY spring snow globe. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Library Board Meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Finding Readers for Your Writing: 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join local author and teacher Mary LaMont for a workshop that will guide writers through two key stages of the writing process -- revision and marketing. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

May 16

Financial Planning Appointments: 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Do you have questions about how to invest, budget, or safeguard your finances? Schedule a free one-hour consultation with a Certified Financial Planner. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Need iPhone and iPad Help?: 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Smile & Rhyme at Heinen's: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Heinen's Grocery Store, 1020 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Join us for stories, songs and rhymes in the Café, then stay for a snack and to chat. For children ages 2 and older with an adult. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Approaching Uncomfortable Conversations About Mental Health: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. It can be intimidating to talk about health, especially mental health, but just having an initial conversation can save lives. Learn concrete strategies to start and continue conversations from Josselyn's director of Mental Health Education, Maggie Nash. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

SCORE Counseling Appointments: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. SCORE North Cook and Lake counties provides mentoring to local small business owners and entrepreneurs. Meet virtually with a mentor. Current and potential entrepreneurs can benefit from the experience of retired volunteer executives to develop business plans and grow businesses. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

An Introduction to the Art of Chinese Papercutting: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by learning about the art of Chinese papercutting and making your own pieces at this workshop. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Monster Mayhem at Glencoe Youth Services: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Grades five-eight. Come to the Glencoe Youth Services field house and make a little plush monster. Will it be snugly? Terrifying? Both? Drop in; limited to supplies on hand. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Dungeons and Dragons: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. A darkness spreads through Ravenloft causing its people to suffer. Join other brave adventurers to fight back evil and complete quests. Rise through the Guild ranks to obtain great power and treasure. Ages 13 and older. Registration is required. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tinker Time: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades one-three, explore your inner maker through hands-on STEAM activities. Register online at glenviewpl.org. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Game On! Board Game Night for Adults: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Whether you're a veteran or new to the hobby, the library has a game for you. Play one of the library's games or bring your own to teach. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Meet Marie Antoinette -- A Dramatic Portrayal by Martina Mathisen: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. The Queen of France visits to talk about her life, loves and intrigues. Dramatist Martina Mathisen will reveal the truth behind this very much misunderstood queen, from a teen bride enveloped in pure opulence to the most hated woman in France. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Improv at the Library: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join librarian and Second City graduate Sheri Reda in a series of improv exercises and games for theater. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

How to Sell Anything on Facebook Marketplace: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Join Laura Schwartz in this one-hour workshop to learn how she sold most of the contents of her home before a recent move. Find out what she learned along the way that can make your experience successful, including pricing and getting paid. $15- $20. Register at www.beneshalom.com/facebook-marketplace.

May 17

Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join us for an hour of interactive free play. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills, and concepts through play. This program is sure to be a little messy, so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Ages 0-4 with a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Preschool Nature Storytime: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate nature through stories, songs, and hands-on activities for ages 3-5 with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Senior Chess: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Senior Center membership required. For ages 55 and older. Join friends for an afternoon of chess at the Northbrook Senior Center. If you want to try something new, meet new people, enjoy socializing or want to maintain or sharpen your skills, consider participating in Senior Center drop-in programs that are free to all Senior Center members. The annual membership fee is $30 for residents and $45 for nonresidents. To become a Senior Center member, stop by the Leisure Center between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or begin your membership online. www.nbparks.org.

Talking Pictures with Susan Benjamin: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. "She Said." Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as The New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation -- a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Find Your Favorite Podcast: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Podcasts are free shows that are similar to radio or TV episodes. They cover many genres, from news and politics, to sports, comedy, celebrity culture and entertainment. Learn about the podcast landscape and how to enjoy them. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Blood Drive: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Give blood and help save lives. The Library is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive. Please call (877) 258-4825 to schedule an appointment or visit vitalant.org and use group code ORDO982A. Donors will receive a coupon for a pint of Culver's frozen custard. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Science: 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Have fun while experimenting. Come participate in fun STEAM activities that will leave a lasting impression. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Girls in Stem SWENext Club: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Connect science with friends and increase access to STEM for girls of all kinds. The Girls in STEM Club is affiliated with the Society of Women Engineers SWENext national youth clubs. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Watercolor -- Landscape: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join artist Fran Vail and learn basic watercolor techniques and the fundamentals of painting landscapes. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Intro to 3D Printing: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Dive into the world of 3D printing. Learn about the tools and programs used to successfully design, discover, and print your very own 3D creations. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Career Counseling Appointments: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Consult in-person with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review and job search strategies for any stage of your career. Appointments are offered in person on the first Friday of the month or via Zoom/by phone on the third Wednesday of the month. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

On Being Fabulous with Jonathan Van Ness and Kristi Yamaguchi: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, through the Glencoe, Northbrook, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. "Queer Eye" and "Getting Curious" star and ice skating superfan Jonathan Van Ness talks with his idol, Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi. They'll chat figure skating, fabulous style and whatever else comes up. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; northbrook.info; skokielibrary.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Library Board of Trustees: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Glencoe Public Library board of trustees meets. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Small Business Mentoring with SCORE: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. SCORE North Cook & Lake counties provides mentoring to local small-business owners and entrepreneurs. Current and potential entrepreneurs can benefit from the experience of retired volunteer executives to develop business plans and grow businesses. Register for a one-hour appointment by contacting our SCORE volunteer Rick Rubenstein at rick.rubenstein@scorevolunteer.org. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Let's Play Chess: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn fundamentals and strategy with volunteer chess instructor Steve Levenson. For children in grades K-eight. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Cutting the Cord -- Streaming Services for TV: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Tired of paying too much for cable? Cost-friendly alternatives like Roku, Netflix, Hoopla, Kanopy, and others can help you save a bundle and change the way you watch TV. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Ongoing

'The Porch On Windy Hill': Through May 14 at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A young violinist and her song collector boyfriend flee the confines of their Brooklyn apartment to the mountains of North Carolina, where the Appalachian music is just the authentic inspiration they're searching for. Featuring bluegrass favorites and foot-stomping hand-clapping finest of American roots music $35-$55. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Babytime: 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, up to 24 months, with songs, cuddles and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or wilmette.libnet.info (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Youth Services Librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Rd, Glenview. Free. Rhymes, songs, and fun for ages through 23 months with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Fridays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and your senses. For ages 2 and older with caregiver. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 11 a.m. Saturdays, through May 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages/family. Join for an outdoor storytime. In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held inside in the library's Hammond Room. Drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for children, through 23 months with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For children of all ages with an adult. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Toddler Storytimes: 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children, ages 2-3, with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children through 12 month with an adult, share rhymes, bounces, and tickles. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.