Local restaurants honoring Cinco de Mayo with specials

Margaritas at Moe's Cantina will be on special for $10 on Cinco de Mayo. Courtesy of Moe's Cantina

Tacos Guanajuato in Kildeer offers a variety of margaritas, including the spicy blood orange, front, and the hibiscus. Courtesy of Tacos Guanajuato

Timothy O'Toole's will be mixing up the Michelada on Cinco de Mayo. Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

For Cinco de Mayo, Fat Rosie's will be serving an array of food and drink specials at all four suburban locations. Courtesy of Fat Rosie's

Cinco de Mayo honors the Mexican army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla that took place on May 5, 1862. In the U.S., the holiday has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, according to history.com.

Here is what some local restaurants and bars are offering on Friday, May 5, and into the weekend.

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/about-aboyer#aboyer-about. In honor of Cinco de Mayo, for one night only, Aboyer will be bringing in signature dishes from George Trois Group's new FONDA Cantina, including totopas con guacamole (chips and guacamole), carnitas tacos and pastel azteca de mole. Reservations required.

Chips and guac are a staple at FONDA Cantina, and they'll be available on May 5 only at sister restaurant Aboyer. - Courtesy of Nikki Allen

230 N. Clark St., Chicago, (773) 219-0900, acebounce.com/. On Thursday and Friday, May 4-5, AceBounce will be serving five mini tacos for $5 and mini churros for $5, plus $5 Modelos bottles and drafts, Corona bottles and tequila shots, $25 Modelo and Corona buckets, and $7 micheladas and palomas.

A toda madre, Bien Trucha, Quiubo

A toda madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/. Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/. Quiubo: 120 Water St., Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. Pre-order the carnitas package for four for $65 that includes slow-cooked braised pork, poblano rice, beans, cilantro and onions, morita salsa, tortillas and limes. Pickup is on May 5 at a toda madre, Bien Trucha, Quiubo or BTG Kitchen in Lombard. Or stop by a toda madre and Bien Trucha from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, when traditional margaritas and Mexican beers are half off.

Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/. It's Cinco de Derby May 5-6 at Beacon Tap. Live music starts at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5. Come back on Saturday for the DJ'd Brunch from noon to 4 p.m., with DJ Triple H spinning before the showing of The Kentucky Derby. The Saturday Tailgate Package, available from 4-6 p.m., includes burgers, brats, hot dogs and elotes for $15 a person.

Margaritas will be on special during Cesar's Cinco de Mayo festivities May 1-5. - Courtesy of Cesar's

2924 N. Broadway, Chicago, (773) 296-9097, killermargaritas.com/. This family-owned Mexican restaurant is hosting Cesar's de Mayo May 1-5 with specials on appetizers, desserts, tequila flights and margaritas. On May 5, Cesar's will be giving away free sombreros, stickers and T-shirts throughout the day.

Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl

Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 349-5008, rosemont.com/thepark/event/cinco-de-mayo-bar-crawl/. Gather some friends for the Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl from 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 5. The crawl includes food and drink specials at Adobe Gila's ($4 Miller Lite drafts, $5 Tequila Sunrise, $7 queso and chips); Bub City Rosemont ($4 Modelo, $5 margarita, $7 nachos); KINGS Dining & Entertainment ($4 Modelo drafts, $5 Sunset de Cinco cocktail (El Jimador tequila, orange juice, grenadine), $7 cheese quesadilla); Park Tavern ($4 Modelo, Pacifico and Corona, $5 tacos (steak, al pastor, rajas), $7 margaritas and Fresca palomas); Pete's Tiki Tiki ($4 Miller High Life, $5 margaritas, $7 daiquiris); and Sugar Factory ($4 beer, $5 Cinco de Mayo shot, $7 Blue Crush Margarita). Visit all six bars to be entered into a drawing for an overnight stay at Aloft Chicago O'Hare and dinner for two at Fogo de Chão. Tickets, which can be purchased at eventbrite.com/ for $10 in advance (on-site is $15 cash only), include access to the bar crawl and specials, two ticket vouchers for Zanies Comedy Club and swag.

Coach's Corner

152 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-1818, dacoachs.com/. On Cinco de Mayo, Coach's will be serving Patron shots for $6, margaritas for $5 and Modelo short for $5. Plus, the taco platter with three tacos, refried beans and Spanish rice is $10.99.

El Gran Agave

1650 Maple Ave., Lisle, (630) 541-8959, elgranagave.com/. For Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant and tequila bar is offering $10 off the El Mexicano Premium Tower, which is normally $89.99 and serves nine to 10 glasses. Plus, Don Julio Shots are $7 and Watermelon Tequila Shooters are $5. Reservations are recommended.

Fat Rosie's

940 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (224) 377-2395; 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 328-0060; 870 N. Meacham, Schaumburg, (847) 807-2850; and 28 Kansas St., Frankfort, (815) 534-1640; fatrosies.com/. Fat Rosie's is going all out for Cinco de Mayo. Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, mariachi bands will be playing at all four locations, with DJs taking over from 9 p.m. to midnight. Specialty cocktails include the Watermelonrita (Gran Centenario Plata, De Kyuper, watermelon liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar, watermelon puree with a chamoy-Tajin rim for $15), Rosie's Chingona Michelada (Casa Humilde Chingona Lager and Rosie's Michelada Mix over ice with a chamoy-Tajin Rim for $13) and Cinco de Drinko (Casamigos Silver shot for $9).

Federales will be serving 14 different flavors of margaritas on Cinco de Mayo. - Courtesy of Federales

180 N. Morgan St., Chicago, (773) 831-9696, federaleschicago.com/events/cinco-de-mayo. The West Loop taco and tequila bar is hosting an all-day party for Cinco de Mayo. Doors open at 11 a.m. May 5, with a live DJ spinning music at noon. Dine on tacos, nachos, taquitos, tortas and more while sipping one of 14 different flavors of margaritas or cocktails such as the Mezcal Old Fashioned, the Tequila Mule or the Pinche Paloma (grab a group for this one, as it's served in a 100-ounce upside-down cowboy hat).

FONDA Cantina offers a variety of tacos for Cinco de Mayo. - Courtesy of Nikki Allen

1735 Benson Ave., Evanston, (224) 714-2866, eatatfonda.com/. The Mexican outpost from Chef Michael Lachowicz and the George Trois Group will be serving albondigas, tacos, pastel azteca de mole, housemade margaritas and palomas and more for Cinco de Mayo. Reservations are requested.

The Oaxaca and hibiscus margaritas offer cool refreshment at Guanajuato in Winnetka. - Courtesy of Guanajuato

1005 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 242-0501, myguanajuato.com/. Expect a special menu and live music on Cinco de Mayo, plus a special drink -- the spicy mango -- featured Thursday through Sunday, May 4-7.

Guzman Y Gomez

519 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville, (331) 457 5991, and 795 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, guzmanygomez.com/. For Cinco de Mayo, Guzman Y Gomez is offering $5 burritos and bowls, plus $3 Coronas and margaritas from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, May 5.

For Cinco de Mayo, Guzman Y Gomez is offering $5 burritos and bowls. - Courtesy of Guzman Y Gomez

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/shows/rico-santana-tribute-band-2/. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. May 5 for the 7:30 p.m. show featuring the Rico! Santana Tribute Band. Tickets are $15-$35.

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap will be serving up $5 margaritas Friday through Sunday, May 5-7. - Courtesy of Krafted

641 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (630) 296-0258, and 111 E. 1st St., Elmhurst, (331) 225-0853, kraftedburgerbar.com/. Krafted will be serving up $5 margaritas Friday through Sunday, May 5-7. Plus, there will be live music at the Bolingbrook location.

La Luna will be mixing up the mango margarita and more for Cinco de Mayo weekend. - Courtesy of La Luna

1726 S. Racine, Chicago, (312) 248-8957, lalunachicago.com/reservations-events. The festivities start with Live DJ Kique spinning from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, May 4, when specials include $8 beer and a shot, $4 single shots and $6 Animal Fries. Come back on Cinco de Mayo to hear a live mariachi band from 4-6 p.m. and then a live DJ from 7 p.m. to close. Specials include party favors and $50 Margarita Towers. On Saturday, May 6, it's Mamitas Seltzer Fiesta featuring bottomless margaritas for $30 during brunch and then later $20 buckets of mamitas seltzers, $4 shots and $30 pitchers, plus a live DJ from 3 p.m. to close. On Sunday, May 7, there's a Live Trio Brunch from noon to 2 p.m. when it's only $25 for bottomless mimosas and micheladas. Reservations are encouraged.

Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090, millersalehouse.com/. Miller's will be offering $2.99 house margaritas on Friday, May 5.

Moe's Cantina River North

155 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, (312) 245-2000, moescantina.com/river-north. The cantina will open at noon on Cinco de Mayo serving a three-taco lunch for $15, along with $10 margaritas from noon to 3 p.m. After 3 p.m. the three-taco dinner is $18.

Moe's Cantina Wrigleyville

3518 N. Clark St., Chicago, (773) 248-0002, moescantina.com/. The Cubs are in town on May 5, so Moe's will be offering pregame specials such as $5 nachos and $10 pina azul and margaritas. There will be samples of Modelo Oro at 3:30 p.m.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/events/cinco-de-mayo. Oaken's special menu for Cinco de Mayo includes street corn salad ($16), quesabirria tacos ($22) and arroz con leche ($12), plus drinks such as the classic margarita ($14), Rainforester Margarita ($15) and Prickly Pear Margarita ($15).

Old Town Pour House

1419 N. Wells St., Chicago, oldtownpourhouse.com/events/cinco-de-mayo-fiesta/. Make plans for the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta from 6-9 p.m. May 5. The $25 ticket includes two drinks, chips, salsa and queso, Mexican Bingo with prizes, music and more.

On The Border

1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; and 535 N. Lakeview Pkwy., Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450; ontheborder.com/. On Friday, May 5, the Cinco 'Rita will be on special for $6.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/event/cinco-de-mayo/. How does $5 Margarita Italianos, palomas and bottled Mexican beer sound? Pinstripes is offering those all day on May 5.

Sip on the hibiscus margarita at Tacos Guanajuato in Kildeer. - Courtesy of Tacos Guanajuato

20771 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 847-1056, tacosg.com/. Spring specials in time for Cinco de Mayo include ceviche campechano ($17.95), taco campechano ($8), red beets salad ($14.95), pork belly taco ($7), duck taco ($8), octopus taco ($8) and crispy duck enchiladas ($19.95). Wash it down with a variety of margaritas (hibiscus, dragon fruit, blueberry basil, prickly pear, tamarindo and cilantro avocado for $14-$15), sangria ($12), Mexican beers and wines and spirits.

Tatas Tacos

Lakeview: 2826 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, (773) 741-1784; Portage Park (Six Corners): 4929 W. Irving Park, Chicago, (773) 685-6002; and Portage Park (Kitchen & Social): 5700 W. Irving Park, Chicago, (312) 762-6783. Tatas is turning 5 on Cinco de Mayo. The Lakeview and Six Corners locales will have a DJ and a new flavored margarita, while the Social spot will have a selfie station, a singer performing Selena covers and a wheel of prizes.

The Love Child Margarita is one of the Cinco de Mayo specials at Timothy O'Toole's suburban locations. - Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; 622 N. Fairbanks Court, Chicago, (312) 642-0700; timothyotooles.com/. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with specials including Strawberry Banana Margarita ($13), Mango Chili Cinco Margarita ($12), Michelada ($10), Love Child Margarita ($13, suburban locations only) and sangria ($10, Chicago only). And fill up on IPA chicken tacos, Baja fish tacos, nacho platter, housemade guacamole and more.