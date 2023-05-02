Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: May 4-10

Explore Henna with Asma Bohra as she shares a brief history of the art form, explains basic outlines and simple designs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. Register. For information, www.nileslibrary.org. Daily Herald File Photo

Virtually join the Historical Fiction Group at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, through the Glencoe Public Library and hear Ann Perks lead a discussion of "The Pillars of the Earth" by Ken Follett. Register. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for American Musical Theater Legends with Susan Benjamin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., for a discussion on Leonard Cohen. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Babe-alon 5 performs at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, as part of the library's Sunday Music Series. This charming and talented vocal trio of Kasey Foster, Kiley B. Moore and Tara Smith is equal parts aural pleasure, nostalgia and awe-inspiringly punny songs. For information, www.glenviewpl.org. Courtesy of Kasey Foster

Join for a Mother-Daughter Spring Tea at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Sip tea and share small plates of food at an elegant Tea Party. Grandmothers, aunts and other adults are welcome to attend. Advance registration is required. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Virtually join "Drawing Comics with Jarrett J. Krosoczka" at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, through the Glenview, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Celebrate Free Comic Book Day. Perfect for the entire family, this live, virtual drawing workshop is sure to inspire the inner artist in everyone. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present. For information, www.glenviewpl.org; skokielibrary.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Schaumburg Township District Library

Micky Dolenz takes the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., in Skokie. Dolenz is the voice of The Monkees. For tickets, northshorecenter.org/event/micky-dolenz. Daily Herald file photo

Join the Mystery Group at 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., and hear Ann Perks lead a discussion of "Blackout" by Simon Scarrow. For information, glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join expert traveler Ralph Danielsen on a tour of the rugged coast of Maine, which boasts 400 years of history amid its quaint fishing villages and picture-perfect lighthouses, at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. For information, wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "All the Way to the Tigers: A Memoir" by Mary Morris at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. All are welcome. For information, glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

May the Force be with you. Drop by for Star Wars Day crafts, activities and photo opportunities at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Come in costume if you like. For information, wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

May 4

Morning Movie Matinee: 10 a.m. Thursdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a morning at the movies. May 4: "Paw Patrol"; May 11: "Fancy Nancy"; May 18: "Mickey Mouse"; May 25: "Curious George." (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Fascinating Free Events & Lunch- JCC Chicago & CJE SeniorLife: Noon Thursday, May 4, at Vernon Township Community Service Building, 2900 N. Main St. in Buffalo Grove, or Bernard Weinger JCC, 300 Revere Drive, Northbrook. Fascinating free in-person (and virtual) programs for mind, body and spirit enrichment. Enjoy speakers, performers, and musical performances. Complimentary lunch provided. Alternates biweekly on Thursdays in Northbrook at Bernard Weinger JCC and in Buffalo Grove. Virtual programs offered on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. www.jccchicago.org.

Nonfiction Group: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "All the Way to the Tigers: A Memoir" by Mary Morris. All are welcome. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Join expert traveler Ralph Danielsen on a tour of the rugged coast of Maine, which boasts 400 years of history amid its quaint fishing villages and picture-perfect lighthouses. Boat around the islands, lunch on lobster, check out some "downeast" art, walk in the footsteps of great American poets, see vacation homes of presidents, and explore many picturesque harbors, all washed by high tides and Atlantic fog. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

May the Fourth Be With You: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Calling all Star Wars fans ages 5 and older. May the force be with you on May Fourth as you rescue Han Solo from ice blocks, make Yoda ears and Wookie puppets, create your own Light Saber, and use the green screen to take out-of-this-galaxy photos. Drop in www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Pokemon Party: 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Trade your Pokemon cards with other trainers and do some Pokemon themed crafts. Ages 6 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

3D Printing Demo: 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. View a demonstration of the library's new 3D printer. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Author Visit: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Meet Glenview District 34-sponsored author Many Yom, author of "Nami's New Friend." Copies of her book will be given to children ages 3-8 living in the Glenview District 34 boundaries, while supplies last. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Intro to Vinyl Cutting: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Program will introduce patrons to basic concepts and terminology related to the designing and cutting vinyl for craft projects. The course will cover basic cutting software tools and processes. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Quilt Lecture by Cindy Grisdela: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 460 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield. Quilting lecture by Cindy Grisdela entitled, "Anatomy of an Improv Quilt." $10. (630) 222-1930 or www.illinoisquilters.com.

Big Books: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Big Books discussion series will meet every Thursday night through May 18. Discuss "Place Walk," the first novel in a highly lauded trilogy by Egyptian Nobel Prize in literature winner Naguib Mahfouz. Registration required. Glencoe residents take priority if the class fills up. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

BookBites Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. May's discussion title will be "Peach Blossom Spring" by Melissa Fu. Books are available at the library one month prior to meetings. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Chasing Childhood -- CATCH Screening & Panel Discussion: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Join for a free screening of the documentary "Chasing Childhood" and a panel discussion led by Lauren Schifferdecker, founder of Inspire Counseling Center, and Kim Resnick, director of Little Ones Preschool. (847) 337-5103 or catchiscommunity.org.

One Book, Everyone Reads Book Discussion: Virtually at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join to discuss the 2023 One Book, Everyone Reads title, "Now Is Not the Time to Panic," by Kevin Wilson. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Slava Komissarenko: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Slava Komissarenko is a highly acclaimed standup comedian from Belarus. $65-$120. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

May 5

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners; students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an hour of interactive free play. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills, and concepts through play. This program is sure to be a little messy, wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Ages 0-4 with a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Be Our Guest -- Read with a Princess: 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Come join actress Jessica McClure as she inhabits some of your kids' favorite female characters from the big screen. After 40 minutes of engaging character-related activities, each child will get an option to interact and take photos with each character one-on-one. Please register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Career Counseling Appointments: 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Consult in-person with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review and job search strategies for any stage of your career. Appointments are offered in person on the first Friday of the month or via Zoom/phone on the third Wednesday of the month. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration: 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. It's time for a fiesta. Come celebrate Cinco de Mayo. www.nbparks.org.

Pizza Mania: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Glenview United Methodist Church, 727 Harlem Ave., Glenview. Wesley Child Care Center and the Kiwanis Club of Glenview-Northbrook will host the annual Pizza Mania fundraiser. All you can eat pizza, kids activities, music and drawings, silent auction. In addition to raising funds for Wesley's program enhancements, proceeds raised will go to support the Ellen Fagerburg Scholarship Fund and address the needs of families who require financial assistance to attend Wesley Child Care Center. www.wesleychildcarecenter.com.

Mystery Group: 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "Blackout" by Simon Scarrow. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Transportation Options for Older Adults: 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. One of the greatest tools of aging in place is being able to get to and from locations outside the home. Learn about local transportations options for older adults. Presented by Northfield Township, North Shore Senior Center, Helping Hands of Glenview and the RTA. Presented in partnership with the village of Glenview Senior Services and North Shore Senior Center. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Star Wars Day: 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. May the Force be with you. Drop by for Star Wars crafts, activities and photo opportunities. Come in costume if you like. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Sculpey Sculptures: 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades five-eight learn how to mold Sculpey polymer clay to create a spring-themed miniature sculpture. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

First Friday in Hubbard Woods: 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Hubbard Woods business district, Winnetka. Join the 2023 First Friday kickoff event. The evening will celebrate female entrepreneurship in the community, whether as a business owner, product maker or service provider. Businesses will stay open late and offer drinks and appetizers. www.shophwdd.com.

47th Annual Ice Show -- 'Blades of Gold': 7 p.m. Friday, May 5; 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Ice Arena presents "Blades of Gold," its 47th annual Ice Show. Skaters enrolled in the Winter and Spring sessions perform. www.winpark.org.

Micky Dolenz: 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Micky Dolenz, the voice of The Monkees, moved a generation and led this pop culture phenomena to a dozen Top 20 singles, four number one albums and two Emmy awards. $65-$85. (847) 673-6300 or https://northshorecenter.org/event/micky-dolenz.

May 6

Healthy Kids Day 5K Walk/Run: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Healthy Kids Day is the Y's national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. The North Suburban YMCA will be hosting a walk/run to celebrate and unite families and the community. Bring your family. Pets welcome. (A $10 pet fee will be added and paid at the registration table). $25-$35. Register online at nsymca.org/hkd23. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Drawing Comics with Jarrett J. Krosoczka: Virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, through the Glenview, Skokie, Wilmette, and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Celebrate Free Comic Book Day with bestselling author and illustrator Jarrett J. Krosoczka. Perfect for the entire family, this live, virtual drawing workshop is sure to inspire the inner artist in everyone. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. www.glenviewpl.org; skokielibrary.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Take & Tinker: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you love to make, create and explore? Take home a cool, hands-on STEAM activity. A limited quantity of kits will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Intended for ages 3 and older. May 6: Blooming paper flowers. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Little Play Cafe: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join your librarians for a short storytime, followed by free play for the little ones and coffee for the grown-ups. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Watch Party for Drawing Comics with Jarrett J. Krosoczka: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join the library's in-person watch party of award-winning graphic novelist Jarrett J. Krosoczka's interactive drawing workshop. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Free Comic Book Day: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. All ages. Calling all comic book fans. Stop by the table in the Commons and let the library help you pick out some free comic books to take home. This event is sponsored by Pastimes. Drop in. (847) 663-1234 or nmdl.libnet.info.

'Welcome, Spring!' Craft Show and Bake Sale: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 8013 Laramie St., Skokie. Shop for Mother's and Father's Days, or for any day from more than 30 vendors in a variety of media. St. Peter's finest bakers will also have various cookies, brownies and breads to sell, along with raffle baskets. (847) 673-8166 or www.stpeteruccskokie.org.

Explore Chinese Culture: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by learning about Chinese culture through storytelling and music. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Secret Gift Workshop: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Make your own cards and gifts at the library, out of sight of the recipients. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Repairs: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Thinking of tossing a broken item? Bring it to the library's Northbrook Repairs event instead. Skilled volunteers will do their best to help you repair a household item, free. At past events, lamps, toys, clothing, bags and bicycles have been repaired. Items will not be accepted for repair after 3 p.m., and items will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and must be small enough to carry. www.northbrook.info/repairs.

Mother-Daughter Spring Tea: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Sip tea and share small plates of food at an elegant Tea Party. Grandmothers, aunts and other adults are welcome to attend. A visit from a royal princess, spring craft and other surprises await. Advance registration is required. www.nbparks.org.

Basic Digitization Techniques for Genealogists: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn the basics of digitizing and organizing your family photographs, documents and more. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Secret Gift Workshop: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Make your own cards and gifts at the library, out of sight of the recipients. 847-256-5025 or wilmette.libnet.info (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Mother Earth Art Market: Online sale Saturday, May 6-12; in-person sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. Join the festivities both online and in-person and support the local arts community. Includes activities for the entire family, and a chance to support local artists. The market will also feature live music performances, drop-in art activities, yoga, and local food vendors. While the market is nature-inspired, the items for sale range from more traditional art depicting natural scenes, to items made from eco-friendly or recycled materials. www.BrushwoodCenter.org.

May 7

STEAM Stories at Kohl Children's Museum: 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Kohl Children's Museum, 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. Enjoy STEAM storytime with your Glenview Public Library librarians. Meet at Spotlight Studio; museum admission not required for storytime. Drop in for ages 2 and older with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Museum & Police Department Open Houses: 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. The Wilmette Historical Museum and the Wilmette Police Department will be hosting joint open houses at their respective locations on Ridge Road. Come and enjoy a performance from the Wilmette Community Band on the museum's front lawn at noon, explore the museum's historic building, and tour the exhibits. Kids can get "locked up" in the building's original jail cell, as well as enjoy family-friendly activities. Down the street at the police department, take a tour of the station and enjoy a free hot dog. (847) 853-7666 or www.wilmettehistory.org.

Community Art Show: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for the opening of the library's Off the Beaten Path-themed art show featuring local artists. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Sunday Music Series -- Babe-alon 5: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. This charming and talented vocal trio of Kasey Foster, Kiley B. Moore and Tara Smith is equal parts aural pleasure, nostalgia, and awe-inspiringly punny songs. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Let's Learn Together Family Workshop: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Get curious about why race matters in our society. This workshop is designed to give families the language and building blocks to talk about race and racism, fairness, equity and justice. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

It's Juggle Time!: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. For families. Enjoy a comedy juggling variety show, plus a 100% total participation interactive workshop that gets all ages of kids trying out new skills. Register. (847) 663-1234 or www.nileslibrary.org.

Young Steinway Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Hear violinist Elle Cho, a ninth-grader at Maine South High School in Park Ridge, and pianist Helena Sprajcer, a fifth-grader at Science and Arts Academy in Des Plaines. skokielibrary.info.

Music of the Baroque: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Dame Jane Glover takes the podium for a joyful evening of music. Music of the Baroque's principal players become the soloists in two intimate sinfonie concertanti by Haydn and Dittersdorf. A symphony by Vanhal and Mozart's Symphony No. 34 in C Major complete the circles. $48-$100. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

May 8

American Musical Theater Legends with Susan Benjamin: 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Discussion of Leonard Cohen. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Make Your Own Mini Masterpiece: 3 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stop in or grab a kit to take home and make your own mini masterpiece. Then bring it back to be displayed around the library the week of the One Book Everyone Reads author event, May 8-12. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Messy Mondays: 4 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Drop-in for a messier craft and leave the cleanup to the library. For families. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Flower Making Workshop: 4 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Using paper and fun materials, make different kinds of flowers to give to your loved ones. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Food For Thought Cookbook Book Club -- Above Board: 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you love browsing through cookbooks and trying new recipes? Check out one of the spotlighted cookbooks, try some recipes and bring a dish to share. The books are available for checkout at the library and through Hoopla, when available. "Boards: Stylish Spreads for Casual Gatherings," by Elle Simone Scott and "The Art of the Board," by Olivia Carney. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Glenview Writers Group: 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Hone your writing skills in a friendly, supportive environment while giving and receiving encouragement and feedback on current projects. New and experienced writers of all genres are welcome. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Dave Specter Blues Band: 7-8 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Enjoy an evening with the Grammy-nominated blues guitarist who is celebrating 30 years on Delmark Records. Performance will be held in the 1st Floor Auditorium. Register. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info/events.

May 9

Financial Planning Appointment: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you have questions about how to invest, budget or safeguard your finances? Schedule a free, one-hour in-person consultation with a Certified Financial Planner. Preference given to Winnetka-Northfield Library Card holders. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Classics & Contemporary Book Discussion: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join to discuss "No-No Boy" by John Okada. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Demystifying Senior Living: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Join leaders from CJE SeniorLife and find out how senior living can support values of independence and autonomy and what types of programs and services you can expect from senior communities. The team will share an abundance of experience along with offering practical information while you consider your options. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org

Google Drive Basics: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn how to create, upload and manage your content, and collaborate with others. Gmail account required. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person in the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Drop in Dungeons and Dragons: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Bring a character or use a premade one for a one-shot adventure. Beginner friendly. Ages 13 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Affordable internet: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. This class will cover price, speed, coverage and customer service experiences from some of the top affordable internet providers. Register. (847) 663-1234 or www.nileslibrary.org.

At Home Film Series: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join for a virtual discussion of "Columbus" (2017) starring Haley Lu Richardson, John Cho and Parker Posey. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Climbing Mount Everest: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Northbrook resident Art Muir, the oldest American to summit Everest, describes his exhilarating experience and how he started his mountaineering journey only after retiring. Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info.

Historical Fiction Group: Virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, through the Glencoe Public Library. Ann Perks will lead a virtual discussion of "The Pillars of the Earth" by Ken Follett. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Clue -- A Mystery Book Club: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join in person or on Zoom. This month's book is "The 7 Moons of Maali Almeida" by Shehan Karunatilaka. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

May 10

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join the monthly Great Books Discussion Group where readers of great works discuss big questions and their answers in a friendly, welcoming setting. The May discussion title will be "Theory of the Leisure Class" by Thorstein Veblen. Moderated by Michael Bartlett, journalist/editor and Glenview resident. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own materials. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Morning Movie -- 'Paddington': 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. An orphaned bear travels from the jungles of Peru to London in search of a home. He ends up at Paddington train station, where he's found by the Brown family. All ages are welcome. Register. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Preschool Nature Storytime: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Let's explore! Celebrate nature through stories, songs and hands-on activities. For children, ages 3-5, with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Senior Chess: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Senior Center membership required (Ages 55+). If you want to try something new, meet new people, enjoy socializing or want to maintain or sharpen your skills, consider participating in Senior Center drop-in programs that are free to all Senior Center members. The annual membership fee is $30 for residents; $45 for nonresidents. To become a Senior Center member, stop by the Leisure Center between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or begin your membership online. (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

Wednesday Book Group: Virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, through the Glencoe Public Library. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "The Boy and the Dog" by Seishu Hase, translated from the Japanese by Alison Watts. All are welcome. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Business Toolbox: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a demonstration of Gale Business: Plan Builder and how it can help entrepreneurs set up to succeed. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Protecting Yourself Against Ransomware: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Ransomware is a type of malware that infects computers and encrypts computer files until a ransom is paid. Learn to minimize your exposure to ransomware and other types of malicious malware. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Movie -- 'Crossing Delancey': 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. A Manhattan single meets a man through her Jewish grandmother's matchmaker. This rom-com first hit theaters back in 1988, and now you can enjoy it on the big screen again in the 1st floor Auditorium. Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info.

Board Game Book Club: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. This book club is all about solving mysteries. Read a mystery book from the provided list and then come in to discuss your book and play the board game Clue. For children, in grades three-five. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

What is 'The Cloud': Virtually 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join in demystifying cloud services. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Business After Hours: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Cafe Lucci, 609 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. A monthly gathering that helps forge new business relationships and renew existing bonds, Business After Hours rotates among Member businesses and provides a relaxed, casual atmosphere. Drop by to unwind and connect with your local business community. This event is open only to chamber members and prospective chamber members. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

High School 101: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. Grades six-eight. Parents welcome. Want to know what to expect in high school? Local ISAC representative will tell you everything you need to know. Register. (847) 663-1234 or www.nileslibrary.org.

Graphic Novel Book Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Love graphic novels? To wrap up the year, bring your favorite graphic novels to share with the group, and make your own comic book art. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Creativity in a World of Artificial Intelligence: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join Christopher White, assistant professor of music theory at the University of Massachusetts, as he discusses recent boom of Artificial Intelligence, art and human creativity. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Cuisine Quest -- Southeast Asia and India: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Tantalize your taste buds as Brian Michalski whisks you off to Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, India and more on this whirlwind tour of iconic regional cuisine of Southeast Asia. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Henna Artist Asma Bohra: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. Explore henna with Asma Bohra as she shares a brief history of the art form, explains basic outlines, and simple designs. You'll even practice on hand cutouts or your own hand. Register. (847) 663-1234 or www.nileslibrary.org.

Ongoing

'The Porch On Windy Hill': Runs through May 14, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A young violinist and her song collector boyfriend flee the confines of their Brooklyn apartment to the mountains of North Carolina, where the Appalachian music of Mira's childhood is just the authentic inspiration they're searching for. Featuring bluegrass favorites and foot-stomping hand-clapping finest of American roots music $35-$55. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Babytime: 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies up to 24 months with songs, cuddles and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or wilmette.libnet.info (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Youth Services Librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Rd, Glenview. Free. Rhymes, songs, and fun for ages through 23 months with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Fridays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and your senses. For ages 2 and older with caregiver. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 11 a.m. Saturdays, through May 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages/family. Join for an outdoor storytime. In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held inside in the library's Hammond Room. Drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for children, through 23 months with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For children of all ages with an adult. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Toddler Storytimes: 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children, ages 2-3, with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children through 12 month with an adult, share rhymes, bounces, and tickles. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.