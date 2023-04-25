Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: April 27 - May 3

Join virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library for "John Hughes & the North Shore Experience" and take a journey through the key highlights of John Hughes' career and his movies. An emphasis will be placed on his role as director and his cinematic presence in Chicago's North suburbs and North Shore. Register. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy AP Photo/File

"Making Change -- A History of LGBTQ Activism" will virtually be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, through the Glencoe Public Library. Since the 1950s, massive change has occurred in the lives of LGBTQ people in the United States and in the social and institutional responses to them. This talk will trace the history of LGBTQ activism from its start in the 1950s to the early 21st century. Presented by John d'Emilio, a professor emeritus of history and of Women's and Gender Studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Register. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for a screening of "Style Wars: New York Graffiti Art and Breakdancing in the 1980s," winner of Best Documentary at Sundance Film Festival at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Children in grade one-two can build reading and comprehension skills with friends at the Little Bookworms Book Club at 4 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Read a short book together, talk about it and do a book-connected activity. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Celebrate Eid al-Fitr with story time, crafts, and henna painting at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Hosted in collaboration with the South Asian Families of Wilmette. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join Art Explorations with Bernadette Foch at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., for a unique class featuring oil pastels, Sharpies, chalk and color diffusing paper. For children in grades one-six. Register. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Stop by The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday April 29, for a story time with illustrator Jay Fleck, sharing his new picture book, "Tiny T. Rex and the Grand Ta-Da!" from the Tiny T. Rex series, part of the Book Stall's celebration of Independent Book Store Day. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Come enjoy Teen Spa Day at 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., and learn all about nail art. Register. For information, wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join Big Books at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., for a discussion of "Palace Walk, the first novel in a trilogy by Egyptian Nobel Prize in literature winner Naguib Mahfouz. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join virtually for the "History of Fleetwood Mac" at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, through the Glenview Public Library. Trace the band's career with a focus on their blockbuster album "Rumours" and the classic lineup of Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood. Program presented via Zoom. Register. For information, www.glenviewpl.org. Courtesy of AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Submit your event listing at www.dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

April 27

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available morning of event, at the Youth Services Desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for singing, dancing and stories for toddlers, ages 18 months-3 years with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available morning of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Trunk Show -- Peter Cohen: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27, to Saturday, April 29, at Francis Heffernan, 810 Elm St., Winnetka. View Peter Cohen's collection of fashion and design at a trunk show. (847) 446-2112 or www.francesheffernan.com/events.

Spring Fling Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Spring into fun with good food, friends and the musical stylings of Peter Oprisko. www.nbparks.org

Fascinating Free Events & Lunch -- JCC Chicago & CJE SeniorLife: Noon Thursday, April 27, at Vernon Township Community Service Building, 2900 N. Main St. in Buffalo Grove, or Bernard Weinger JCC, 300 Revere Drive, Northbrook. Free in-person (and virtual) programs for mind, body and spirit enrichment. Enjoy speakers, performers, and musical performances. Complimentary lunch provided. Alternates biweekly on Thursdays in Northbrook at Bernard Weinger JCC and in Buffalo Grove. Virtual programs offered on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. www.jccchicago.org

Crafternoons: 4:15 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages; younger than 8 with an adult. Create your own crafts out of a wide variety of materials, ranging from the everyday to the entirely unexpected. Drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Decentralized Social Media: 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stop relying on big company platforms and learn to use a decentralized social media protocol like Mastodon. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Fairview String Ensemble: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. The Fairview String Ensemble is a middle school group of students under the direction of Marion Messino. skokielibrary.info.

Winnetka Park District Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Winnetka Park District, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The agenda will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting. Meeting will be held in the Community Room. www.winpark.org.

Understanding Small Business Financial Reporting: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, through the Glenview Public Library. Gain confidence in your ability to understand your business's financial reports. This webinar is intended to teach non-accountants how to understand key financial reports -- what to look for, what they mean, and how to interpret the story they tell about where your business is today and where it's headed. Presented by Shawna Brauer of SCORE North Cook and Lake counties. This program is presented in partnership with Evanston, Glenview, Skokie and Wilmette public libraries and Evanston, Glenview, Skokie and Wilmette/Kenilworth chambers of commerce. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Books: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. This six-week Big Books discussion series will meet every Thursday night through May 18. "Palace Walk" is the first novel in a highly lauded trilogy by Egyptian Nobel Prize in literature winner Naguib Mahfouz. Experienced Big Books leader Holly Marihugh returns to guide the discussions. Big Books, the long-standing discussion series around significant works of literature, is presented in partnership with the Friends of the Glencoe Public Library. Registration is required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Second and Third Grade Book Club: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Chat with your friends about this month's book, "Cat Kid Comic Club," by Dav Pilkey, and make a craft together. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

History of Fleetwood Mac: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, through the Glenview Public Library. Trace the band's career with a focus on their blockbuster album "Rumours" and the classic lineup of Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood. Program presented via Zoom. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Understanding Herniated Discs: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, through the North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. A herniated disc is a bulging, slipped or ruptured disc and is one of the most common causes of lower back pain, leg pain and sciatica. In this presentation by Dr. Jonathan Erulkar, Illinois Bone & Health Institute, you'll learn about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for a herniated disc. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org

'Singin' in the Rain': Thursday, April 27, to Sunday, April 30, at Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. Children's Theater of Winnetka presents its spring show "Singin' in the Rain." All ages show. www.purplepass.com/#246389.

MLB Pitch, Hit & Run Competition: 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1700 Techny Road, Northbrook. The Northbrook Park District is excited to offer the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition, a one-day event for boys and girls ages 7-14 that provides an opportunity for youth to compete in the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. Participants will compete in either the baseball or softball divisions and have the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition, including the finals held during the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Registration deadline is Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m. www.nbparks.org.

April 28

Time for Twos: 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children ages 2-3 with caregiver. Join for stories and creative activities connected to that week's stories. This class is aimed at children who have not yet entered 3-year-old preschool.www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Kidzcraft: 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join for a fun craft. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available the morning of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Korean Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy a bilingual storytime featuring songs, stories, and rhymes for the whole family. For children through age 6. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Teen Spa Day: 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Feeling stressed? Learn all about nail art and take care of yourself. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Browser Extensions: Virtually at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, through the Wilmette Public Library. Boost your comfort and productivity on the internet with browser extensions. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Stand-Up Comedy Night: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at The Laughing Academy, 3230 Glenview Road, Glenview. Date night, girls' night out or any other good excuse to get out of the house ... come enjoy food, drinks, games and a stand-up comedy lineup. Registration includes dinner, one drink ticket and one admission to the show (cash bar will also be available). Proceeds benefit full-time day care for children with disabilities. (847) 495-2714 or www.totscenter.org,

Spring Film Series -- "Phase 4": Virtually Friday, April 28, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Register to receive a prerecorded introduction and criticism by our resident film expert Scott Siegel, along with a link to watch the film at home through our Hoopla or Kanopy streaming services. The ants are taking over in this chilly dystopian parable. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

April 29

Independent Book Store Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Stop by The Book Stall to celebrate Independent Book Store Day, a national effort to recognize the importance of independent bookstores across the country. The day marks the 10th Anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day. There will be plenty of activities and displays to mark the occasion including story time, scavenger hunt, Sip and Shop and more. For details and times of activities, visit www.thebookstall.com.

Personalized Leather Catch-All Tray: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Laser engrave a name, monogram or graphic into a leather catchall. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for stories, songs and fun in Mandarin and English. Presented by local educator Ling Liu. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Dance & Music Academy Presents 'Cinderella': 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy a story, dance lesson and performances from the Dance and Music Academy's spring performance of "Cinderella." Tickets required. Arrive 20 minutes early for your program ticket. Preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Dia de los Niños: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. For families. Celebrate children and literacy with music, crafts and bubbles. Little Parade Music will join for this special event. Register. (847) 663-1234 or www.nileslibrary.org.

Art Explorations with Bernadette -- Mola Art: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades one-six. Join Glencoe favorite Bernadette Foch for a unique class featuring oil pastels, Sharpies, chalk and color diffusing paper. You'll create your own masterpiece to bring home. Each class features a different theme. Register.www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Eid al-Fitr Celebration: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Celebrate Eid al-Fitr with storytime, crafts, and henna painting. Hosted in collaboration with the South Asian Families of Wilmette (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre will engage you in magnetic human stories that are both new and deeply familiar. The artists proudly explore the intersection of heritage, culture and identity. skokielibrary.info

Chicago Master Singers: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. Celebrate the 150th birthday of Ralph Vaughan Williams with the Chicago Master Singers, the Metropolis Symphony Orchestra and vocal soloists, under the direction of John C. Hughes. (847) 604-1067 or www.chicagomastersingers.org.

April 30

Fuelfed Coffee & Classics: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at Lincoln Avenue and Elm Street, Winnetka. Enjoy vintage European cars parked along Lincoln Avenue and Elm Street in the East Elm Business District on the last Sunday of each month from April-October. Grab a coffee at Hometown Coffee & Juice and socialize with car enthusiasts and collectors. Fuelfed is a private Northshore classic European car club. https://fuelfed.wordpress.com/coffee-classics-what-is-it/coffee-classics.

Earth Month Work Day at Techny Prairie: 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1700 Techny Road, Northbrook. Celebrate Earth Month at this community event which will include removal of woody invasive species, litter pickup, educational discussions and free giveaways. The event is free to attend, but preregistration is required. Volunteer opportunities for this event will be dependent upon weather, age and needs at the park location. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. For information, contact Bill Meyer at (847) 291-2960. Register at www.nbparks.org

Family Cardboard Build: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop in and build. The library will supply the cardboard, you bring the creativity. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Carnival of the Animals -- Large Chamber Ensemble: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. A concert for the whole family -- kids are encouraged to attend. Join the musicians on a journey among the animals in Saint-Saens' celebrated work and the fairy tales in Ravel's Mother Goose Suite. Event co-sponsored by the Northbrook Arts Commission and advance registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info/events.

Northbrook Symphony Spring Concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Sheely Center for the Performing Arts at Glenbrook North High School, 2300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. Maestro Robert Chen, CSO concertmaster and Northbrook Symphony's artistic creative partner, performs and leads the NSO Strings in a program of music by Mozart, Schubert and Piazzolla's Four Seasons. $40-$55; children receive complimentary tickets. Details and tickets may be found at https://northbrooksymphonyorchestra.thundertix.com/events/202447.

The Best of Greece -- A Concert Tribute To Hellenism: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. Greece's timeless vocalist and interpreter Alkistis Protopsalti and the outstanding artist Dimitris Mpasis, combine their voices in a musical program that is nothing less than the "Best of Greece." $100- $150. www.northshorecenter.org.

May 1

Tech Help: 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Page Turners Book Discussion: 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Indulge your passion for literature with the Monday Afternoon Page Turners. May's discussion title will be "Beautiful Country" by Qian Julie Wang. Books are available at the library one month prior to meetings. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Little Bookworms Book Club: 4 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Grades one-two. Build reading and comprehension skills with friends. Read a short book together, talk about it, and do a book-connected activity. No reading assignments, no homework, just fun. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Ice Excavation: 4 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Help rescue animals and characters from ice. Ages 3-8 with parent/caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Appearance Review Commission: 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Wilmette Village Hall, Community Training Room, 1200 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Send written comments to publiccomment@wilmette.com. All emailed comments received two hours prior to the start of a meeting will be provided, unredacted, to the applicable board/commission in the meeting packet. Emails received at any time within two hours of the beginning of the meeting until its adjournment will be included in the draft minutes of the meeting. www.wilmette.com

Pool Passes Early Bird Discount Ends: Monday, May 1, at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., Northbrook. 2023 pool passes are on sale now for entrance into the Northbrook Sports Center Pool and Meadowhill Aquatic Center. Early bird discount ends Monday, May 1. Please note that new members must visit a Northbrook Park District registration office to have their photo taken and membership card printed. For returning members, existing passes will be activated for the season once membership has been renewed. Replacement passes are $5 each. www.nbparks.org.

May 2

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with caregiver. Join for books, songs, and more to build early literacy skills, then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Just drop in! Space may be limited by room capacity. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Dungeons and Dragons: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. A darkness spreads through Ravenloft causing its people to suffer. Join other brave adventurers to fight back evil and complete quests. Rise through the Guild ranks to obtain great power and treasure. Ages 13+. Registration is required. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

State Services: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Ask questions and get help from constituent advocates from the offices of state Sen. Laura Fine (8th District) and state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (17th District). Advocates can help with: Medicaid, SNAP benefits, senior services, rental assistance, unemployment benefits, and Secretary of State services. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Senior Polka Association Meeting: 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, at Lone Tree Manor, 7730 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Join the Senior Polka Association for live polka music from 5-6 p.m., a short meeting at 6 p.m., followed by cake, coffee, and bingo. Join us for an enjoyable evening. Yearly membership is $10. For information, call Richard at (847) 209-1385.

HeartSaver CPR: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Fire Department Headquarters Station 26, 1304 Lake Ave., Wilmette. The Village of Wilmette CPR/AED certification program teaches residents how to effectively deliver CPR and how to correctly use an AED in accordance with current American Heart Association guidelines using the American Heart Association Heartsaver instructional course. Course is taught by Wilmette firefighters certified by the American Heart Association. The cost per person for the HeartSaver CPR/AED course is $25. These fees are payable by cash or check at the beginning of the class. Classes are for Wilmette residents or individuals employed within the village of Wilmette. To register, contact the fire department between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at least five business days prior to the class date. www.wilmette.com

Film Screening: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a screening of "Style Wars: New York Graffiti Art and Breakdancing in the 1980s," winner of Best Documentary at Sundance Film Festival. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Transition a Good Idea into a Great Business: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, through the Glenview and Wilmette public libraries. Take concrete steps to make your business idea a reality by exploring the nine essential building blocks needed to create a successful business model. Learn how to use the Business Model Canvas to capture the key ingredients of your business idea on a single page using a simple, thoughtful process. Presented by Chris Banakis of SCORE North Cook and Lake Counties. Register. www.glenviewpl.org or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Making Change -- A History of LGBTQ Activism: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, through the Glencoe Public Library. Since the 1950s, massive change has occurred in the lives of LGBTQ people in the United States and in the social and institutional responses to them. This talk will trace the history of LGBTQ activism from its start in the 1950s, when the oppression was most harsh and pervasive, to the early 21st century, when LGBTQ people were more visible and more integrated into society than ever before. Presented by John D'Emilio, a professor emeritus of history and of women's and gender studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

What Still Exists from the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. From May 1, 1893, to October 30, 1893, Chicago was the focal point of the entire world. Local history cop, Ray Johnson, travels back in time to show us the fair and what still remains. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

May 3

Tips & Tricks for the Child Caregiver: 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Elder Law Attorney, Matt Margolis, will offer planning strategies and important matters to consider for adult children when they realize they will need to help care for their aging parents. (847) 272-7250 or openy-nsymca.y.org.

Preschool Nature Storytime: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate nature through stories, songs, and hands-on activities. For ages 3-5 with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Custom Tumbler Wraps: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Use the library's vinyl cutter to make a special wraparound design for a beverage tumbler. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Senior Chess: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Senior Center membership required; ages 55 and older only. Join friends for an afternoon of chess at the Northbrook Senior Center. If you want to try something new, meet new people, enjoy socializing or want to maintain or sharpen your skills, consider participating in Senior Center drop-in programs that are free to all members. The annual membership fee is $30 for residents; $45 for nonresidents. To become a Senior Center member, stop by the Leisure Center between 9am-5pm or begin your membership online. (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

How to Manage Your Online Privacy: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Learn how to check and update the privacy settings for your operating system, social media sites, computers, browsers, devices and related products. This class will explain the options and what settings you should care about. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Movie -- 'Brighton Beach Memoirs': 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Ln, Northbrook. Screened in the first floor Auditorium, this comedy directed by Gene Saks follows Jewish teen Eugene Jerome as he works on navigating adolescence, and his aspirations to be a writer, in bustling Brooklyn. Rated PG-13. Register. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Sensational STEAM: 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an exciting hour of hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Art, Math) activities. Ages 7 and older. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Upcycled Comics Masks: 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Be a Go Green superhero and give comics that have fallen apart new life. Upcycle comics into superpowered eye masks. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

DIY Embroidered Book Markers: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Embroider a bookmark to use as a keepsake or creative gift. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Pajama Storytime: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, through the Wilmette Public Library. Get cozy in your PJs and bring your favorite lovie to enjoy stories, songs and rhymes before bedtime. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

John Hughes & the North Shore Experience: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Take a journey through the key highlights of John Hughes' career and his movies. An emphasis will be placed on his role as director and his cinematic presence in Chicago's North suburbs and North Shore. Discuss key movie locations, houses, neighborhoods and his final resting place. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

The Devil, You Say?: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, through the Wilmette Public Library. Exploring the roots of so-called "Satanic Panics" and their impact on society. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Community Connections -- An Asian American Conversation: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join panelists of Chinese, Korean, Mongolian and Filipino American descent in a community building conversation. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Ongoing

'The Revolutionists': Runs through April 30, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Imagine if four badass, very real women, who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror had met and exchanged ideas before losing their heads? What if former queen Marie Antoinette, playwright Olympe De Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle, uncensored and full of ideas, grappled together with how to change the world? Oh ... and it's a comedy. By Lauren Gunderson, directed by Elizabeth Mazur Levin. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

'The Porch On Windy Hill': Runs through May 14, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A young violinist and her song collector boyfriend flee the confines of their Brooklyn apartment to the mountains of North Carolina, where the Appalachian music of Mira's childhood is just the authentic inspiration they're searching for. Featuring bluegrass favorites and foot-stomping hand-clapping finest of American roots music $35-$55. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Babytime: 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, up to 24 months, with songs, cuddles and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or wilmette.libnet.info (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Youth Services Librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Rd, Glenview. Free. Rhymes, songs, and fun for ages through 23 months with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Fridays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and your senses. For ages 2 and older with caregiver. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for children, through 23 months with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Time for Twos: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ages 2-3 with caregiver. Join for stories and creative activities connected to that week's stories. This class is aimed at children who have not yet entered 3-year-old preschool. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Mondays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories, and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available the morning of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For children of all ages with an adult. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Time: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Babies birth -- 14 months with caregiver. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces, and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. or glencoepubliclibrary.evanced.info www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Time Stay and Play: Noon Mondays at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave, Glencoe. Babies 0-14 months with caregiver. After attending Baby Time, stay and play for a while. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Share rhymes, bounces, and tickles on your caregiver's lap. For ages through 12 months. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Toddler Storytimes: 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children, ages 2-3, with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with caregiver. Join for books, songs, and more to build early literacy skills, then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in; space may be limited by room capacity. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children through 12 month with an adult, share rhymes, bounces, and tickles. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing and stories for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available the day of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a storytime focused on early literacy, complete with stories, songs, baby bouncing and movement exercises for babies through 18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.