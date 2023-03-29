Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: March 30-April 5

Customize a decorative stamp for cookies at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Join "Pop Art is for Everyone" at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, when Jeff Mishur of Art Excursions explores Andy Warhol's career and works. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Glencoe art historian Julie Harris will virtually discuss medieval Haggadot imagery at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, through the Glencoe Public Library. This is the first of a three-part series in which Harris will examine imagery from Passover, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join the Chess Club and improve your game with the guidance of an experienced chess player at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Learn how to strengthen your concentration and optimize your play with methods used by the grandmasters. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Paula Poundstone takes the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $48-$65. For information, northshorecenter.org. Courtesy of Michael Schwartz

Join for Hebrew Storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Author Arianna Cohen Brooks reads from her books "My Mushy Matzah Ball" and "Happy Hamentashen," sings favorite Hebrew songs and does a fun craft. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Skokie Theatre will present Neil Simon's "Rumors" at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays through April 23; and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave. A dinner party goes hilariously wrong when the host and hostess disappear after one seems to have shot the other. $34-$38. For information, skokietheatre.org. Courtesy of Skokie Theatre

Join the Mystery Group and hear Ann Perks lead a discussion of "Missing, Presumed" by Susie Steiner at 1 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join the Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, for a live staged reading of Calvin Alexander Ramsey's award-winning play "The Green Book" at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Sponsored, in part, by The African American Museum for the Performing Arts. Register at ihm.ec/gb-at-ihm. Courtesy of Illinois Holocaust Museum

Submit your event listing at www.dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

March 30

'Across the Sand' -- A Passover Theatrical Experience: 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday and Thursday, March 29-30; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday April 1-2; 10 a.m. and noon Friday, April 7; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. "Across the Sand" transports audience members to ancient Egypt for an interactive retelling of the Passover story, complete with live music. Audiences will bring to life the basket floating down the Nile, become sheep in a grassy field, discover the burning bush, and experience the crossing of the Red Sea. The production will take place on the Northbrook Theatre stage with a limited number of interactive table seats for children. www.nbparks.org.

Music and Movement with Little Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Get ready to sing and move in this interactive learning and dancing program for little ones. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Collage Art: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children ages 5 and older; ages 7 and younger with an adult. Do you dream of creating art like Eric Carle? Drop in during spring break to design one-of-a-kind collage art using unique premade textured papers. Use liquid watercolors to make your own textured paper as well. Drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Superhero Academy: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Train like Spider-Man, Ghostbusters, the Princess in Black, PJ Masks and some of your other favorite heroes and find out if you have what it takes to be the next great superhero. Ages 3 and older with parent/caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Make Stickers with Silhouette Cameo: 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Use Silhouette's free software to design and print a whole page of colorful stickers. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Movie: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Viewing of "Howl's Moving Castle" (2004/119 minutes/rated PG). A young woman named Sophie is cursed by the Witch of the Waste and is turned into an old woman who is unable to tell anyone of her plight. Unable to continue her job at her mother's hat shop, she goes to the ambulatory castle of the notorious wizard Howl and joins his household. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

On-Site Theatrical Presentation -- 'The Green Book' Stage Reading: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Join Illinois Holocaust Museum for a live staged reading of Calvin Alexander Ramsey's award-winning play "The Green Book," which centers on an African American family who opens their home to Black travelers throughout the United States. Unexpectedly, a Jewish Holocaust survivor arrives, unveiling the commonalities of Jewish and Black experiences. Sponsored in part by The African American Museum for the Performing Arts. Register at https://ihm.ec/gb-at-ihm. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Family Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Test your knowledge over four rounds of springy trivia and see if you can beat the competition. Prizes awarded to the highest scoring team or individual. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

March 31

Imagination Playground: 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Play and build with the library's big, blue blocks. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Welcome Spring Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children of all ages, with an adult, welcome spring with a storytime and fun rainbow craft. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Trunk Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, at Francis Heffernan, 810 Elm St., Winnetka. View the fall 2023 collections from designers Henry Beguelin and Purotatto. https://www.francesheffernan.com.

Preschool Dance Party: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children ages 2-5 join for music, movement and fun at this preschool dance party featuring dance-along favorites and hits from kid-friendly musicians like Jim Gill and Laura Doherty. Tutus welcome. Drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Listen, dance, sing and share in the music. Teacher Dan from Top Note Music Academy will share music through a variety of popular songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will include live music and a variety of instruments. Register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mystery Group: 1 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "Missing, Presumed" by Susie Steiner. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

'Top of the Heap' Rummage Sale: 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, at Glenview United Methodist Church, 727 Harlem Ave., Glenview. Rummage sale features clothing, jewelry, kitchenware, and more. Snacks will be available for purchase. (847) 729-1015.

Crafternoon: 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an afternoon of crafting fun. Stay the whole time or drop in when you'd like. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Neil Simon's 'Rumors': 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays through April 23; and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. A dinner party goes hilariously wrong when the host and hostess disappear after one seems to have shot the other. $34-$38. (847) 677-7761 or skokietheatre.org.

April 1

Customize Dish Towels: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Use the library's embroidery machine to create some fancy fabrics. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for stories, songs, and fun in Mandarin and English, presented by local educator Ling Liu. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Hebrew Storytime: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Introduce kids to the Hebrew language at a special Bilingual Family Storytime. Join local author Arianna Cohen Brooks as she reads from her books "My Mushy Matzah Ball" and "Happy Hamentashen," sings favorite Hebrew songs and does a fun craft. Drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Sigma Sigma Sigma 125th Founders Day Anniversary: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Happ Inn Bar & Grill, 305 W. Happ Inn, Northfield. Members of the Chicago North Shore Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma will gather to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the sorority's founding. Includes lunch. All Chicago Area city and suburb collegiate and alumnae members are invited. $40. RSVP at https://forms.gle/VrY148EZGB1rZJWXA or trisigmanasalum@gmail.com.

Finding your Ancestor's F.A.N Club: Virtually at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, through the Wilmette Public Library. Learn about discovering your ancestors' F.A.N. club (Friends, Neighbors, and Associates) and how it can help you with your research. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Paula Poundstone: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. A master of observational comedy, Paula Poundstone is a rare comedic talent that engages her audience with witty impromptu dialogue and produces funny results. $48-$65. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

April 2

Tropical Fish Swap: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Hilton Northbrook, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. GCCA's Tropical Fish Swap has the largest selection of fish in the Midwest. This is the farmers market for tropical fish keeping and is the largest source in the Midwest to buy fish, plants, food, equipment and more. Buy directly from the breeder and find fish that you can't find at any local fish store. Admission is $5; free for kids 9 and younger with adult admission. Early admission at 9:30 a.m. is $10. (773) 368-5655 or www.gcca.net.

STEAM Stories: 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, April 2, at Kohl Children's Museum, 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. Children ages 2 and older can enjoy STEAM storytime with Glenview Public Library librarians. Meet at Spotlight Studio; museum admission not required for storytime. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Piano Performance by Kaleen Dolan -- All Request Show: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an all-request show performed by dueling piano player and musical director of the Redhead Piano Bar Kaleen Dolan. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Chess Club: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Improve your game with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Learn how to strengthen your concentration and optimize your play with methods used by the grandmasters. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Animals from Around the World: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. IncredibleBATS presents its Animals from Around the World interactive multimedia presentation that will educate and engage people of all ages. Register. (847) 663-1234 or nmdl.libnet.info.

Music of the Baroque -- 'The St. Matthew Passion': 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Johann Sebastian Bach's "St. Matthew Passion" speaks as urgently of compassion and hope today as it did 300 years ago. One of the greatest creative achievements of all time, Bach wrote his masterpiece for two choruses, two orchestras, children's chorus and soloists. Dame Jane Glover conducts. $48-$100. (847) 673-6300. or northshorecenter.org.

April 3

Imagination Playground: 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Play and build with the library's big, blue blocks. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Page Turners Book Discussion: 1 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Indulge your passion for literature with the Monday Afternoon Page Turners. April's discussion title will be "When No One is Watching" by Alyssa Cole. Books are available at the library one month prior to meetings. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tech Help: 1 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tutu Workshop: 4 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Sparkly, twirly fun. Join to make your own tutu out of tulle and ribbon. Ages 3-10 with parent/caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

A Closer Look at Holiday Imagery -- Passover: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, through the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Glencoe art historian Julie Harris will discuss medieval Haggadot imagery through a detailed look at a remarkable peacock that illuminates the Mocatta Haggadah from Iberia. She'll challenge assumptions made by art historical literature and make a case for how this Haggadah's peacock is elevated from its usual role as marginalia to convey multiple meanings. This is the first of a three-part series this year in which Dr. Harris will examine imagery from Passover, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Register, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Appearance Review Commission: 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, in the Training Room at the Wilmette Village Hall, 1200 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Send written comments to publiccomment@wilmette.com. All emailed comments received two hours prior to the start of a meeting will be provided, unredacted, to the applicable board/commission in the meeting packet. Emails received at any time within two hours of the beginning of the meeting until its adjournment will be included in the draft minutes of the meeting. www.wilmette.com.

April 4

Imagination Playground: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Play and build with the library's big blue blocks. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Engraved Cookie Stamp: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Customize a decorative stamp for cookies or what-have-you. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Dungeons and Dragons: 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. A darkness spreads through Ravenloft causing its people to suffer. Join other brave adventurers to fight back evil and complete quests. Rise through the Guild ranks to obtain great power and treasure. Ages 13 and older. Registration is required. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Senior Polka Association Meeting: 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, at Lone Tree Manor, 7730 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Join the Senior Polka Association for live polka music from 5-6 p.m., a short meeting at 6 p.m., followed by cake, coffee, and bingo. Join us for an enjoyable evening. Yearly membership is $10. For information, call Richard at (847) 209-1385.

Danny Trejo Talks Tacos, Hollywood, and Redemption: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, through the Glencoe, Glenview, Northbrook and Wilmette public libraries. Actor, author and restaurateur, Danny Trejo, will discuss how he developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org, www.glenviewpl.org, www.northbrook.info or www.wilmettelibrary.info,

Julia Child -- A Living History Portrayal by Leslie Goddard: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. In the 1960s, thousands tuned in every week to watch Julia Child demonstrate the art of French cooking on television. Actress and scholar Leslie Goddard brings the iconic French Chef to life in this portrayal, where Child discusses everything from her relationship with her husband Paul Child to the mishaps of cooking on television. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Plan Commission: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the Training Room at Wilmette Village Hall, 1200 Wilmette Ave. Wilmette. Send written comments to publiccomment@wilmette.com. All emailed comments received two hours prior to the start of a meeting will be provided, unredacted, to the applicable board/commission in the meeting packet. Emails received at any time within two hours of the beginning of the meeting until its adjournment will be included in the draft minutes of the meeting. www.wilmette.com

Fair Housing 11 -- Your Rights & Responsibilities: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn the fair housing rights and responsibilities that renters and housing providers need to know. Presented by Dominic Voz, Open Communities' assistant director of Fair Housing. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

April 5

Navigating the Long-Term Care Maze: Virtually at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, through the North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. Elder Law Attorney Matt Margolis, of Margolis Weldon LLC, will teach strategies to help you navigate the maze of long-term care options. This discussion will cover costs and potential pitfalls as you plan for long term care. Register. (847) 272-7250 or openy-nsymca.y.org.

Imagination Playground: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Play and build with the libraries big blue blocks. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Wiggleworms Party: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your little ones for music and dancing with Rob Newhouse from the Old Town School of Folk Music. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Preschool Nature Storytime: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, ages 3-5 with an adult, celebrate nature through stories, songs, and hands-on activities. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Finding The Best Online Events: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. There are now thousands of online classes, workshops and performances that you can view online, provided by the finest universities, museums, schools, not-for-profit organizations and businesses. And you don't even have to leave your house. This class will review several of the best programs. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

iCloud Basics: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn how to store and share your files digitally and access the free web version of Apple's office software. Apple account required. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

K9 Reading Buddies: 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children, in grades one-five, can share favorite books with a four-legged furry friend. Practice your reading skills by signing up for a 15-minute slot to read to a trained therapy dog. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Sensational STEAM: 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an exciting hour of hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Art, Math) activities. Ages 7 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Ongoing

'Avenue Q': Runs through April 2, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works is proud to announce the first production in its 43rd season, "Avenue Q," directed and choreographed by Christopher Pazdernik, assistant directed by Ashley Keys and music directed by Eugene Dizon. Join the irreverent denizens of Avenue Q -- part flesh, part plushy, people, puppets and all fun. Hilarious, charming and a little profane, Avenue Q will turn your expectation of acceptable discourse on its head. Follow our hero Princeton, fresh out of college, to his shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q which, it soon becomes clear, is not your ordinary neighborhood. $39-$106, with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, (847) 673-6300. musictheaterworks.com.

Kids & Students Visit Illinois Holocaust Museum Free: Museum hours through April 16, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center is excited to offer free admission to kids and students during spring break. Tickets can be reserved line prior to visiting at https://ihm.ec/springbreak. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

'Once': Runs through April 16, at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. This 2012 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical is based on the 2007 Irish musical film and features gorgeous songs like the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly." Performed by an accomplished cast of actors playing their own instruments on the intimate Nichols Theatre stage, this will be a "Once" like you've never seen it before. www.writerstheatre.org

Special Exhibition -- 'The Negro Motorist Green Book': Museum hours through April 23, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Negro Motorist Green Book" highlights the history of "The Green Book," the annual guide created in 1936 by Harlem postman Victor Green, that provided African American travelers with information on restaurants, gas stations, department stores and other businesses that welcomed Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, in collaboration with award-winning author, photographer and cultural documentarian, Candacy Taylor, "Green Book" offers an immersive look at the reality of travel for African Americans in midcentury America, and how the guide served as an indispensable resource for the nation's rising African American middle class. For information, (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

'The Revolutionists': Runs through April 30, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Imagine if four badass, very real women, who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror had met and exchanged ideas before losing their heads? What if former queen Marie Antoinette, playwright Olympe De Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle, uncensored and full of ideas, grappled together with how to change the world? Oh ... and it's a comedy. By Lauren Gunderson, directed by Elizabeth Mazur Levin. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50th Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available morning of event, at the Youth Services Desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for singing, dancing and stories for toddlers, ages 18 months-3 years with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available morning of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for children, through 23 months with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Mondays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield.

Singing, dancing, stories, and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available the morning of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For children of all ages with an adult. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: Tuesdays through April 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Toddler Storytimes: 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children, ages 2-3, with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesdays through April 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for 30 minutes of music, movement, and a story for kids, ages 5 and younger, with their caregivers. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children through 12 month with an adult, share rhymes, bounces, and tickles. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing and stories for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available the day of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a storytime focused on early literacy, complete with stories, songs, baby bouncing and movement exercises for babies through 18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.