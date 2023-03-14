Glenview, Nortbrook and North Shore events: March 16-22

The Book Stall, 811 Elk St., Winnetka, hosts Bill Hammack for an in-store discussion to celebrate the release of his new book, "The Things We Make!" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. Hammack is a Carl Sagan award-winning professor of engineering and the viral "Engineer Guy" on YouTube and has a lifelong passion for the things we make and how we make them. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Virtually join for "The Delicious Dish on German Food" at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, through the Wilmette Public Library. Historian Anette Isaacs takes you on a fun and delicious journey through the culinary wonders of her native Germany. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

After being introduced to the United Kingdom by persecuted immigrant populations, fish and chips are synonymous with the UK. Anglophile and former UK resident Claire Evans looks at what lies beneath a nostalgic national dish's contentious international history at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Children in first and second grade can join the Little Bookworms Book Club at 4 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Read "Desmond Cole, Ghost Patrol" together, talk about it and do a book-connected activity. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Celebrate Women's History Month with a concert by the Sapphire Woodwind Quintet, featuring female composers through the ages, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

A Mixed Doubles Pickleball Tournament will be held Saturday, March 18, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook for ages 18 and older. Intermediate level will compete from 9 a.m. to noon; advanced level from 1:30-4:30 p.m. This is a fun-filled, single-day round robin mixed doubles, nonelimination, tournament. $60 per team. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Children in grades three to six can join for Theatre Games at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Come play theater games with the renowned Piven Theatre Workshop. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Award-winning author Theresa L. Goodrich presents a tour of five unique National Parks during Armchair Travels at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

March 16

WK Power Networking Breakfast: 8 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Convito Cafe & Market, Plaza del Lago, Wilmette. Build your business, make connections, get a great start to your day by networking with fellow business owners, sponsored by the Chicago North Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau. chambermaster.wilmettekenilworth.com.

International Film Screening: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy a screening of "Miracle" (2021). A young nun sneaks out of her monastery to attend to an urgent matter but never makes it back. A police detective uncovers the truth and a miracle as well. The film will be presented in Romanian with English subtitles. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Next Chapter Book Club: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. This month's title: "Small Things Like These" by Claire Keegan. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Healing Neck Pain Naturally: Virtually at noon Thursday, March 16, through the North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. Do you occasionally wake up with a "kink" in your neck? Do you have trouble turning your head while driving? Do you have headaches that start at the base of your head? Do you have pain, numbness or tingling down your arm? Are you unable to exercise, ride your bike or sleep because of pain? Then this workshop is for you. Join Denise Schwartz, physical therapist with The Manual Touch, for this informative hour. Register at: https://openy-nsymca.y.org/events/healing-neck-pain-naturally-0. (847) 272-7250 or openy-nsymca.y.org.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Award-winning author Theresa L. Goodrich presents a tour of five unique National Parks. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Strictly Business Toolbox: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Explore the library's newest database Statista and learn how its 1,000,000+ statistics and over 7,000 market reports across 170 industries can help your business. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

'Moana Jr.': 3:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Disney's 'Moana Jr." is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. Moana Jr. features all the beloved songs from the film, including "How Far I'll Go," "Shiny," and "You're Welcome." nbparks.org.

Theatre Games: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades three-six. Come play theater games with the renowned Piven Theatre Workshop. Learn Zip, Zap, Zop, Wax Museum, Portraits, and other fun improv games as you bring your inner actor to life. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Studio for Kids -- Stickers: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Using the Silhouette Cameo machine, make custom stickers to decorate your own bookmark or keychain. Ages 9 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Illustrators' Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn how each month's illustrator tells stories through art, and become an illustrator yourself. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

High School District 219 Art Exhibit Reception: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. See the District 219 Art Exhibition, and celebrate the accomplishments of the student artists, many of whom will be in attendance. This collaborative show features a variety of work by art students currently enrolled in advanced placement and advanced level courses at both Niles West and Niles North high schools. Drop-in event. Light refreshments will be served. skokielibrary.info

Short Story Discussion: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day one day early by learning about James Joyce's life and discussing the short story "Eveline" with Connie Garner, retired English professor and short story facilitator at Women's Exchange. Copies of "Eveline" will be emailed to participants or you can pick up a copy at the library prior to the discussion. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Alliance Française du North Shore Café Conversation Soir: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. (847) 858-1274.

Tween Lab: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your friends and make new ones while crafting, gaming and snacking. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

'Darlingside': 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. If Darlingside's first album, "Birds Say" (2015), focused on the past through nostalgia and memory, and their second, "Extralife" (2018), contemplated uncertain futures, their latest album, "Fish Pond Fish" (2020), stands firmly in the present, taking stock of what's here and now. Band members Dave Senft (vocals, bass), Don Mitchell (vocals, guitar, banjo), Auyon Mukharji (vocals, violin, mandolin), and Harris Paseltiner (vocals, cello, guitar) have created a natural history in song. $28- $46. (847) 673-6300 or https://northshorecenter.org/event/darlingside.

March 17

Trunk Show -- Christy Lynn: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, at Francis Heffernan, 810 Elm St., Winnetka. Designer Christy Lynn's "Timeless, Feminine Collection" will be featured at a trunk show. (847) 446-2112.

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor, Isabel Raci, for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility, and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners, students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Friends of the Library Used Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 17 and Saturday March 18, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Friends and the library. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Music and Movement with Teacher Dan: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Listen, dance, sing and share in the music. Teacher Dan from Top Note Music Academy will share music through songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will include live music and a variety of instruments. Please register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

St. Patrick's Day Lunch and Bingo: 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. May the luck of the Irish be with you. Come join for lunch and dress in your best green garb to receive an extra Bingo card. www.nbparks.org.

Adult Craft Class -- Felt Bookmarks: 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Sew your own hot air balloon bookmark out of felt, or create your own design. Hand-sewing experience is helpful but not required. Materials will be provided. Registration required; Glencoe residents will have priority if the class fills up. For adults and teens. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

GlenViewings: 2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Viewing of "Banshees of Inisherin" (114 minutes/R/2022). Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship with alarming consequences for both. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Polish Storytime: 4 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. This bilingual storytime will be in Polish and English. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Dungeons & Dragons: 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore dark dungeons, battle mighty dragons, and save the innocent. For children in grades five-eight. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

'Murder On The Orient Express': 7 p.m. Friday, March 17; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Devonshire Cultural Center, 4400 Greenwood St., Skokie. Agatha Christie's classic work still has the power to have you guessing! Performed by Thin Ice Ensemble's home-school teen group. $15-20. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

St. Stephen Gaslight Players present 'Guys and Dolls': 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18, at Hanley Hall, St. Stephen Church, 1835 Spruce St., Des Plaines. Food and drink available; cash bar. Reserved table seating. Tickets are $12-$20. (847) 824-2026 or www.marymotherofmartyrs.org.

March 18

Mixed Doubles Pickleball Tournament: 9 a.m. to noon (intermediate 3.0-3.5 level); 1:30-4:30 p.m. (advanced 3.5-4.0 level), Saturday, March 18, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. Ages 18 and older. This is a fun-filled, single day round robin mixed doubles tournament (non-elimination). Check-in begins 30 minutes before the first match. A mixed doubles team must consist of one female and one male player. One person will need to register the team. $60 per team entry. (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org

Design a Creative Apron: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Use your imagination and the library's equipment to decorate an apron in fun, funky ways. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Little Play Cafe: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join your librarians for a short storytime, followed by free play for the little ones and coffee for the grown-ups. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Birds of Prey: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join an educator from Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab to see live birds of prey and learn about these magnificent birds. Will there be owls, falcons, and hawks? Drop in to find out. Sponsored by the Friends of the Glencoe Public Library www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Smash Bros Tournament: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Compete for prizes and bragging rights. For children in grades four-eight. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Parents' Night Out: 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. Children ages 2-11 welcome. While you are out, your children will be engaged in a night of age-appropriate games, crafts and activities. Food and snacks will be provided. TPAC members: $35 first child, $25 each additional child from the same household; nonmembers: $40 first child, $30 each additional child from the same household. Space is limited. Register. www.nbparks.org

Film Screening -- 'Kenilworth: The Suburban Ideal': 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Kenilworth Assembly Hall, 415 Kenilworth Ave., Kenilworth. Spend an evening watching "Kenilworth: The Suburban Ideal," a documentary produced by John Newcombe and the Kenilworth Historical Society in 2016. Learn about the founding and development of the village while enjoying popcorn, pizza, and drinks from a cash bar. Discounted DVD and Blu-ray copies of the film will be available for purchase at the event. Admission is free for members of the Kenilworth Historical Society, $5 for nonmembers. Popcorn, pizza, and water will be available free. Reservations can be made at https://kenilworthhistory.org/film-screening. (847) 251-2565 or kenilworthhistory.org.,

Cosmic Skating: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. All ages can enjoy an evening of skating with DJ music, games and activities. Entry per person: $7; skate rental: $3. (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Kids & Students Visit Free: Museum hours Saturday, March 18 through Sunday, April 16, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center is excited to offer free admission to kids and students during spring break. Tickets can be reserved prior to visiting at https://ihm.ec/springbreak. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

March 19

Warhammer Alliance: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Sign up for Warhammer Alliance to join your fellow tabletop gaming enthusiasts in crafting, painting and playing everything Warhammer. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Open Mic -- Free the Stories: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Writers and storytellers are invited to an open microphone, to let their stories free into the world. All are welcome, beginning and advanced artists alike. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

More Than Muses: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Celebrate Women's History Month with a concert with Sapphire Woodwind Quintet featuring female composers through the ages. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Author Visit -- Linda Ragsdale: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Come meet author Linda Ragsdale, founder of The Peace Dragon. Children in grades K-five with an adult will draw their own Peace Dragons and enjoy learning how local Avoca West student art inspired a world peace project. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Chess Club: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn the basics or improve your skills with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Beginners and seasoned players welcome. Bring chess sets, if possible. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

March 20

Great Decisions Discussion Series -- Iran at a Crossroads: 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Broaden your perspective on important international issues, from the economy to climate change, by participating in weekly Great Decisions discussions. A briefing book published by the nonpartisan Foreign Policy Association provides a short informative article on each topic followed by suggested discussion questions. The Great Decisions series is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Winnetka-Northfield-Kenilworth in cooperation with the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tech Help: 1 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Little Bookworms Book Club -- 'Desmond Cole, Ghost Patrol': 4 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades one-two. Build reading and comprehension skills with friends, Read a short book together, talk about it, and do a book-connected activity. No reading assignments, no homework, just fun. Participants receive a free copy of the book discussion title to keep. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Adult Craft Class -- Felt Bookmarks: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Sew your own hot air balloon bookmark out of felt, or create your own design. Hand-sewing experience is helpful but not required. Materials will be provided. Registration is required and Glencoe residents will have priority if the class fills up. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

In Cod We Trust -- A History of Fish and Chips: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. After being introduced to the United Kingdom by persecuted immigrant populations, fish and chips are synonymous with the UK. Anglophile and former UK resident Claire Evans looks at what lies beneath a nostalgic national dish's contentious international history: Secret fishing grounds, Cod Wars, overfishing, WW2 code, and the difficulty of selling fish in today's political landscape. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Supremes of Justice: 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join an interactive discussion with Professor/Attorney Tauya Forst and Attorney/Adjunct Professor Richard Forst as they discuss the only six women appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States. Learn how the Lady Justices have impacted the bench. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Beavers -- Ecosystem Engineers: 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Learn about the fascinating world of the beaver, their dam-building abilities and how beavers and humans can work together for a healthier environment that meets the needs of both our species. Registration required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

March 21

Financial Planning Appointments: 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Do you have questions about how to invest, budget, or safeguard your finances? Schedule a free one-hour consultation with a Certified Financial Planner. Preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for 30 minutes of music, movement, and a story for kids ages 5 and younger with caregiver. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Smile & Rhyme at Heinen's: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Heinen's Grocery Store, 1020 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Join us for stories, songs, and rhymes in the Café, then stay for a snack and to chat. Drop in for ages 2 and older with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

SCORE Counseling Appointments: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. SCORE North Cook and Lake Counties provides mentoring to local small business owners and entrepreneurs. Meet virtually with a mentor. Current and potential entrepreneurs can benefit from the experience of retired volunteer executives to develop business plans and grow businesses. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

The Delicious Dish on German Food: Virtually at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join historian Anette Isaacs as she takes you on a fascinating, fun and delicious journey through the culinary wonders of her native Germany. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Dungeons and Dragons: 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. A darkness spreads through Ravenloft causing its people to suffer. Join other brave adventurers to fight back evil and complete quests. Rise through the Guild ranks to obtain great power and treasure. Ages 13 and older. Registration required. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tinker Time: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades one-three explore their inner maker through hands-on STEAM activities. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Game On! Board Game Night for Adults: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Whether you're a veteran or new to the hobby, the library has a game for you. Play one of the library's games or bring your own to teach. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Library Board Meeting: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

March 22

Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an hour of interactive free play. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills, and concepts through play. This program is sure to be a little messy, so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Ages 0-4 with a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Signs: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Pre-readers through age 4 and their families learn American Sign Language together. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Talking Pictures with Susan Benjamin: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. "Golden Voices." Raya and Victor built a shared career as the Soviet Union's most beloved film dubbers. As the USSR collapses, the couple must immigrate to Israel and reinvent themselves to find employment. A charming comedy about starting anew, and rediscovering yourself in the most unexpected places, "Golden Voices" is also a stirring tribute to the redemptive power of cinema. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Mobile Payment Apps: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Do you owe someone for dinner, or a shared purchase? Payment apps make paying back friends and family members as easy as sending a tweet. This class will discuss the features, benefits and security considerations of the best smartphone payment systems. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Getting Started with Ancestry.com: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn how to easily navigate this popular database. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Art Explorers: 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Come make a beautiful painting. The library has a variety of art supplies to let your creative side shine. For ages 5 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

STEAM Lab: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Investigate the world of birds and weave paper and twine to build your own bird nest. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Meet & Greet with the Village Board Trustee Slate: 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join for a meet and greet with the village board trustee slate -- Jim Bland, Mary Cooper and Katie Jones -- to hear their platform and understand how they plan to contribute to local village government. There will be a brief Q&A at the end to answer questions from the public. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

FAFSA Workshop: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. Grades 9-12, parents welcome. The local ISAC reps will lead you through the college financial aid application process step by step. Register. (847) 663-1234 or www.nileslibrary.org.

Watercolor -- Fundamentals of Color and Brush: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join artist Fran Vail and learn basic watercolor techniques and the fundamentals of color and brush. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Author Discussion with Bill Hammack: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall hosts Bill Hammack for an in-store discussion to celebrate the release of his new book, "The Things We Make!" Hammack, a Carl Sagan award-winning professor of engineering and the viral "Engineer Guy" on YouTube, has a lifelong passion for the things we make and how we make them. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Graphic Novel Book Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Love graphic novels? Discuss this month's selection, "Swim Team," by Johnnie Christmas, and make your own comic book art. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

The Women Who Built Hollywood: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Women have been highly influential in the film industry ever since the Silent Era on and off screen. Join film historian Annette Bochenek for a multimedia presentation about the lives and legacies of some of classic Hollywood's incredible female directors and stars. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Acute & Chronic Knee Pain: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, through the North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. Acute and chronic knee pain is a common complaint that affects people of all ages. Knee pain may be the result of an injury or medical condition such as a ruptured ligament, torn cartilage, arthritis, gout, and more. It can make it challenging to get around and keep you from living the full, active life you deserve. Learn more about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options available from Dr. Kevin Hayek of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute. Register at: https://www.nsymca.org/events/acute-chronic-knee-pain. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Ongoing

'Once': Runs through March 26, at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. This 2012 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical is based on the 2007 Irish musical film and features gorgeous songs like the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly." Performed by an accomplished cast of actors playing their own instruments on the intimate Nichols Theatre stage, this will be a "Once" like you've never seen it before. $20-$85. (847) 242-6000 or www.writerstheatre.org.

'Avenue Q': Runs through April 2, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works presents "Avenue Q," directed and choreographed by Christopher Pazdernik, assistant directed by Ashley Keys and music directed by Eugene Dizon. Join the irreverent denizens of Avenue Q -- part flesh, part plushy, people, puppets and all fun. Follow the hero Princeton, fresh out of college, to his shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q which, it soon becomes clear, is not your ordinary neighborhood. $39-$106, with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, (847) 673-6300. musictheaterworks.com.

Special Exhibition -- 'The Negro Motorist Green Book': Museum hours through April 23, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Negro Motorist Green Book" highlights the history of "The Green Book," the annual guide created in 1936 by Harlem postman Victor Green, that provided African American travelers with information on restaurants, gas stations, department stores and other businesses that welcomed Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, in collaboration with award-winning author, photographer and cultural documentarian, Candacy Taylor, "Green Book" offers an immersive look at the reality of travel for African Americans in midcentury America, and how the guide served as an indispensable resource for the nation's rising African American middle class. For information, (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.