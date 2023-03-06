Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: March 9-15

The Wednesday Book Group meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Booth" by Karen Joy Fowler. All are welcome. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Classics & Contemporary Book Discussion group will discuss "The Black Tulip" by Alexandre Dumas at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Virtually join American Musical Theater Legends with Susan Benjamin at 1 p.m. Monday, March 13, through the Glencoe Public Library for "Gene Kelly, Part One." glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for the program, "Glencoe's Early Black Settlers," at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., and explore how Glencoe became an integrated, culturally active, entrepreneurial community in the late 19th century. The discussion will include the real estate, education and business opportunities that attracted Black settlement in the late 1880s. Presented in partnership with the Glencoe Historical Society. For information, glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

A Spring Skating Exhibition will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road. Tot through Free Skate program participants will demonstrate their skills. For information, www.winpark.org. Courtesy of Winnetka Park District

Ann Perks will lead an in-person discussion of "The Confessions of Young Nero" by Margaret George at 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., as part of the Historical Discussion Group. For information, glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Licensed clinical professional counselor and board-certified dance and movement therapist Erica Hornthal will talk about her book "Body Aware" and demonstrate how a mindful movement practice can impact how and what we feel at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. For information, winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Children in grades K-four can join Krafty Kids at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., to use patterned and textured recycled papers to create playful cats and dogs. Registration required. For information, glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

March 9

JCC Chicago & CJE SeniorLife: Noon Thursday, March 9, at Vernon Township Community Service Building, 2900 N. Main St., Buffalo Grove or Bernard Weinger JCC, 300 Revere Drive, Northbrook. JCC Chicago and CJE Senior Life present Community Days with free in-person and virtual programs for mind, body and spirit enrichment. Enjoy speakers, performers and musical performances. Free lunch provided. (844) 452-2244 or jccchicago.org.

Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia: Virtually at noon Thursday, March 9, through the North Suburban YMCA. Alzheimer's is disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Join Anna Sampley, manager, Education & Community volunteer with Alzheimer's Association Illinois, to learn about the impact of Alzheimer's, the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia, Alzheimer's disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms, and Alzheimer's Association resources. Register. nsymca.org or (847) 272-7250.

'Avenue Q': Runs March 9 through April 2, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works presents "Avenue Q," directed and choreographed by Christopher Pazdernik, assistant directed by Ashley Keys and music directed by Eugene Dizon. Join the irreverent denizens of Avenue Q -- part flesh, part plushy, people, puppets and all fun. Hilarious, charming and a little profane, Avenue Q will turn your expectation of acceptable discourse on its head. Follow our hero Princeton, fresh out of college, to his shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q which, it soon becomes clear, is not your ordinary neighborhood. $39-$106, with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, (847) 673-6300. musictheaterworks.com.

Alliance Française du North Shore Ciné Club: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Join online for a discussion in French of a French film with English subtitles: "Germinal." Watch the film on your own through a streaming service such as hoopla, Kanopy, YouTube and Amazon. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. (847) 858-1274.

Excel Basics: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Discover the Excel layout, data input and the basics for writing formulas. Register. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Art for Big Feelings: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. School, relationships and other challenges can lead to big emotions. Help organize those complex feelings and relieve stress through process-oriented art activities. For children in grades K-two. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Krafty Kids -- Hot Dogs and Cool Cats: 4:15 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children, in grades K-four, use patterned and textured recycled papers to create playful cats and dogs. Registration required. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

K-9 Reading Buddies: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Read fun stories to a trained therapy dog from the K-9 Reading Buddies of the North Shore. Register. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Business After Hours: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Avidor, 650 Waukegan Road, Glenview. A monthly gathering that helps forge new business relationships and renew existing bonds, Business After Hours rotates among member businesses and provides a relaxed, casual atmosphere. This free event is an excellent opportunity to finish the business day in the company of fellow members and grow your circle of contacts. This event is open only to chamber members and prospective members. business.glenviewchamber.com

Board Committee Meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Winnetka Park District Administration Community Room, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The agenda will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting. winpark.org

Graphic Design Bootcamp: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. This boot camp will cover all the design basics from concepts, terminology and composition. This 3-week program will focus on vector design, building the skills to tackle measurement guides, line and shape creation and modification, fills, transparencies, file formats, layers and image composition. Register only if you can attend all three weeks, basic computer proficiency required. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

'Body Aware' -- Rediscover Your Mind-Body Connection: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. When we talk about movement most of us think exercise, but the way we move our bodies, how we walk, roll, dance, stretch, connect and take up space is about so much more than physical fitness. Our movements impact our mental and emotional health, and when we change the way we move, we can change the way we live. Licensed clinical professional counselor and board-certified dance and movement therapist Erica Hornthal will talk about her book "Body Aware" and demonstrate how a mindful movement practice can impact how and what we feel. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Summer Palaces of Russian Czars: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Explore the residences of the Russian royal family outside of St. Petersburg with Olga Cardamone of Eagle Travel. Using 360 panoramic views and historic pictures, explore gorgeous ballrooms decorated with gold and precious stones, where Catherine the Great or Grigory Rasputin walked, danced and had lavish meals. See the beautiful parks with gilt fountains and elaborate sculptures right on the shore of the Baltic sea. The tour includes three estates: Catherine's Palace (Pushkin), Peterhof, and Pavlovsk. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Wills, Trusts and Estate Planning Basics: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn about wills, trusts, powers of attorney, probate and guardianship with attorney Jacob K. Ehrensaft. Take the first step to create or update a plan that is appropriate for you. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Teen Spa Day: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Feeling stressed? Learn how to make homemade bath bombs to help you relax and take care of yourself. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Opera Lecture Series -- 'Carmen' by Georges Bizet: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Tales of intrigue, love and death from the current Lyric Opera of Chicago season. Moderated by Opera Lovers Lecture Corps. Program presented virtually via Zoom. Register. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Bike Banter -- Bike Safety for Kids and Caregivers: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Safety skills/tips for young riders and their caregivers. As children become solo cyclists, it's important for them to know how to keep themselves and others safe (riding on sidewalks, hand signals and more). Advance registration required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

March 10

Kidzcraft: 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join for a fun craft. (847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.org.

Dine & Gab: Noon Friday, Feb. 10, at Maestro Seafood & Grill, 500 Anthony Trail, Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Join the Northbrook Senior Center on the second Friday of each month for lunch at a local restaurant. Individuals are responsible for the cost of their own meals and their own transportation. For information, to confirm locations or to be added to the contact list, call (847) 291-2995 or visit www.nbparks.org.

Historical Fiction Group: 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead an in-person discussion of "The Confessions of Young Nero" by Margaret George. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Friday Film; 'Easter Sunday': 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. This comedy follows a man who returns home to his riotous, bickering, laughing, loving family. Stand-up comedian, actor, and author Jo Koy plays a fictional version of himself in this comedy about a Filipino American family gathering for the holiday. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Restore an Old Photo with Adobe Photoshop: Virtually at 4 p.m. Friday, March 10, through the Wilmette Public Library. Learn basic tips and tricks to spruce up old photos using Photoshop. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Lego Club: 4 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Your imagination is the limit as you build with the library's Lego bricks. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Stop Motion: 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, in grades five-eight, learn how to make stop motion videos using an iPad and Lego figures. Register. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Adult Art Workshop -- Acrylic Pour: 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Enjoy a Friday night out! Join for a creative evening of Palette Painting. Must be 16 to register. $30- $35. (847) 272-7250 or nsymca.org.

St. Stephen Gaslight Players present 'Guys and Dolls': 7:30 p.m. March 10, 11, 17 and 18; 3 p.m. March 12, at Hanley Hall, St. Stephen Church, 1835 Spruce St., Des Plaines. Food and drink available; cash bar. Reserved table seating. Tickets are $12-$20. (847) 824-2026 or www.marymotherofmartyrs.org.

Teen Take & Make -- Pi Day Apple Pie In A Mug Kit: Pick up during library hours Friday, March 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn to make a delicious and simple microwave apple pie in a mug for Pi Day. You might even learn some math, too. Mug included. For children in grades seven-12. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

March 11

Little Play Cafe: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join your librarians for a short storytime, followed by free play for the little ones and coffee for the grown-ups. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Glenview Job Fair: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Meet with Glenview employers about full-time, part-time and seasonal opportunities. Resume critiques available. Registration is preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Registrants that attend will be entered in a raffle to win prizes. Presented in partnership with Glenview Chamber of Commerce and Express Employment Professionals. Register. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Libby One-to-One: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. Stop by to ask a librarian any questions you may have in regards to the Libby app by OverDrive. Get personalized assistance with your own device or just stop by to learn more. Drop in. (847) 663-1234 or nmdl.libnet.info.

Your Next Step: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Genealogy lecturer and researcher Steve Szabados will share a process and format to simplify transforming your research efforts into a written family history. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Secret Gift Workshop: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Kids, is it difficult for you to find privacy to make gifts for your family? At the Secret Gift Workshop, you can make cards and gifts out of sight of the recipients. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Dungeons & Dragons: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Welcoming experienced and new players alike. Play Dungeons and Dragons 5E! Grades seven-12. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Early Childhood Fun Fair: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Join at the Northbrook Leisure Center to learn about Preschool and Early Childhood program offerings for children ages 5 and younger. Entertainment, raffles and program demonstrations will occur throughout. (847) 291-2995 or nbparks.org

Spring into Neon: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Grades five-eight. Make a neon decoration to celebrate the season. You'll learn how to use electroluminescent (EL) wire to make a customized glowing sign. Registration required. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

2023 Oscars Preview: Virtually at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Kickstart Academy Awards weekend with Loyola University film and language professor Zbigniew Banas, who will focus on the most significant movies and filmmakers nominated for this year's 95th Academy Awards. He will also examine the changing landscape of today's cinema and make last-minute predictions of the winners in major categories. (847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.org.

Mandarin Bilingual Storytime: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Introduce your family to Mandarin through simple stories, music and hands-on activities with local educator Emma Forquer. Register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.org.

Crosstown Exotics Bug and Reptile Show: 3-4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore the world of reptiles and amphibians and how they have been able to survive since the age of the dinosaurs. Tickets required; arrive 20 minutes early for your program ticket. Preference given to Glenview Library cardholders. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Spring Skating Exhibition: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Tot through Free Skate program participants will demonstrate their skills in the annual Spring Exhibition. www.winpark.org

Chicago Rocks & Minerals Society's 72nd Annual Silent Auction: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ Gymnasium, 8013 Laramie Ave., Skokie. Fun for the entire family. Bid on rocks, minerals, fossils, geodes, jewelry, books, magazines, lapidary treasures and more. Free admission, free parking. Children must be accompanied by an adult. (312) 623-1554 or chicagorocks.org.

GLOC-9 -- Hip-hop Sarap Sa Amerika: 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Gloc-9 25th Anniversary Celebration with special guest Shanti Dope and Heavenknew. northshorecenter.org.

March 12

Crip Camp -- Film Screening and Discussion: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. View the documentary Barack Obama called "a gripping look at the history of the disability rights movement and a timely call to action" immediately followed by a discussion led by library staff. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Glencoe Council for Inclusion and Community: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Representatives from the Glencoe Council for Inclusion and Community will be available the second Sunday of each month in the library's Johnson Room for informal conversations about Glencoe as a welcoming and inclusive community. Stop by. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

'Glencoe's Early Black Settlers': 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. "Glencoe's Early Black Settlers," will explore how Glencoe became an integrated, culturally active, entrepreneurial community in the late 19th century. The presenters will discuss how and why early Glencoe became home to the largest Black population between Evanston and Waukegan. The discussion will include the real estate, education and business opportunities that attracted Black settlement in the late 1880s and early. Presented in partnership with the Glencoe Historical Society. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Lecture -- Morris "Dino" Robinson: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. The museum welcomes speaker Morris "Dino" Robinson, founder of Evanston's Shorefront Legacy Center. Established in 1995, the Shorefront Legacy Center is the North Shore's only community archive for Black history and provides many resources and stories surrounding the experiences of people of color on the North Shore, such as documentation of discriminatory policies on the North Shore that have ultimately played a key role in reparation work in the area. $5. (847) 853-7666 or wilmettehistory.org.

Let's Learn Together Family Workshop: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Get curious about why race matters in our society. This workshop is designed to give families the language and building blocks to talk about race and racism, fairness, equity and justice. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

March 13

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Great Decisions Discussion Series -- Global Famine: 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Broaden your perspective on important international issues by participating in the Great Decisions discussions. A briefing book published by the nonpartisan Foreign Policy Association provides a short informative article on each topic followed by suggested discussion questions. It is available for loan at the Winnetka or Northfield Library, or for purchase for $30 from the LWV-WNK Great Decisions Chairwoman Joan Fragen at joanfragen@gmail.com or (847) 446-0184. The Great Decisions series is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Winnetka-Northfield-Kenilworth in cooperation with the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District. (847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.org.

American Musical Theater Legends with Susan Benjamin: Virtually at 1 p.m. Monday, March 13, through the Glencoe Public Library. Topic: Gene Kelly, Part One. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Alliance Française du North Shore Monthly Program: Virtually at 1 p.m. Monday, March 13. Join online for "Un horizon de lumière pour le Liban" ("Lebanon: Light on the Horizon"). Evelyne Accad will talk about the Culture and Healing Center that she created in Beirut to help herself and others recover and heal from the devastation of Lebanon. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. Presented in French. Nonmembers: $10. (847) 858-1274.

Northbrook Chamber Awards Dinner & Annual Meeting: 5 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Renaissance Chicago North Shore Hotel, 933 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook. The Northbrook Chamber's annual Meeting and Business Awards Dinner, sponsored by Northbrook Bank & Trust Company, celebrates the best of our business community. The evening honors the outstanding recipients of five business awards. Enjoy networking during an informal reception, followed by dinner in the ballroom. $85-$950. (847) 498-5555 or business.northbrookchamber.org.

DIY Emoji Stickers: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Using the library's vinyl cutter and special software, design an emoji, print it, and cut it out into your very own stickers. For children ages 5-8. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Food For Thought Cookbook Book Club -- Half Baked Harvest: 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you love browsing through cookbooks and trying new recipes? Check out one of the spotlighted cookbooks, try some recipes and bring a dish to share. The books are available for checkout at the library and through Hoopla, when available. "Half Baked Harvest Super Simple: More Than 125 Recipes for Instant, Overnight, Meal-Prepped and Easy Comfort Foods" and "Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook," both by Tieghan Gerard. (847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.org.

Glenview Writers Group: 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Hone your writing skills in a friendly, supportive environment while giving and receiving encouragement and feedback on current projects. New and experienced writers of all genres are welcome. Program presented via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

March 14

Toddler Storytime: 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. Tuesday March 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children, ages 2-3 with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

'Moana Jr.': 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14; 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15; 3:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Disney's "Moana Jr." is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. nbparks.org.

Classics & Contemporary Book Discussion: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join to discuss "The Black Tulip" by Alexandre Dumas. Cornelius von Baerle lives only to cultivate the elusive black tulip and win a magnificent prize for its creation. But when his powerful godfather is assassinated, the unwitting Cornelius becomes caught up in a deadly political intrigue. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Low Vision Support Group: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Learn about current research, assistive devices and community resources for people who have been diagnosed with an eye condition or have a family member who has vision impairment. This group is facilitated by a licensed social worker from Friedman Place, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to adults who are blind or visually impaired. This event allows participation in-person, on Zoom, or on the phone. To receive the Zoom link or phone instructions, call volunteer/accessibility specialist Dawn at (847) 324-3185. Register. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Taste Travelers -- Pi Day Special 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, in grades four-eight, taste and rate unique snacks from around the world. A new country or continent will be featured at each event. Register. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

What is "AI Art?": 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn about the rapidly evolving world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Art. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

Fact, Fiction, or Opinion -- How to Become a Well-informed Voter and Citizen: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave, Glencoe, Glencoe. How do we confront misinformation to become informed voters? Join for a conversation on the importance of media literacy to find unbiased, factual information in an oversaturated media landscape. The panel will include Michael Spikes, director of Northwestern University's Teach for Chicago Journalism program; DeMario Phipps-Smith, journalist and senior manager of community learning at the News Literacy Project; and Joe Coughlin, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Record North Shore. The moderator will be Barbara Laimins of the League of Women Voters of Wheaton. This program will also be livestreamed on YouTube. You will receive the link to watch the event the day before the event glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Artemisia Gentileschi and the Italian Baroque with Jeff Mishur: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Artemisia Gentileschi achieved great success during her career in the 17th century especially with her portraits of strong Biblical women, including Susanna and Judith. Learn about her life and art along with her relationship to the Italian Baroque movement in illustrated lecture by art historian Jeff Mishur. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

At Home Film Series: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join for a virtual discussion of "Wildlife" (2018) starring Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

I Am Who I Am: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Three seasoned solo performers share personal vignettes based on their real-life stories about living with a disability. Funny and touching, these stories will change the way you think about disability. Register. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Fact, Fiction or Opinion -- How to Become a Well-informed Voter and Citizen: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Join for a moderated panel conversation on the importance of media literacy to find unbiased, factual information in an oversaturated media landscape. Presented by League of Women Voters of Glenview/Glencoe in partnership with area libraries. Registration required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Clue -- A Mystery Book Club: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join in person or on Zoom for a discussion of "The Reckoning" by Yrsa Sigurdardottir. (847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.org.

March 15

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, through age 1 with an adult. share rhymes, bounces, and tickles. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Preschool Art Storytime: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, ages 3-5 with an adult, can celebrate art through stories, songs, and hands-on activities. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Wednesday Book Group: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Booth" by Karen Joy Fowler. All are welcome. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Choosing a cellphone Plan: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. There are dozens of cellular providers, each with a variety of plans. Learn how to evaluate which plan will work best for you at the right price. 847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.org.

Business for Breakfast: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Join for a speaker series followed by an opportunity to network with fellow chamber members and guests. chamber.wngchamber.com.

iPhone Basics: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn to navigate your iPhone's home screen, customize your settings, download apps and more in this beginner class. Demonstration only. Program presented via Zoom and in person at the Library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Family Science: 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Have fun while experimenting. Come participate in fun STEAM activities that will leave a lasting impression. (847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.org.

Girls in Stem SWENext Club: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Connect science with friends and increase access to STEM for girls of all kinds. www.wilmettelibrary.info.

HeartSaver CPR: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Fire Department Headquarters Station 26, 1304 Lake Ave., Wilmette. The village of Wilmette recognizes the importance of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillators (AED). Bringing this training to our community members increases both awareness and readiness in the village; all of which plays a vital role in the chain of survival for heart attack victims. The certification program teaches residents how to effectively deliver CPR and how to correctly use an AED in accordance with current American Heart Association guidelines using the American Heart Association Heartsaver instructional course. The BLS Healthcare Provider course is intended for health care providers. All courses are taught by Wilmette firefighters certified by the American Heart Association. $25-$75. Classes are for Wilmette residents or individuals employed within Wilmette. To register, contact the fire department between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at least five (business days prior to the class date. www.wilmette.com

Career Counseling Appointments: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Consult in-person with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review, and job search strategies for any stage of your career. Appointments are offered in person on the first Friday of the month or via Zoom/by phone on the third Wednesday of the month. Register. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Library Board of Trustees: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Improv Group: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. No one's too old to play pretend. Join librarian and Second City graduate Sheri Reda in a series of improv exercises and games for theater. (847) 256-5025 or wilmettelibrary.info.

An Evening with Documentary Historian Gregory S. Cooke: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join producer Gregory S. Cooke for insightful conversation and a Q&A session after viewing his film "Invisible Warriors." Register. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Let's Play Chess: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn fundamentals and strategy with volunteer chess instructor Steve Levenson. For children in grades K-eight. Register. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Ongoing

'Once': Runs through March 26, at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. This 2012 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical is based on the 2007 Irish musical film and features gorgeous songs like the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly." Performed by an accomplished cast of actors playing their own instruments on the intimate Nichols Theatre stage. $20-$85. (847) 242-6000 or www.writerstheatre.org.

Special Exhibition -- 'The Negro Motorist Green Book': Museum hours through April 23, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Negro Motorist Green Book" highlights the history of "The Green Book," the annual guide created in 1936 by Harlem postman Victor Green, that provided African American travelers with information on restaurants, gas stations, department stores and other businesses that welcomed Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, in collaboration with award-winning author, photographer and cultural documentarian, Candacy Taylor, "Green Book" offers an immersive look at the reality of travel for African Americans in midcentury America, and how the guide served as an indispensable resource for the nation's rising African American middle class. For information, (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Babytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 23, Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, up to 24 months, with songs, cuddles and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. or 5:45 p.m. Thursday, March 9 and 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children of all ages with an adult can join for stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9 and 26; 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for ages, birth-23 months with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 23 and Tuesdays through March 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills, then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in for children of all ages; space may be limited by room capacity. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Fridays March 10, 17 and 24, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Children can drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and their own senses. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby Time: 11 a.m. Monday, March 13 and 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children through 14 month with a caregiver. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Time -- Stay and Play: 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 13 and 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Glencoe. Babies through 14 months with caregiver. After attending Baby Time, stay and play for a while. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 or 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 15; Tuesday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, and 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for children, ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.