Sate your appetite at Chicago Northwest and Rosemont Restaurant Weeks
Sometimes it feels like the dreary weather just won't end. Though spring is coming soon -- we hope -- there are a couple of suburban restaurant weeks popping up that are giving foodies a reason to get out of the house.
Just remember, it's always better to make reservations in advance, and don't forget to mention the specific restaurant week to your server.
Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week 2023
With more than 60 restaurants participating in the restaurant week that runs Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 12, there's bound to be some dish (or dishes, as most are offering multicourse meal specials) to satisfy almost every palate. Spread across eight communities -- Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wood Dale -- should help geographically, too.
Participating restaurants include:
Arlington Heights
Armand's of Arlington Heights; CoCo & Blu; Cooper's Hawk; Francesca's Tavola; Hey Nonny; Kaido Sushi; Las Tasca Tapas Restaurant; Madurai Kitchen; Ohana Poke Bowl; Palm Court; Pinoy Grill Filipino Street Foods; Rokbonki Japanese Steak House; The Southern Kitchen; Taco Town Mexican Grill; Tuscan Market & Wine Shop; Wildfish Sushi
Elk Grove Village
Cubano Bros.; Juniper; RealTime Sports Bar, Grill & Games; Red Tomatoes Indian Cuisine; Rocco Vino's Italian Restaurant; Shelby Campbell's "Almost Famous"
Itasca
400 Park Bistro; Church Street Brewing Company; Fox & Turtle; Prairie River
Rolling Meadows
Coquelicot Gallery & Cafe
Roselle
Doctor Dogs; Juice & Berry; Lake Street Pub; Lynfred Winery; Sammy's Mexican Grill
Schaumburg
Brazil Express Churrasco Grill; The Capital Grille; Chandler's Chophouse and Grille; Chicago Prime Italian; Chicago Prime Steakhouse; Cinnaholic; Enterrium; Finn McCool's; Frato's Culinary Kitchen; Gaylord Fine Indian Cuisine Schaumburg; Giordano's Schaumburg; The Great Room; Kong Dog; Little Greek Fresh Grill; The Local Kitchen + Tap; Maggiano's Little Italy; Meze Mediterraneo; Miller's Ale House; Moretti's Ristorante & Pizzeria; Morton's The Steakhouse; Napoli Per Tutti; Perry's Steakhouse & Grille; Phat Phat; Riccardo's Restaurant; Roti; Schaumburg Public House; Seafeast Sushi; Seasons 52; Shaw's Crab House; Tokio Pub; Wildfire
Wood Dale
Smile Korean Chicken & Boba
For details, see chicagonorthwest.com/.
Harry's Tiramisu, made with espresso- and Grand Marnier-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar, is one of the dessert options on the $55 prix fixe dinner menu for Rosemont Restaurant Week.
- Courtesy of Harry Caray's
Rosemont Restaurant Week
If you haven't been to Rosemont recently, there are a plethora of dining options, many of which are showcased during Rosemont Restaurant Week running Sunday, March 5, through Saturday, March 11. And prix fixe, three-course lunch and dinner options allow foodies to sample more than they normally might at a better price.
"Whether returning to their favorite spot or trying something new, Rosemont Restaurant Week allows our visitors to experience a delicious meal at a great value," Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens said in a prepared statement.
Participating restaurants include:
Adobe Gila's; The Ashburn; Bub City; Carlucci; Carmine's Rosemont; Crust Brewing; Flight at Sheraton Suites Chicago O'Hare; Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse; Kings Dining and Entertainment; McCormick & Schmick's; Moretti's Rosemont; Morton's Steakhouse; Park Tavern; Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab
For info, check out rosemontrestaurantweek.com/.