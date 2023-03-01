Sate your appetite at Chicago Northwest and Rosemont Restaurant Weeks

Satisfy your sweet tooth with carrot cake, which is just one dessert option on the $80 per person, four-course dinner menu at Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab for Rosemont Restaurant Week March 5-11. Courtesy of Truluck's

During Rosemont Restaurant Week March 5-11, Crust Brewing is serving pistachio gnocchi as part of its $75 per couple dinner menu. Courtesy of Crust Brewing

La Tasca Tapas Restaurant is offering 10% off during Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week March 3-12. Courtesy of La Tasca

Sometimes it feels like the dreary weather just won't end. Though spring is coming soon -- we hope -- there are a couple of suburban restaurant weeks popping up that are giving foodies a reason to get out of the house.

Just remember, it's always better to make reservations in advance, and don't forget to mention the specific restaurant week to your server.

Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week 2023

With more than 60 restaurants participating in the restaurant week that runs Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 12, there's bound to be some dish (or dishes, as most are offering multicourse meal specials) to satisfy almost every palate. Spread across eight communities -- Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wood Dale -- should help geographically, too.

Enjoy 10% off the food bill at Schaumburg Public House during Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week March 3-12. - Courtesy of Schaumburg Public House

Participating restaurants include:

Arlington Heights

Armand's of Arlington Heights; CoCo & Blu; Cooper's Hawk; Francesca's Tavola; Hey Nonny; Kaido Sushi; Las Tasca Tapas Restaurant; Madurai Kitchen; Ohana Poke Bowl; Palm Court; Pinoy Grill Filipino Street Foods; Rokbonki Japanese Steak House; The Southern Kitchen; Taco Town Mexican Grill; Tuscan Market & Wine Shop; Wildfish Sushi

Elk Grove Village

Cubano Bros.; Juniper; RealTime Sports Bar, Grill & Games; Red Tomatoes Indian Cuisine; Rocco Vino's Italian Restaurant; Shelby Campbell's "Almost Famous"

Itasca

400 Park Bistro; Church Street Brewing Company; Fox & Turtle; Prairie River

Rolling Meadows

Coquelicot Gallery & Cafe

Roselle

Doctor Dogs; Juice & Berry; Lake Street Pub; Lynfred Winery; Sammy's Mexican Grill

Pasta Pescatora is among the entree options on Riccardo's $25 Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week menu. - Courtesy of Riccardo's

Schaumburg

Brazil Express Churrasco Grill; The Capital Grille; Chandler's Chophouse and Grille; Chicago Prime Italian; Chicago Prime Steakhouse; Cinnaholic; Enterrium; Finn McCool's; Frato's Culinary Kitchen; Gaylord Fine Indian Cuisine Schaumburg; Giordano's Schaumburg; The Great Room; Kong Dog; Little Greek Fresh Grill; The Local Kitchen + Tap; Maggiano's Little Italy; Meze Mediterraneo; Miller's Ale House; Moretti's Ristorante & Pizzeria; Morton's The Steakhouse; Napoli Per Tutti; Perry's Steakhouse & Grille; Phat Phat; Riccardo's Restaurant; Roti; Schaumburg Public House; Seafeast Sushi; Seasons 52; Shaw's Crab House; Tokio Pub; Wildfire

Wood Dale

Smile Korean Chicken & Boba

For details, see chicagonorthwest.com/.

Harry's Tiramisu, made with espresso- and Grand Marnier-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar, is one of the dessert options on the $55 prix fixe dinner menu for Rosemont Restaurant Week. - Courtesy of Harry Caray's

If you haven't been to Rosemont recently, there are a plethora of dining options, many of which are showcased during Rosemont Restaurant Week running Sunday, March 5, through Saturday, March 11. And prix fixe, three-course lunch and dinner options allow foodies to sample more than they normally might at a better price.

The eggplant stack appetizer is one option on Carmine's $48 dinner menu during Rosemont Restaurant Week. - Courtesy of Carmine's

"Whether returning to their favorite spot or trying something new, Rosemont Restaurant Week allows our visitors to experience a delicious meal at a great value," Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens said in a prepared statement.

Carlucci's Salmone al Forno -- pan-roasted Canadian salmon and calamari, fregola sarda and baby spinach in a spicy tomato sauce with toasted ciabatta -- is one option on the $49 prix fixe dinner menu available during Rosemont Restaurant Week. - Courtesy of Carlucci

Participating restaurants include:

Adobe Gila's; The Ashburn; Bub City; Carlucci; Carmine's Rosemont; Crust Brewing; Flight at Sheraton Suites Chicago O'Hare; Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse; Kings Dining and Entertainment; McCormick & Schmick's; Moretti's Rosemont; Morton's Steakhouse; Park Tavern; Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

For info, check out rosemontrestaurantweek.com/.