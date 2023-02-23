Dining out: Lenten specials starting Friday

Mini-Mex nachos for $5.99 is on Miller's Ale House's new late-night happy hour menu. Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

Lenten specials

Aboyer: A seafood option for Lent is Aboyer's soup de poisson, which is a combination of lobster-filled loup de mer roulade, Prince Edward Island mussels, shrimp, garlic-scented lobster broth, all garnished with a saffron rouille crouton for $45. Aboyer is at 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/about-aboyer#aboyer-menu.

Arrowhead Golf Club: Starting Friday, Feb. 24, and available Fridays through April 7, Arrowhead's restaurant will be serving a fish fry dinner (pale ale-battered cod fillets, fries and coleslaw) for $17.95; mahi tacos for $16.95; shrimp po'boy for $14.95; and fried shrimp basket for $19.95. Arrowhead is at 26W151 Butterfield Road, Wheaton, (630) 653-5800, arrowheadgolfclub.org/.

Katie's Kitchen: Fish frys are back at Katie's Kitchen, 623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 7. (847) 803-3544 or katieskitchenonline.com/news-blog/friday-night-fish-fry-during-lent.

The new Krafted Burger Bar is serving the London Calling fried fish sandwich during Lent. - Courtesy of Krafted Burger Bar + Tap

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap: Added for Lent, the London Calling is a crispy beer-battered fried fish sandwich garnished with garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce and dill pickles for $14.99. Krafted is at 641 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (630) 296-0258, and 111 E. 1st St., Elmhurst, (331) 225-0853, kraftedburgerbar.com/.

Tokio Pub: Fish Friday specials are back now through April 7 at the Asian fusion restaurant. Dine on spicy shrimp ramen (grilled shrimp, menma, wakame, sesame seed, egg, carrot and bok choy) for $16; crispy fish tacos with housemade slaw, chipotle rémoulade and fresno pepper for $12; and soy ginger tuna (grilled tuna, crispy rice noodles, candied peanuts and soy ginger vinaigrette) for $23. Available for dine-in and carryout. Tokio Pub is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181, tokiopub.com/.

Top-notch

If you've never tried a 100-point wine before, now is your chance during Niche's Huneeus Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. During the five-course $175 per person dinner, diners will have the opportunity to taste the Quintessa Red Blend Rutherford 2019, a 100-point wine, during the fourth course, when it's paired with cedar-smoked New York strip. Other pairings include scallop crudo with Flowers Pinot Noir Rose Sonoma Coast 2021, porchetta with Leviathan Red Wine California 2020, fire-roasted Halloumi cheese, caramelized shiitake and potato focaccia with Benton Lane Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2021, and Bing cherry, chocolate and hazelnut "kit-kat" with caramelized milk gelato with Faust Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2020. Reservations will only be over the phone at (630) 262-1000.

Niche is at 14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/.

Date night

Need a date night idea? During March, Melting Pot is adding the Thursday Thursdate menu for two, which is a four-course dinner that even includes rose petals, candles and conversation starters on the table. For $45 per person, dine on cheese fondue, salad, fondue entree (filet mignon, teriyaki-marinated steak, herb-crusted chicken breast, shrimp, Atlantic salmon or wild mushroom pasta) and chocolate fondue.

Melting Pot is at 1205 Butterfield Road, Suite A, Downers Grove, (630) 737-0810; 4931 S. Route 59, Suite 101, Naperville, (630) 717-8301; and 255 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 843-8970, meltingpot.com/.

Miller's new late-night happy hour includes $7.99 classic cheeseburgers. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

To spice up winter, Miller's Ale House added five new menu items. Try the roasted chile spiced chicken quesadilla for $12.99, chipotle barbecue pulled pork quesadilla for $13.99, Mimi's Fiesta Chicken and Shrimp with cilantro lime rice and queso fresco for $15.99, chipotle barbecue pulled pork taco for $11.99, and the pulled pork sandwich with fries for $10.99. Also, Miller's recently added a late-night happy hour featuring $5.99 apps (garlic Parmesan chips, six-count wings, margherita flatbread, chips and queso, fried jalapeños, mini-Mex nachos and half-order mozzarella sticks) and $7.99 sandwiches (Miller's classic cheeseburger and classic chicken sandwich) from 10 p.m. to close.

Miller's Ale House is at 778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090; millersalehouse.com/.

