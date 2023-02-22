Best Bets: Marc Anthony, Rick Springfield, 'Human + Nature' closing and more

Marc Anthony

Latin crooner and actor Marc Anthony brings his "Viviendo Tour" -- featuring his hits "Vivir Mi Vida," "I Need To Know" and more -- to the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $99 at rosemont.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24

Rick Springfield plays Waukegan's Genesee Theatre Friday, Feb. 24. - Associated Press, 2019

Grammy-winning Australian power-pop musician Rick Springfield -- the man behind the hits "Jessie's Girl," "Don't Talk to Strangers," "Human Touch" and many other songs integral to the makeup of '80s pop culture -- plays the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Relive some nostalgia with this bona fide musician, actor and all-around stage charmer. $37-$87 at geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24

'Human + Nature' closing

The outdoor exhibit "Human+Nature" featuring massive earthen-inspired works by artist Daniel Popper concludes next week at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $16; $14 seniors; $11 kids 2-17. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 7 a.m. to sunset daily through Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Crystal Lake Strikers host an evening of percussion and fundraising Friday, Feb. 24, at the Raue Center for the Arts. - Courtesy of the Raue Center for the Arts

The Crystal Lake Strikers' "An Evening of Percussion" continues the group's mission to share education about and excitement for the music of percussive instruments at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. The evening will include performances by the Strikers along with a number of featured performances by Girls on the Drum (drum line for middle school girls), the Crystal Lake Thunder (competitive winter drum line), the Strikers All-Stars (high school drum line), the Kingpins (drum line for special needs performers), the Convergence Winter Guard and more. The Strikers will also award scholarships to local high school musicians at this annual community benefit show. $15 and $8 for students at events.rauecenter.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

South American dance ensemble Malevo performs Saturday at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. - Courtesy of IMG Artists

The South American dance ensemble Malevo, veterans of "America's Got Talent," performs a version of the Argentine folk dance malambo that incorporates live percussion at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $58-$63. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Talking Heads founding member Jerry Harrison and longtime collaborator Adrian Belew visit Chicago's Vic Theatre Saturday, Feb. 25. - Courtesy of Michael Weintrob

Talking Heads founder and keyboardist Jerry Harrison and longtime collaborator and touring partner Adrian Belew visit Chicago's Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., on the "Remain In Light Tour," celebrating the band's 1980 album. Joined by an 11-piece ensemble, the duo will perform iconic hits from the era, supported by Cool Cool Cool. $38 for general admission; mezzanine and balcony seats start at $100 at jamusa.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Salute to hip-hop

B-Side Studios and the Schaumburg Prairie Center for the Arts present "And Then There was Hip-Hop," a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The show includes a performance of "The Realness," Idris Goodwin's coming of-age tale about identity, class and authenticity in which a young man from the suburbs falls in love with a female MC. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. prairiecenter.org. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

McAninch Arts Center presents Dublin Irish Dance performing in "Wings: A Celtic Celebration of Dance." - Courtesy of Bicek Photography

"Wings: A Celtic Celebration of Dance" featuring Dublin Irish Dance performing to Irish music takes the stage at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Come early to watch 20 members of Chicago's Trinity Academy of Irish Dance perform a free show in the lobby at 2:15 p.m. $48-$59. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

'London Calling'

Music of the Baroque continues its 2022-23 season with a performance of "London Calling" lead by guest conductor Nicholas Kraemer at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, and Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago. The program, built around music centralized around the city, will include works by William Boyce, Mozart, Handel and Haydn. An on-demand video option will be available starting Friday, March 3. $35-$100 for the 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, concert at the North Shore Center; $25-$100 for the 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, concert at the Harris Theater; $15 per household for the virtual presentation at baroque.org.

Lygia Pape's "Tecelar (Weaving)" is among the works on display in the Art Institute of Chicago's exhibition "Lygia Pape: Tecelares." - Courtesy of Projeto Lygia Pape

The Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, showcases works by Lygia Pape, a Brazilian artist, sculptor and filmmaker who was a key figure in Brazil's contemporary art scene. The exhibition "Lygia Pape: Tecelares" showcases nearly 100 of Pape's woodblock prints, some of which have not been shown publicly since she exhibited them during the 1950s-1970s. Tickets start at $19. artic.edu. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through June 5

Greek celebration

Greektown Chicago celebrates Greek Independence Day during March with a series of events including Greektown Restaurant Week and culminating with the Greek Heritage Parade on March 26. The National Hellenic Museum at 333 S. Halsted St., Chicago, has extended its photography exhibition "Resilience" showcasing works celebrating nature by Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark. $10. (312) 655-1234 or nationalhellenicmuseum.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday