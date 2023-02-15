Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Feb. 16-22

Join virtually for an author event with Steven Fiffer at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, through the Glencoe Public Library. In his new book, "The Moment: Changemakers on Why and How They Joined the Fight for Social Justice," Fiffer presents an oral history from today's social justice activists. He'll be joined in conversation by two of the changemakers highlighted in his book and by Howard Rossman, founder and president of the Chicago-based Civic Leadership Foundation. For information, glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join Talking Pictures with Susan Benjamin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave for a discussion of "The Wife," a 2017 film directed by Björn L. Runge and written by Jane Anderson, based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Meg Wolitzer. Stars Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce and Christian Slater. For information, glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Winnetka-Northfield Public Library presents "First Lady Style Icons" virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. This illustrated lecture looks at America's First Lady style icons: Mary Lincoln, Jacqueline Kennedy (pictured), Frances Cleveland and Nancy Reagan. Register. For information, winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of AP Photo, File

Virtually join Linda Gorham on a musical journey as she tells the stories behind influential songs by Black artists that helped shape American music and attitudes at 7 p.m. Monday Feb. 20, through the Wilmette Public Library. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

The Mousetrap Machine Show will be presented at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Balloon artist Smarty Pants will present a fun science show that demonstrates how simple machines -- made entirely out of balloons -- work. For children ages 5 and older. For information, glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Meet the Lincolns at 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, during an afternoon with Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln at the Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. Register. $10 for nonmembers. For information, wilmettehistory.org. Daily Herald File Photo

Seed Starting for Beginners will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Come and learn how to plant seeds inside to get a head start on a beautiful garden. Gardener Stephanie Girardi will show you the techniques, tips and tricks for success. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of AP/Jessica Damiano

Meet children's author Matthew Cordell at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Cordell, of Gurnee, will celebrate the release of his new book, "Evergreen!" For information, thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Enjoy a jazz concert featuring the Nicole Kestler Trio at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. For information, wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

The Next Chapter Book Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., for a discussion of "Last Summer on State Street" by Toya Wolfe. For information, winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Learn how to use herbs to reduce your sodium intake with nutrition educator Shirley Vouris at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org. Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

Feb. 16

International Film Screening: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Wilmette. Enjoy a screening of "Le Grand Voyage" (2004). Reda and his father drive from the south of France to Mecca for his father's pilgrimage. The film will be presented in Arabic, French, Bulgarian, Serbo-Croatian and Italian with English subtitles. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

The Next Chapter Book Club: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. This month's title: "Last Summer on State Street" by Toya Wolfe. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mega Connect Lunch: Virtually at noon Thursday, Feb. 16, through the Glenview Chamber of Commerce. Members from 20 different Illinois chambers will meet and greet. Register online. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join travel enthusiast Gene Flynn on a tour of five areas of the Netherlands and Belgium. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Sensational STEAM: 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Children ages 7 and older can join for an exciting hour of hands-on Science, Technology, Art, Math activities. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Studio For Kids -- Spotify Playlist Keychain: 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you have Spotify? Have you created a playlist for yourself or someone you love? You will download the code, and learn how to engrave it onto an acrylic keychain. For children ages 9 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Illustrators' Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. For children in grades K-five. Learn how each month's illustrator tells stories through art, and become an illustrator yourself. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Crafternoons: 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Create your own crafts out of a wide variety of materials, ranging from the everyday to the entirely unexpected. For children of all ages; 8 and younger with an adult. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Genealogy Research Night: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Socialize with other genealogists while using the library's print collections and online resources. Drop in to get individualized help from genealogy experts, discuss your research with others, and enjoy free printing. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tween Lab: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Fun is happening in the Junior High Room. Join for games, crafts and more. This month's project will be making candy sushi. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Intro to Machine Sewing: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades six-eight continue learning sewing basics with instruction on how to use a sewing machine. Hand sewing proficiency highly recommended. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Heart Health III -- Reducing Sodium with Herbs: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn how to use herbs to reduce your sodium with nutrition educator Shirley Vouris. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Feb. 17

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners, students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

GlenViewings: 2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" (130 minutes/PG-13/2022). Thirty years later, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads Top Guns's elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Crafting for a Cause: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join the party to upcycle socks into Rescue Bears to bring joy to teens, co-hosted with the Institute for Positive Mental Health. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Dungeons & Dragons: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades five-eight can explore dark dungeons, battle mighty dragons, and save the innocent. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Nicole Kestler Trio: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy a jazz concert featuring the Nicole Kestler Trio. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Feb. 18

Explore Early Education: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Christian Heritage Academy, 315 Waukegan Road, Northfield. Enjoy a morning of fun, adventure-themed activities with your little ones ages 2-5. You'll be able to explore Christian Heritage Academy's preschool and kindergarten classrooms, visit the library for story time, hike the STEM trail with a creative project, kindle new friendships, meet Early Education "tour guides," and discover the differentials of a Christ-centered, educational program. christianheritage.org.

Little Play Cafe: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join librarians for a short storytime, followed by free play for the little ones and coffee for the grownups. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Mosaic Jewelry: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Create your own beautifully stunning mosaic pendants utilizing both mosaic and resin jewelry making techniques. All supplies included. $25-$35. Register. (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org

Meet Children's Author Matthew Cordell: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall hosts award-winning children's author Matthew Cordell to celebrate the release of his new book, "Evergreen!" Cordell will be sharing his new picture book about a timid squirrel who makes a courageous journey to help a relative who is ill. Stop by the store and meet Cordell, he'll be happy to sign his books. www.thebookstall.com.

Buddha Belly Family Yoga: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children and caregivers unplug and bond through moving, breathing and connecting. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Cultural Snapshot -- Mardi Gras: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Skokie Heritage Museum, 8031 Floral Ave., Skokie. Travel the world from the U.S. and Canada to Brazil and Italy by exploring Mardi Gras traditions through crafts and games. Ages 5 and older. $5-$7. (847) 674-1500, ext. 3000 or www.skokieparks.org.

Glencoeopoly -- Create Your Own Board Game: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Suggested for families with children ages 5 and older. Bring the whole family to create your own Monopoly-style board game featuring the hits and highlights of Glencoe. You provide the creativity, and we'll provide the supplies to make your game come to life. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Seed Starting for Beginners: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Learn how to plant seeds inside to get a head start on a beautiful garden. Gardener Stephanie Girardi will show you the techniques, tips and tricks for success. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mammals and More: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn about unique creatures from around the world. Meet a variety of reptiles, amphibians, birds and insects. The Flying Fox Conservation Fund will bring the zoo to the library in this entertaining live animal program. Limited space available; free day-of tickets required. Tickets will be available in Youth Services starting at 9 a.m., on the morning of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Limit eight tickets per family. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Winter Chilly Fest Fundraiser: 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, at Emily Oaks Nature Center, 4650 Brummel St., Skokie. Glittering lights and wildlife treat trees; ice skating on the pond, weather permitting; snowshoeing and hayrides through the woodland; creative snow and ice games; campfire with hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. Chili dinner in a rustic room overlooking the pond. Tickets are limited and are for specific dining times. $8-$17. (847) 674-1500, ext. 2500 or www.skokieparks.org.

Warming Winter Dinner: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. Enjoy a feast of delicious, warming, elevated comfort foods that will be sure to melt away the winter blues. The menu will utilize local produce and proteins from Historic Wagner Farm and will include a selection of beer and wine. Advance registration is required. Proceeds benefit Historic Wagner Farm operations. $100-$125. Register. (224) 521-2189 or glenviewparks.org

Cosmic Skating: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. All ages can enjoy an evening of skating with DJ music, games, and activities. Admission $7; skate rental: $3. (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Feb. 19

Yoga School for Beginners: 1-2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 19-March 19, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. TPAC yoga instructor Jim G. will provide an introduction to yoga practice, covering the purpose of props, basic poses and the benefits of each type of practice. Session includes five classes; attendance at each class is recommended as different poses will be taught each week in progression. This program is geared for those who have never taken a yoga class or want to review their pose technique with a qualified instructor. $25-$35; free for TPAC members. www.nbparks.org

Warhammer Alliance: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join your fellow tabletop gaming enthusiasts in crafting, painting and playing everything Warhammer. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Meet the Lincolns: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. Families, join at the museum this Presidents Day weekend for an afternoon with Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln. Learn about Mr. Lincoln's experience growing up in a log cabin, why he wears that tall hat, what makes Mrs. Lincoln's dress stand out, and what it means to be a good citizen. Enjoy a variety of fun activities that help you learn more about the presidents. Register. $10 for nonmembers. (847) 853-7666. www.wilmettehistory.org.

Chess Club: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn the basics or improve your skills with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Beginners and seasoned players welcome. Bring chess sets, if possible. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info

Feb. 20

The Mousetrap Machine Show: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Join balloon artist Smarty Pants as he presents the Mousetrap Machine Show, a hilariously enjoyable science show that demonstrates how simple machines -- made entirely out of balloons -- work. Help Smarty Pants construct the world's biggest balloon mousetrap to catch a runaway mouse. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Presidents Day at the J: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Bernard Weinger JCC, 300 Revere Drive, Northbrook. Open to children in grades one-eight. Hang out in The Revere featuring skee-ball, arcades, foosball, Ping-Pong and more. Then you'll have the option to go swimming or play sports games. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required. (224) 235-4665 or https://tinyurl.com/cyjamerica.

Escape Narnia: 11 a.m. for grades two-four; 2 p.m. for grades 5-8, Monday, Feb. 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Rd, Glenview. Free. Do you have what it takes to solve the puzzles and escape Narnia? Register online at glenviewpl.org. 847-729-7500 or glenviewpl.org For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Great Decisions Discussion Series: 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Broaden your perspective on important international issues, from the economy to climate change, by participating in a Great Decisions discussions. A briefing book published by the nonpartisan Foreign Policy Association provides a short informative article on each topic followed by suggested discussion questions. It is available for loan at the library, or for purchase for $30 from the League of Women Voters of Winnetka-Northfield-Kenilworth by emailing Joan Fragen at joanfragen@gmail.com. Weekly topic: China and the U.S. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tech Help: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Teen Movie Night -- 'Black Widow': 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, is thrust into danger when a conspiracy with ties to her past begins to pursue her. Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she becomes an Avenger. Movie is rated PG-13. For grades six-12. skokielibrary.info.

Art Studio Workshop: 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore traditional art making in this beginner level workshop. Different technique demonstrations each session. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Library Board Meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Every Song Has a Story: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join storyteller Linda Gorham on a musical journey as she tells the stories behind influential songs by Black artists that helped shape American music and American attitudes. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Feb. 21

KidzCraft: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join at for a fun craft. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Financial Planning Appointments: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Do you have questions about how to invest, budget or safeguard your finances? Schedule a free one-hour consultation with a Certified Financial Planner. Preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for 30 minutes of music, movement, and a story for kids 5 and younger with their caregivers. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Think Spring -- 'Snow Globes': 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Sick of winter? Create a sunny, festive glittery globe with a springlike theme to use as a reminder of what the upcoming season will hold. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Smile & Rhyme at Heinen's: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Heinen's Grocery Store, 1020 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Join for stories, songs and rhymes in the cafe, then stay for a snack and to chat. Drop In. For children, ages 2 and older, with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Mardi Gras Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Feathers, beads, and masks, oh my! Come dressed in colorful, fun attire and enjoy Cajun cuisine and get jazzy with Edizon Dayao. $25. Sponsored by Brookdale Northbrook. Register. (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

CATCH Lunch & Learn -- Social & Friend Drama: Virtually at noon Tuesday, Feb. 21. More than ever, our kids are navigating drama among peers and friends. It's difficult to escape due to technology and social media, and it can have a significant impact on their mental health. These struggles are challenging for parents too. Join and learn how to help your child navigate different scenarios, when to step up, and when to step back. (847) 337-5103.

Dungeons and Dragons 5e: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. A darkness spreads through Ravenloft causing its people to suffer. Join other brave adventurers to fight back evil and complete quests. Ages 13 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Human Relations Commission: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Wilmette Village Hall, 1200 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Send written comments to publiccomment@wilmette.com. All emailed comments received two hours prior to the start of a meeting will be provided, unredacted, to the applicable board/commission in the meeting packet. Emails received at any time within two hours of the beginning of the meeting until its adjournment will be included in the draft minutes of the meeting. www.wilmette.com.

Game On! Board Game Night for Adults: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Whether you're a veteran or new to the hobby, we have a game for you. Play one of the library's games or bring your own to teach. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

First Lady Style Icons: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. This illustrated lecture looks at America's First Lady style icons: Mary Lincoln, Jacqueline Kennedy, Frances Cleveland, and Nancy Reagan. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Feb. 22

Talking Pictures with Susan Benjamin: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Discussion of "The Wife," a 2017 film directed by Björn L. Runge and written by Jane Anderson, based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Meg Wolitzer. Stars Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce and Christian Slater, and follows an aging woman (Close) who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband (Pryce), who is set to receive the Nobel Prize in literature. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

iPhone/iPad Series -- Sharing Photos with your iPhone or iPad: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. There are a variety of ways to share photos with your friends and family -- the best one depends on your specific needs. This class will cover how to use cloud services, email sharing, and other useful (and easy) ways for you to share your photos. Hosted on Zoom. A link to the discussion will be sent out the day of the program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Organizing Your Genealogy: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn how to get organized with online tools. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the Library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Beach Party: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Shake the winter blues away with dancing, games and summer-themed fun. For children of all ages with caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Series Starter Book Club: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For children in grades two-three. Discover new books and series to read. Come and talk about this quarter's title, "Monster and Boy" by Hannah Barnaby. Open to GPL Cardholders and students in Glenview schools. In-person registration required, receive a free book while supplies last. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Starting a Business in Illinois: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, through the Glenview, Evanston, Skokie and Wilmette public libraries. Learn the basics needed to start your business. Determine the feasibility of your business idea, assess the risks and benefits and consider the elements of your business plan including mission statement, unique value proposition, target customer and more. Presented by Curtis Roeschley of the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Rogers Park Business Alliance. Program presented virtually via Zoom. Register. www.glenviewpl.org; https://skokielibrary.info or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Author Event with Steven Fiffer and Panel: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, through the Glencoe Public Library. In his new book, "The Moment: Changemakers on Why and How They Joined the Fight for Social Justice," bestselling author Steve Fiffer presents an oral history from today's social justice activists -- many of them still under 30 years old. He'll be joined in conversation by two of the changemakers highlighted in his book and by Howard Rossman, founder and president of the Chicago-based Civic Leadership Foundation. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Graceland Cemetery -- A History: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Chicago tour guide and author of "Graceland Cemetery: Chicago Stories, Symbols, and Secrets," Adam Selzer, will showcase one of Chicago's landmark historic attractions. Join for an exploration of Graceland Cemetery, which chronicles the city's sprawling history through the stories of its people. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Graphic Novel Book Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Love graphic novels? Discuss this month's selection, "Frizzy," by Claribel Ortega and Rose Bousamra, and make your own comic book art. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Murder We Read: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a lively discussion of "Dead Dead Girls" by Nekesa Afia. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Ongoing

'Andy Warhol In Iran': Runs through Feb. 19 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. In 1976, the artist Andy Warhol travels to Tehran to take Polaroids of the Shah of Iran's wife. Amid taking in the crown jewels and ordering room service caviar, Warhol encounters a young revolutionary who throws his plans into turmoil and opens the pop icon's eyes to a world beyond himself. https://northlight.org.

'Almost, Maine': 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 26, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Welcome to Almost, a quaint sort of place located in northern Maine. The town is called Almost because the residents never really got around to organizing. One cold night, as the Northern Lights are set to appear, many of the residents, embodied by only four actors, fall in and out of love in the most charming, hilarious and delightful of ways. $30-$45. https://oillamptheater.org.

'The Book of Merman': 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 26, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. Join for "The Book of Merman," where Broadway's biggest star collides with one of Broadway's biggest hits in this hilarious new musical comedy filled with original songs. After a frustrating day of canvassing the neighborhood for prospective converts, two Mormon missionaries knock on the door of legendary belter Ethel Merman. Mistaking the two young men for door-to-door salesmen, Ethel welcomes them in, resulting in a clever and witty journey about being true to oneself and embracing who you really are. $38-$45. (847) 677-7761 or skokietheatre.org.

Special Exhibition -- 'The Negro Motorist Green Book': Museum hours through April 23, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Negro Motorist Green Book" highlights the history of "The Green Book," the annual guide created in 1936 by Harlem postman Victor Green, that provided African American travelers with information on restaurants, gas stations, department stores and other businesses that welcomed Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, in collaboration with award-winning author, photographer and cultural documentarian, Candacy Taylor, "Green Book" offers an immersive look at the reality of travel for African Americans in midcentury America, and how the guide served as an indispensable resource for the nation's rising African American middle class. For information, (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Babytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies up to 24 months with songs, cuddles and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30-10 a.m. Thursdays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories, and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. or 5:45 p.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children of all ages with an adult can join for stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for singing, dancing and stories for toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years, with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for ages, birth-23 months with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays and Tuesdays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills, then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in for children of all ages; space may be limited by room capacity. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Fridays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Children can drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and their own senses. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Fridays and Mondays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Public Skate: 4:50-6:10 p.m. Fridays; 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays (except Feb. 18); 1-2:30 p.m. Sundays; 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Admission, $6 for ages 3-17; $7 for ages 18 and older; skate rental, $4. (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby Time: 11 a.m. Mondays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children through 14 month with a caregiver. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Time -- Stay and Play: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Feb. 6, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Glencoe. Babies through 14 months with caregiver. After attending Baby Time, stay and play for a while. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 or 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Toddler Storytime: 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children, ages 2-3 with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for children, ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, through age 1 with an adult. share rhymes, bounces, and tickles. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a storytime focused on early literacy, complete with stories, songs, baby bouncing and movement exercises for you and your new baby. Ages 0-18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Preschool Art Storytime: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, ages 3-5 with an adult, can celebrate art through stories, songs, and hands-on activities. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.