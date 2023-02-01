Things to do Feb. 3-9: Dinosaur Adventure, Groundhog Day events, Ice Festival and more

Dinosaur Adventure returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Feb. 4-5. Courtesy of Pinnacle Production Group

This week

Verse Immersive, The Art of the Future: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1-2; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. A holographic, 30-minute theater experience with cutting-edge, augmented reality technology used by NASA. See breathtaking landscapes, solve puzzles, interact with mythical creatures and more. Tickets start at $25. navypier.org.

Welcoming of the Groundhog and Groundhog Trivia: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Welcome Woodstock Willie, the resident groundhog, as he makes an appearance in front of the Woodstock Opera House to begin the Groundhog Days celebration. Then, join other movie fans for a trivia contest with prizes inside the Opera House. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Groundhog Day Prognostication: 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Woodstock Square, Dean and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. Celebrate Groundhog Day and see Woodstock Willie make his prediction. Die Musikmeisters Band will perform at 6:45 a.m. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Groundhog Day Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Moose Lodge, 406 Clay St., Woodstock. Following the prognostication, there will be a buffet breakfast and entertainment. Tickets must be purchased in advance, as seating is limited. $20. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Walking Tour of "Groundhog Day" Filming Sites: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Gather in front of the Opera House for behind-the-scenes stories of the filming of the movie "Groundhog Day" on and around the Square. The tour ends at the Cherry Street Inn, where Bill Murray woke up every morning. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Meet "Groundhog Day's" Danny Rubin: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Special guest Danny Rubin, who created the original script for the movie, will discuss his insights about the creation of both the script and the movie. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Exhibit Opening: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. The Illinois Holocaust Museum opens the special exhibition "The Negro Motorist Green Book," with a panel discussing the significance of The Green Book, the history of Black travel and sundown towns and related topics. Free; reservations are required. ihm.ec/greenbookopening.

"Frozen" and "Encanto" fans won't want to miss Disney on Ice Feb. 2-5 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Disney on Ice

"Disney on Ice Presents Frozen and Encanto": 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2; 10:30 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. See the characters and music of "Frozen" and "Encanto" on ice. Tickets start at $46. rosemont.com/allstate.

Friday, Feb. 3

"Groundhog Day" Movie Memorabilia Open House: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St., Woodstock. See "Groundhog Day" movie items from the Woodstock Public Library's archives, including original scripts, props and scrapbooks. People involved in the filming will be available to answer questions. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Winter Bryn Marwkets: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, at the Bryn Mawr Historic District, 1052 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. Features local vendors, makers and artists, plus kids' activities, hands-on demonstrations and more. Free admission. edgewater.org/events/winterbrynmawrkets.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in downtown Aurora. Art, music and food trucks. auroradowntown.org.

Chocolate Weekend: Member preview night 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb 4-5, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Sample an array of chocolates and unique items with a chocolate twist. Included with general admission of $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 65 and older and $11 for kids 2-17. mortonarb.org.

Groundhog Day Dinner Dance: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Woodstock Moose Lodge, 406 Clay St., Woodstock. Eat and dance where the bachelor auction and dance scenes were filmed for "Groundhog Day." Includes dinner, a band, live entertainment, dancing, cash bar and raffle prizes. Proceeds benefit Moose charities. $24; $10 for the dance only, which starts at 7:30 p.m. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Elite Feet 7th Annual Winter Showcase: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 Main St., Batavia. Elite Feet Dance Center's dancers perform their competition routines featuring lyrical, jazz, contemporary and hip-hop. bataviafineartscentre.org.

"Lombardi": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Presented by Three Brothers Theatre, this production of the acclaimed Broadway play about Vince Lombardi offers a glimpse into the man, his relationships and his obsession with perfection. $15. geneseetheatre.com.

"Muffed": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, at Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. In this mockumentary theater piece, eight actors attempt to put on the first reading of their new play about Farmington, Maine's annual celebration of the inventor of the earmuff. $15-$20. threebrotherstheatre.com.

Marisela: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Performance by "La Dama de Hierro." Tickets start at $31.50. rosemont.com/theatre.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019 The annual Downers Grove Ice Festival will feature 65 ice sculptures and live ice-carving demonstrations Feb. 3-5.

Ice Festival: Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-5, in downtown Downers Grove. Sixty-five ice sculptures will be on display. Live ice-carving demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Main Street Train Station. Additional events at many downtown Downers Grove businesses. Free. downtowndg.org.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Dinosaur Adventure: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Interactive dinosaur exhibit with live entertainment. $25 for ages 13 and older; $35 for kids 2-12, which includes dinosaur rides and other activities. dinosauradventure.com/chicago.

Frozen Tundra 5K and Post Race Beach Party: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Half Day Brewing Company, 200 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. An out-and-back 5K along the Des Plaines River Trail, followed by a post-race party at Half Day Brewing, including music, beer and gift cards from Tap House and Half Day Brewing. $45. runningintheusa.com/details/110661.

Make Your Own Heart at Peter Patterson Glassworks: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, at Peter Patterson Glassworks, 888 Tower Road, Unit E, Mundelein. Create your own glass heart at an open house at the Mundelein glass-blowing studio. Reservations recommended. Hearts cost between $45-$75. pattersonglass.com.

MLK Dream Drive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at King Arts School, 2424 Lake St., Evanston. A guided audio tour and car parade through Evanston exploring the history and relevance of various locations to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement. The audio tour is narrated by King Arts students and faculty. This year, the event also includes an open house at King Arts School with fine arts performances, basketball games, a food collection for the community fridges and car decorating. Free and open to the public. Register in advance to receive the audio podcast download and the corresponding map by email the day before the Dream Drive. Voluntary donations to Dream Drive will support the King Arts PTA and the PTA Equity Project. kingarts.memberhub.gives/dreamdrive2023.

Winter Sensory Walk: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Touch, smell, listen and see your way down the trail and learn about nature through your senses. $5 for residents, $7 for nonresidents for kids 4-12, one free adult per registered child. lcfpd.org.

Flake Fest: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Daniel V. Capuano Ice Rink, 8900 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Ice skating, ice sculpting and more. Barraco's Food Truck will be on hand selling pizza and beverages. Preceded by Artie Kerr's Free Hockey Clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. evergreenpark-ill.com.

Walking Tour of "Groundhog Day" Filming Sites: 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, starting at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Gather in front of the Opera House for behind-the-scenes stories of the filming of "Groundhog Day" on and around the Square. The tour ends at the Cherry Street Inn, where Bill Murray woke up every morning. Free. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Groundhog Days Pub Crawl: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Woodstock Square Bandstand, Dean and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. Join Woodstock Willie for a walk and a drink. Registration closes at 7:30 p.m. The first 150 paid crawlers will get a commemorative Groundhog Day scarf. All crawlers get two drink tokens. $20. woodstockgroundhog.org.

Bull Riders World Tour Finale XVII rides into the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Feb. 4-5. - Daily Herald File Photo

Bull Riders World Tour Finale XVII: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Now Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. See rising stars and established veteran riders take on 2,000-pound bucking bulls. The first 300 children 12 and younger receive a free cowboy hat. $10-$63. nowarena.com.

Intocable Evolución Tour: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $49.50. rosemont.com/theatre.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Break Cabin Fever: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 5, at Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park. Enjoy games in the snow, live animals, science demos, crafts and more. Cross-country skiing is available if the snow is 4 inches deep. Registration is required. Free. pdhp.org/heller-nature-center.

Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in downtown Naperville. Stroll through Downtown Naperville while tasting a variety of wines and snacks. Ticket includes 11 stops with 1-ounce pours, an exclusive wineglass, snacks at every stop and discounts at many shops along the way. Check-in is at Sullivan's Steakhouse, 244 S. Main St.; arrive at your designated check-in time. $50. Register at downtownnaperville.com.

Black History Pop-Up Event: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Lake County Tech Hub, 13 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Features a variety of arts and artists, including dance and spoken word, plus food, vendors and drawings. (847) 599-2500.

Celebrate Black History, Kruccus International: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore. A high-energy performance of African dance and drumming from Chicagoland's Kruccus International. Free, but registration is requested at eventbrite.com.

Chamber Concerts: 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Duo Kayo -- cellist Titilayo Ayangade and violist Edwin Kapla -- will perform. Tickets are $37. mortonarb.org.

40th Profiles in Excellence: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road, North Chicago. Features presentations and performances in honor of Black History Month. This year's theme, Women in Sports, will feature guest speaker China Jude, vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Denver Broncos. Free. lcfpd.org.

Lamada: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. This quartet puts a modern twist on Latin Alternative with music from Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and the U.S. $22. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

"Dancing With The Stars Live": 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. See "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and Alexis Warr, plus special guest stars to be announced. Tickets start at $47.50. rosemont.com/theatre.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

BHS Cooperative Concert: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Batavia Fine Arts Centre Main Stage, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Batavia High School concert. bataviafineartscentre.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

No Love For Love: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Haymarket House, 800 W. Buena Ave., Chicago. The Chicago Poetry Center's annual fundraiser with a cocktail party, music, pop-up performances, activities raffles and more. $50. Register at eventbrite.com.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Veterans and Civil Rights: Virtually at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Presented by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. A free student webinar during Black History Month. World War II showed many Black Americans that they were fighting for freedoms they did not have themselves at home, lighting a fire that would ignite into the modern Civil Rights Movement. Free virtual event; registration is required. us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Kvc7K5MiQ4iJp_R8SAQWWg.