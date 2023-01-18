Best Bets: The Great DuBois two-person circus, Winter Mini Fringe, Lyric Opera's 'Hansel and Gretel'

The Lyric Opera of Chicago presents German composer Engelbert Humperdinck's "Hansel and Gretel." Courtesy of Lyric Opera of Chicago

Happy birthday, Steve Perry!

Journey Recaptured captures the power of the classic rock band's timeless hits (including "Don't Stop Believin'," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It" and more) for a night of singalong faves and a special salute to Steve Perry's birthday at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $19-$39. desplainestheatre.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20

Comedy in Crystal Lake

The Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, presents laughs from Chicagoland and beyond as Tim Benker hosts Lucy's Comedy, a night of stand-up featuring Tim Walkoe and TJ Stokes. $25 for adults, $17.50 for RaueNOW members. events.rauecenter.org. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20

The music of the Dead

Acclaimed instrumental group Jazz Is Dead marks the 50th anniversary of the Grateful Dead's "Wake of the Flood" with two performances this weekend. First, the show hits the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 ($19-$39 at arcadalive.com); then the band heads north to the Des Plaines Theatre for a show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 ($19-$39 at desplainestheatre.com).

Sketch duo Kelly Bolton and Vicki Kunz return as "Party Cops" for the Winter Mini Fringe in Elgin Saturday, Jan. 21. - Courtesy of Elgin Fringe Festival

Side Street Studio Arts and the Elgin Cultural Arts Commission present the fourth annual Winter Mini Fringe, a single-day gathering of artistic expression and innovation celebrated at the annual Elgin Fringe Festival every September. With a lineup that includes festival favorites as well as a fresh face, the mini fest will take over Pub 217 at Elgin Public House, 219 E. Chicago St., Elgin, with comedy, sketches, storytelling and live music. Tickets are $30 for a festival pass or $15 for individual shows. See elginfringefestival.com for tickets. 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Hooray for Hollywood

The New Philharmonic salutes Hollywood's golden age with a program dedicated to works by film composer Erich Korngold at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Korngold's "Hollywood Concerto" incorporates selections from "Another Dawn" (1937), "Juarez" (1939) and "The Prince and the Pauper" (1937). The program also includes Korngold's scores from the Errol Flynn films "Captain Blood" and "Sea Hawk," along with Nino Rota's "The Godfather" score (1972) and Roy Goodwin's "633 Squadron" (1964). $53. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22

Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero joins Music of the Baroque to perform Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21. - Courtesy of Anders Brogaard

Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero joins Music of the Baroque for Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21. The program also includes Joseph Bologne's Symphony No. 1 in G Major. $25-$100. (312) 551-1414 or baroque.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie

The Morton Arboretum welcomes visitors and their canine pals Sunday, Jan. 22. - Courtesy of The Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, invites visitors to explore the grounds with their favorite canines Sunday. $16 for adults 18-64, $14 for seniors 65 and older, $11 for kids 2-17. Timed-entry admission must be reserved in advance. $5 for each dog. mortonarb.org. 7 a.m. to sunset Sunday, Jan. 22

Two-person circus

Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy, who were featured in "The Greatest Showman" and on Britney Spears' World Circus Tour, perform circus stunts including aerial arts, juggling, unicycle, contortion and magic as part of their family-friendly show The Great DuBois at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Stick around after the show for a free circus arts workshop. $23. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22

Fairy tale opera

For the first time since his retirement two years ago, former Lyric Opera of Chicago music director Sir Andrew Davis returns for his first operatic production, "Hansel and Gretel," German composer Engelbert Humperdinck's opera based on the Brothers Grimm's fairy tale. Performances take place at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $40. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. Various times and days from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Feb. 3

Fans of "Frozen" won't want to miss the latest Disney on Ice show playing at the Allstate Arena and the United Center. - Courtesy of Disney on Ice

After multiple performances Jan. 19-22 at Rosemont's Allstate Arena, "Disney On Ice Presents Frozen and Encanto" glides into Chicago's United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., late next week for four days of world-class skating, acrobatics, singalongs and beloved characters. Tickets start at $20. unitedcenter.com. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27; and 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29

The best of Fleetwood Mac

TUSK presents an ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac -- vocals, harmonies, costumes and all -- in a performance of the band's hits "Go Your Own Way," "Rhiannon," "Gypsy," "Little Lies" and more at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tickets are $25-$55 at geneseetheatre.com or through Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26

Miles Mikkanen plays the titular character in Chicago Opera Theater's "Albert Herring" by Benjamin Britten.

Chicago Opera Theater kicks off its 50th anniversary season with the English comic opera "Albert Herring," Benjamin Britten's chamber opera about a young man selected to be the May queen because the village's young women lack moral standards. Performances are at the Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $25-$165. chicagooperatheater.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 28, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Art + advocacy

The Weinberg/Newton Gallery, 688 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, an art gallery committed to promoting social justice, partners with Planned Parenthood of Illinois to present "For Those Without Choice," a new exhibition addressing reproductive rights that showcases works by new and established abortion rights advocates. Free. weinbergnewtongallery.com. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, running Jan. 20 through April 15