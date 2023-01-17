Dining out: Chinese New Year, Morton Arboretum's Whiskey Dinner and free Jet's Pizza

Big Bowl is serving mango cheesecake Jan. 19-25 for Chinese New Year. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

Chinese New Year

Big Bowl is going all out for Chinese New Year with specials -- with special meanings -- available from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Wednesday, Jan. 25. On the menu are short rib pot stickers to symbolize wealth; Sichuan shrimp and pork noodles to symbolize longevity; crispy ginger cod with ginger-garlic sauce, roasted cauliflower and scallions; and sweet treats such as the mango cheesecake and banana-cashew spring roll to symbolize bringing a sweet life to the New Year. And don't forget the Blood Orange Sangria, which symbolizes happiness. These are available for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Big Bowl is at 215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880; 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881; and 60 E. Ohio, Chicago, (312) 951-1888; bigbowl.com/events/chinese-new-year-specials-2/.

Morton's Whiskey Dinner

Fans of whiskey might want to consider making reservations for Morton Arboretum's five-course Whiskey Dinner, which runs from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 (the Saturday dinner is sold out). Sip on whiskeys from The Dalmore and Horse Soldier while learning more about them from E&J Gallo reps and enjoying live classical guitar from Jim Perona. Dine on rosemary-crusted lamb lollipop, cream of roasted parsnip soup, salad, petit bison filet and Diver sea scallops, and end with The Dalmore Whisky-soaked cake. It's $95 for members and $105 for nonmembers.

The Ginkgo Restaurant at Morton Arboretum is at 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, (630) 968-0074, mortonarb.org/explore/activities/events/whiskey-dinner/.

Flat Top Grill recently debuted some new limited-time dishes, including Dr. Praeger's Veggie Bowl. - Courtesy of Flat Top Grill

For the new year, Asian-fusion Flat Top Grill recently debuted some new limited-time dishes that are available now through March 19. Top of the list is Dr. Praeger's Veggie Bowl, which is a blend of Dr. Praeger's plant-based Chick'n, red and green bell peppers, baby corn, water chestnuts, spices and barbecue sauce over steamed white rice or low-carb cauliflower rice. Also new to the menu are the creamy crab rangoon dip (creamy whipped cheese, shredded crab, green onion with grilled roti bread, and sweet-and-sour sauce) for $9.99; butter-toasted poundcake with yuzu marmalade cream cheese, raspberry, caramel, chocolate and mint for $6.99; and the Golden Hour Sour (Maker's Mark, turmeric and ginger syrups and fresh lemon sour).

Flat Top Grill is at 305 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 652-3700, and 30 S. Wabash, Chicago, (312) 726-8400, flattopgrill.com/.

Hot, hot, hot

Yes, there really is a National Hot Sauce Day -- Sunday, Jan. 22. And to celebrate the occasion, Nando's PERi-PERi is offering a deal: Bring in an empty bottle of Nando's sauce and get a quarter chicken for free. It's that easy.

Nando's PERi-PERi is at 6 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 388-0193; 523 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 230-4348; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 972-6833; and locations in Chicago and Oak Park; nandosperiperi.com/.

Shrimp boil time

Make reservations now for Bluegrass' first shrimp boil of the year, which starts at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. The $60 per person Mardi Gras Shrimp Boil includes shrimp, andouille sausage, corn, potatoes, shrimp bisque, shrimp bread and dessert. Tables, which will be spaced out, can be reserved for parties of two, four or six.

Bluegrass is at 1636 Old Deerfield Road, Highland Park, (847) 831-0595, bluegrasshp.com/.

Jet's Pizza is giving away one free slice of pizza from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, to walk-in customers. - Courtesy of Jet's Pizza

Yes, you read that correctly. From 1-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Jet's Pizza will be giving walk-in customers one free slice of cheese or pepperoni Detroit-style pizza. This National Pie Day offer is limited to one per customer, while supplies last.

Jet's Pizza has locations throughout the suburbs; jetspizza.com/.

New lunch bowls

Sister restaurants A Toda Madre in Glen Ellyn, Bien Trucha in Geneva and Quiubo in Naperville recently started offering lunch bowls that are available Tuesday through Friday for dine-in or to-go. Order up the pork bowl (ancho-guajillo marinated pork, esquites, poblano rice and pinto beans for $15), shrimp bowl (chipotle-mojo de ajo shrimp, esquites, poblano rice and pinto beans for $16) or the steak bowl (grilled outer skirt steak, esquites, poblano rice and pinto beans for $17).

A Toda Madre is at 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/; Bien Trucha is at 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/; Quiubo is at 120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/.

• Send restaurant news and updates to clinden@dailyherald.com.