Dining out: Chicken Salad Chick debuts in Batavia, Guzman Y Gomez opens in Schaumburg

Guzman Y Gomez Mexican Kitchen is opening its second Chicago-area location at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Guzman Y Gomez

Chicken Salad Chick debuts

The new Chicken Salad Chick -- a fast-casual chicken salad eatery -- opened its first Chicago-area location Tuesday in Batavia. And to celebrate, it's offering specials over the next few days. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first 50 diners to order a Chick Trio will get a free Chick Tumbler. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the first 50 guests to order two Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Cooler. On Friday, Jan. 13, the first 50 customers to purchase a Chick Trio can take home a free Chick Water Bottle. And on Saturday, Jan. 14, the deal is buy two Quick Chicks and get one free. Besides offering a variety of chicken salads, the menu also offers pimento cheese, sandwiches, salads, sides, desserts and more. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Chicken Salad Chick is at 220 N. Randall Road, Batavia, (630) 474-6994, chickensaladchick.com/.

On fire

Three Embers is planning for a busy January, starting with special dinners and promotions. Reservations are required for all events.

Dinner for two: Available now through Jan. 21, the three-course dinner for two for $100 starts off with soup or salad, choice of entree (pan-seared salmon, Berkshire pork chop, shrimp DeJonghe, roasted airline chicken, open-face ravioli) and a dessert to share.

Adobe Road Wine Dinner: Starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, the five-course wine dinner pairs Adobe Road wines with warm beet salad, wood-grilled shrimp DeJonghe, chocolate mousse and more. It's $85 per person.

Hess Collection Wine Dinner: Three Embers is hosting another wine dinner, this time featuring four courses paired with wines from the Hess Peerson Estates near Napa Valley, California. The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, includes quinoa salad, sea scallops, pan-seared salmon, wood-grilled filet and chocolate mousse. Cost is $85 per person.

8 After 8: Gather eight friends and book after 8 p.m. for this special chef's dinner featuring family-style appetizers, salad, entree, dessert and four bottles of wine for $800. Have a smaller group? It's $200 for two, $400 for four and $600 for six. It's available in January.

Three Embers is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/.

SpeakTEAsy

If you're a fan of the Roaring '20s, then you'll want to get dressed in your 1920s best and check out East Canton Tea Company's and Town Square Wheaton's SpeakTEAsy starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at 151 Town Square, Wheaton. The $10 entry includes one drink ticket, food, music, dancing and more. Plus, there will be top-shelf teas and tea-themed mocktails. And don't forget the password: "Oolong time." For details, see facebook.com/.

Bloody Mary bonanza

Wow, now that's a Bloody Mary Bar. Tavern on the Point is introducing its $35 Bottomless Tito's Bloody Mary's + Premium Garnish Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, featuring more than 40 add-ons. And it's not just olives and celery. Guests can choose from onion rings, mini cheeseburgers, waffle fries, mini corn dogs, mini French toast, caprese kebabs, meatballs, mini pancakes, mini pizza slices, lox, Brussels sprouts, croissants, mac and cheese balls, shrimp, mini chicken tenders and more.

Tavern on the Point also offers live entertainment, including Terry Byrne at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29; Tony Ocean at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; The Tavern Tiki Party at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; and a Comedy Night benefiting Care For Cops Corp. at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Tavern on the Point is at 6724 N. Northwest Hwy., Edison Park, (773) 867-6300, tavernonthepoint.com/.

Stop by any of the WhirlyBall locations from 4 p.m. to close Sunday, Jan. 15, to play WhirlyBall for free. - Courtesy of WhirlyBall

WhirlyBall, which first opened its doors in Lombard in 1993, is turning 30. And to celebrate, stop by any of the WhirlyBall locations from 4 p.m. to close Sunday, Jan. 15, to play WhirlyBall for free. Oh, and there will be free raffle prizes (gift certificates, birthday party packages, etc.) and treats, too.

WhirlyBall is at 3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800; 285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800; and 1825 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, (773) 486-7777; whirlyball.com/whirlyball-30th-anniversary.

Guzman Y Gomez Mexican Kitchen, which is opening Jan. 19 in Schaumburg, offers made-to-order nachos and Mexican fare. - Courtesy of Guzman Y Gomez

Fans of Mexican fare, take note: Guzman Y Gomez Mexican Kitchen is opening its second Chicago-area location at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Schaumburg. Grand opening specials include $5 burritos and bowls, with the option to add on chipotle-seasoned fries and a soda for an extra $3. The menu includes made-to-order burritos, tacos, nachos, bowls, nacho fries and Cali burritos.

Guzman Y Gomez Mexican Kitchen is at 795 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, us-blog.guzmanygomez.com/gyg-schaumburg/.

