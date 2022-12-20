North shore events: Dec. 22-28

Award-winning magician Trent James will put on a show filled with mind-boggling illusions for the entire family at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave. For information, (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org. Courtesy of Trent James

The Sparkle Light Festival runs through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Impact Field, 9859 Balmoral Ave., in Rosemont. Enjoy immersive displays of holiday lights and outdoor holiday activities including train rides, winter tubing and themed mazes. For information, sparklerosemont.com. Courtesy of Sparkle Light Festival

Join Murder We Read at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., for a discussion of "The Hunting Party" by Lucy Foley. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Virtually join Pajama Storytime at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, through the Wilmette Public Library. Get cozy in your PJs and bring your favorite lovie to enjoy stories, songs and rhymes before bedtime. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Enjoy a presentation by the Winnetka Historical Society and filmmaker John Newcombe on the making of the movie "Home Alone" and other films on the North Shore. Join the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and hear stories from family members who lived in the house during the shoot, view video footage taken by a neighbor and hear from local actors and extras about their experiences on set. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Submit your event listing at www.dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

Dec. 22

Finals Week Study Space: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. High school students, the library has reserved its meeting room spaces so you can focus on finals. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Israeli Discussion Group: Virtually at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, through the Northbrook Public Library. A discussion of the history and current events in Israel. This event will be held via Zoom. Once you have registered, check your email two days before the program for a link to join the meeting. For information, www.northbrook.info.

Storytime: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Enjoy stories and fun with Ms. Cathy. Designed for children ages 3-5, but children younger than 3 are also welcome. Drop-in. Space limited. For information, skokielibrary.info.

Exercise with Be40Strong: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Learn to exercise safely and get stronger with this small group personal training designed for students 60 and older. The program will be adapted to fit the needs of each individual, from beginners to consistent exercisers. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Fifth Night, Fifth Light -- Latkes, Libations and Lo-Mein: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Bernard Weinger JCC, 300 Revere Drive, Northbrook. JCC Chicago invites you to nosh your heart out this Hanukkah with latkes and libations. Mix and mingle with fellow 20s and 30s, listen to live music, play games and eat some tasty Chinese food. Registration required. For information, www.jccchicago.org.

Making the Movie -- Home Alone and Trivia Too: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Enjoy a presentation by the Winnetka Historical Society and filmmaker John Newcombe on the making of the movie "Home Alone" and other films located on the North Shore. Hear stories from family members who lived in the house during the shoot, view video footage taken by a neighbor and hear from local actors and extras about their experiences on the set. Play a trivia game and test your knowledge about "Home Alone" and other films shot on the North Shore. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Dec. 23

Winter Film Series -- "The Worst Person in the World": Virtually Friday, Dec. 23, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Register to receive a prerecorded introduction and criticism by resident film expert Scott Siegel, along with a link to watch the film at home through the Hoopla or Kanopy streaming services. A young woman takes stock of her history of boyfriends in this Norwegian Oscar nominee. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Imagination Playground: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Play and build with the library's big blue blocks. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Public Skate: 4:50 to 6:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. $6-$7; skate rental $4. For information, www.nbparks.org.

Dec. 24

Family Christmas Eve Service: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Village Church of Northbrook, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. A joyful service of lessons, carols, candles and a message of hope. The service will be livestreamed; you can watch it at https://villagechurchnorthbrook.org/sermons. For information, (847) 272-0900 or villagechurchnorthbrook.org.

Holiday Sing: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Village Green, 535 Maple St., Winnetka. Join families, friends and neighbors for the 26th annual Holiday Sing. Bring your singing voices, candles (or flashlights), and gather around Village Green to sing everyone's favorite holiday songs. This event lasts approximately 25 minutes. For information, www.winpark.org.

Candlelight Christmas Eve Services: 8 p.m. contemporary music; 10 p.m. traditional music Saturday, Dec. 24, at Village Church of Northbrook, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. The services will be livestreamed; you can watch them at https://villagechurchnorthbrook.org/sermons. For information, (847) 272-0900 or villagechurchnorthbrook.org.

"Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol Live": 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. An avowed holiday skeptic, Aunt Trudy, has been recruited to channel her late husband Joe's famous Christmas cheer over a Zoom call with family. But as Trudy becomes more absorbed in her own version of the Ebenezer Scrooge story, the puppets take on a life of their own, and the family's call transforms into a stunning cinematic adaptation of Dickens' classic ghost story. For information, www.writerstheatre.org.

Dec. 26

Imagination Playground: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Come play and build with the library's big blue blocks. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 26, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Admission $6-$7; skate rental $4. For information, www.nbparks.org.

Scrapbooking: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Close out the year by scrapbooking. Supplies will be provided; you bring the photos. For information, (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore Apéro Conversation: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. Pour yourself a glass of wine or other beverage, gather some snacks and settle in at home for this online conversation group. RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. For information, (847) 858-1274.

Dec. 27

Imagination Playground: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Play and build with the library's big blue blocks. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Snow Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate winter with a special snow-themed storytime. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Forever Young: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Morton Grove Senior Center, 6140 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Fun, movement, strength, and more taught by Pnina Zygman. $4. For information, (847) 868-3070.

Family Concert -- Chicago Diamond Trio: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Enjoy winter break with an energizing family concert by the Chicago Diamond Trio. Designed for families with elementary-aged children. All ages welcome. For information, (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Holiday Family Trivia Night: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, through the Glenview Public Library. Test your knowledge over four rounds of holiday-themed online trivia and see if you can beat the competition. Prizes awarded to the highest scoring team or individual. Program presented via Zoom. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Dec. 28

Imagination Playground: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Play and build with the library's big blue blocks. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join an hour of interactive free play. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills, and concepts through play. This program is sure to be a little messy (and fun) so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Ages 0-4 with a caregiver. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Movie -- "Lightyear": 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. While spending years attempting to return home, marooned space ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must follow the library's pandemic safety guidance. For information, (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Trent James Magic: 2 or 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Award-winning magician Trent James will be putting on a special show filled with illusions to thrill the entire family. For information, (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org

Blue Star Live Cooking Demo at Abt Electronics: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Blue Star Chef Susan Swanson does a live cooking demo of turkey-leftover potpies. For information, www.abt.com.

BLS Healthcare Provider Class: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Wilmette Fire Station 26, 1304 Lake Ave., Wilmette. The BLS Healthcare Provider course is intended for health care providers. Classes are for village of Wilmette residents or individuals employed within the village. For local businesses that would like to host a CPR class for your employees, please contact the fire department at (847) 251-1101. To register for one of the fire department-hosted classes, contact the fire department between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at least five business days prior to the class date. The BLS Healthcare Provider course is $75 per person. These fees are payable by cash or check at the beginning of the class. Credit card payments must be made at the village hall during regular business hours prior to the start of the class. A paid receipt will need to be presented to the instructor at the beginning of the class. For information, www.wilmette.com.

Pajama Storytime: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Get cozy in your PJs and bring your favorite lovie to enjoy stories, songs and rhymes before bedtime. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Foreign Film Night: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Screening of "Flee" (Denmark/90 minutes/PG-13/2021). Amin Nawabi grapples with a painful secret that threatens to upend the life he's built with his soon-to-be husband. Animated; nominated Best International Film, Documentary and Animated Film. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Murder We Read: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Join for a lively discussion of The Hunting Party by Lucy Foley. 847-256-5025 or wilmette.libnet.info For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Ongoing

Georgiana & Kitty-Christmas at Pemberley': Runs through Saturday, Dec. 24, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The beloved characters from Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" return for a third and final installment of the Pemberley trilogy. The youngest Darcy and Bennet sisters have become fast friends, and eagerly await the arrival of Georgiana's secret correspondent. Mix-ups of manners and an overprotective big brother keep romance from unfolding easily. But music, ambition, friendship and sisterhood lead to happiness ... and a love story that spans a lifetime. $35- $55. For information, https://northlight.org.

Vivid Art Gallery Exhibit: Gallery hours through December, at Vivid Art Gallery, 895 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Vivid Art Gallery will have a new exhibit, "Quietude," on display during December. The exhibit will feature the work of Angela Saxon, Matt Schaefer, Tamar Kander, Allison Svoboda, Julie Cowan, and Larry Simon. Reflecting the exhibit's name, the show will include artwork that is contemplative, quiet and peaceful. For information, (224) 505-5961 or https://vividartgallery.net.

'It's a Wonderful Life' -- A Live Radio Play: Runs through Dec. 30, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Don't miss the 10th and final year of everyone's favorite holiday tradition, "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." Only seven actors bring the entire town of Bedford Falls to life in a 1946 radio play -- complete with sound effects -- to tell the story of George Bailey, whose troubles lead him to wish he had never been born. He is visited by the angel Clarence who comes to Earth on Christmas Eve to help George realize how many lives he has touched and just how blessed he has been and how different the world would be had he never been there. For information, https://oillamptheater.org

'A Christmas Story, The Musical': 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; and 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, with select Thursday 1 p.m. shows, through Jan. 1, at The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive. Lincolnshire. This show brings the beloved 1983 movie about the Parker family to musical life on stage. Directed by Jeff Award-winner Scott Weinstein with musical direction by Jeff Award-winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Tiffany Krause. $59-$64. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

Santa's Rock 'N' Lights: 5-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$34.99. santasrocknlights.com.

Sparkle Light Festival: Various dates and times through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Immersive displays of millions of holiday lights and outdoor holiday activities including train rides, winter tubing and themed mazes. A special menu of festive food and beverages will be available. $25. sparklerosemont.com.

Willow Hill Lights Show: Runs 5-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, weather permitting, at Willow Hill Golf Course, 1350 Willow Road, Northbrook. Willow Hill Lights is a drive-through, family holiday event featuring a 1.6 mile route with over 1 million lights, three drive-through tunnels and a 30-foot Christmas tree. Come see the abominable snowman and Rudolph and his reindeer pals as well as many other holiday favorites. One price per car. Entrance is on Willow Road near Route 43 (Waukegan Road) in between I-94 and I-294. $40. Tickets are available by one-hour increment time slots. For tickets, willowhilllights.com. For information, (847) 722-2129, (847)-480-7888 or willowhillswintermagic.com.

'Here Comes the Sun': 9 a.m.to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays through Jan. 21, at Devonshire Cultural Center, 4400 Greenwood Ave., Skokie. Anatomically Correct Arts presents "Here Comes the Sun" to support orphans in Ukraine. An exhibit of photographs of orphaned Ukrainian children and refugees by Ukrainian photographers Vera Blansh, Yuliya Bulgakova, Andriy Dubchak, Maks Levin, Grzegorz Litynski, Ruslan Lytvyn and Anatolii Stepanov, along with paintings and mixed media images of sunflowers by American artists and young artists from the Lincoln Terrace Art Studio & Gallery in Skokie. Donations from sales of artwork and funds collected during this exhibition will go to the city of Goodness Orphanage in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Free admission. For information, (224) 432-4240 or www.anatomicallycorrect.org.

Winter Reading at Northbrook Public Library: Through Jan. 31, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Reading is sweet this winter at Northbrook Public Library. Treat yourself to some good books and earn sweet prizes when you participate in the Winter Reading program, including an official Northbrook Public Library mug, and the chance to win other prizes. Winter Reading is for all ages. Learn more at www.northbrook.info/winter-reading.