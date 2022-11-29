Where you can see 'The Nutcracker' in the suburbs

On Saturday, Dec. 17, see Ruth Page's "The Nutcracker" at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at College of Lake County in Grayslake. Courtesy of James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts

It's not necessary to travel to Chicago to see a top-notch performance of "The Nutcracker."

Dance companies throughout suburbs are staging their versions of Tchaikovsky's beloved ballet. Here's where you can catch this holiday favorite:

"The Nutcracker": 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Northwest Hwy., Barrington. Barrington Dance Ensemble presents "The Nutcracker." $25-$35. barringtondance.org.

Salt Creek Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie and at McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. - Courtesy of Keith Gerling

Salt Creek Ballet "Nutcracker": 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie; and 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Described as a magical, full-scale production, it features live accompaniment from New Philharmonic, a rare opportunity to see this ballet set to live music. $26-$46. (847) 673-5300, saltcreekballet.org or www.atthemac.org/events/nutcracker.

M3 Dance's "The Nutcracker": Noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and noon Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Bloomingdale-based Synergy Dance Academy's fifth anniversary production of "The Nutcracker," presented by M3 Dance, will feature elements of contemporary, jazz, and tumbling in addition to the traditional ballet style. Tickets start at $30 and may be purchased online at www.m3nutcracker.com or hemmens.org, or by phone, (847) 931-5900.

Schaumburg Dance Ensemble will present "The Nutcracker" at Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts

"The Nutcracker": 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 1 and 5 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 2-11, at Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Schaumburg Dance Ensemble returns with its 27th annual production of Tchaikovsky's holiday ballet featuring live narration and a large cast of professional and student dancers. $19-$32. prairiecenter.org.

Ballet Legere "The Nutcracker": 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Lund Auditorium, 7900 W. Division St., River Forest. Ballet Legere presents its 37th annual production of "The Nutcracker" ballet in its entirety. Follow Clara through the magical world of dance in Artistic Director Donna Vittorio's rendition of Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker." $30- $40. balletlegere.org.

"Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet": 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Show features larger-than-life puppets, acrobatics and dazzling costumes; international cast includes stars of Ukraine ballet. Tickets start at $49. rosemont.com/theatre/event/nutcracker-magic-of-christmas-ballet-2.

"The Naperville Nutcracker": 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton, Naperville. Elise Flagg Academy of Dance's holiday production. $27-$37. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

"The Nutcracker Ballet": 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Judith Svalander School of Ballet's production. $20-$25. woodstockoperahouse.com.

"Nutcracker": 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. Steppin' Out Dance Studio production. $10 in advance, $14 at the door. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

LoMastro "Nutcracker" Performances: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at the John & Nancy Hughes Theater, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. LoMastro Performing Arts Academy's production of "The Nutcracker" with dancers ages 7-18. lomastro.com.

Ruth Page's "The Nutcracker": 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at James Lumber Center, College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The family classic features international artists alongside the Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company's elite dancers. Adults $25; seniors/military $22; students $15. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu/professional-series.

Engage Dance Theater's "The Nutcracker": 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $30 adults, $18 for students 17 and younger and seniors 65 and older. events.rauecenter.org or (815) 356-9212.

"Magic of The Nutcracker": 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21-22, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. This 34th anniversary performance features more than 100 performers, elaborate sets, graceful dancers and Tchaikovsky's classic score. $18-$40. geneseetheatre.com.