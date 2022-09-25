Happy New Year! Restaurants ready Rosh Hashanah specials for dine-in, to-go

For those who celebrate Rosh Hashanah, now is the time to make plans to gather your family and friends together for a festive meal for the Jewish New Year holiday, which starts at sundown Sunday, Sept. 25. Here are some sweet and savory specials that diners can find this year at suburban restaurants. Happy New Year!

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/celebrate-rosh-hashanah-with-di-pescara/

This year, Di Pescara is offering early and later dining reservations -- 4-5:15 p.m. and 7:15-8:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 25-26 -- for the multicourse Rosh Hashanah dinner. For $54.95 per person, dine on apples and honey, challah and butter, matzo ball soup, orchard salad, beef chopped liver, gefilte fish, almond-crusted whitefish, Black Angus beef brisket, roasted Brussels sprouts, potato pancakes, kasha varnishkes, noodle kugel and apple crostata. Reservations are requested.

Matzo ball soup is on the special multicourse Rosh Hashanah dinner available Sunday and Monday, Sept. 25-26, at Di Pescara. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/

Grill House offers a special Rosh Hashanah catering menu to help make life a little easier, especially if you're feeding a group. Options include apps (sweet and sour meatballs, matzo balls, round challah), salads, entrees (braised brisket, panko-crusted whitefish, roasted chicken), sides (potato latkes, green bean almondine, oven-roasted potatoes) and more.

The Happ Inn

305 Happ Road, Northfield, (847) 784-9200, thehappinn.com/upcoming/

Available for dine-in from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 25-26, The Happ Inn will be serving a special a la carte Rosh Hashanah dinner featuring dishes such as chicken matzo ball soup, braised beef brisket, herb-roasted chicken, herb-crusted whitefish, potato pancakes, horseradish mashed potatoes, glazed carrots and flourless chocolate cake. Reservations are requested. The same dishes can be ordered for carryout 48 hours in advance for Sunday pickup only.

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/events/rosh-hashanah-at-l-woods/

Gather family and friends to celebrate Rosh Hashanah from 4 p.m. to close Sunday and Monday, Sept. 25-26, with a family-style meal starting with apples and honey, Suzy Friedman's vegetarian chopped liver, housemade chopped liver, gefilte fish and matzoh ball soup. As for entrees, select from rosemary-brown butter chicken, potato-crusted Lake Superior whitefish or beef brisket, all of which are served with honey-glazed carrots, kasha varnishkes, green beans and potato pancakes. End with a sweet treat of gooey chocolate cake or caramel apple cheesecake. It's $51.95 per person. Reservations are requested.

Max and Benny's

461 Waukegan Road, Northbrook, (847) 272-9490, maxandbennys.com/

Max and Benny's makes Rosh Hashanah easy with catered holiday packages to-go featuring a choice of sweet and sour meatballs or chopped liver; an entree of lean brisket, roasted half chicken or a combo; plus, matzo balls, green beans and baby carrots, oven-brown potatoes and round holiday challah. Packages for four cost $119 and for eight cost $219. Or choose from a variety of dishes and sides a la carte. Order by Thursday, Sept. 22, for pickup between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 25-26. Dine-in will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Max's Delicatessen & Restaurant

191 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, (847) 831-0600, maxs-deli.com/

Make plans now to dine-in on Rosh Hashanah, which will be available until 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 25-26. The special holiday dinner, which is $36 for adults and $18 for kids, features a choice of slow-roasted brisket, baked Amish chicken, matzo-sesame Door County whitefish, grilled North Atlantic salmon, sweet and sour meatballs or Israeli couscous with grilled asparagus. Also included with the meal are challah bread, chopped liver, matzo ball soup, gefilte, latke and sesame roasted veggies. If you're celebrating at home, Max's offers an abundance of carryout options, including matzo balls, kreplach, chopped liver, latkes, noodle kugel, slow-braised brisket, chargrilled salmon, kishke, honey cake, banana fudge cake and more. Order ahead for pickup from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook will be open for Rosh Hashanah dinner on Sunday, Sept. 25. - Courtesy of Monica Kass Rogers

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/

Prairie Grass will be open for Rosh Hashanah dinner on Sunday, Sept. 25, but reservations are requested. If you're planning to celebrate at home, the Northbrook restaurant is offering a Rosh Hashanah Dinner Package for Two for $98. It includes a mixed green salad, slow-braised all-natural barbecue brisket, roasted cauliflower and sticky toffee date cake. Add on sides such as chicken noodle soup ($20), chopped chicken liver ($12), honey glaze carrots ($12) and Bennison's Bakery round challah bread ($9).

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/events/celebrate-rosh-hashanah-with-saranellos/

Leave the cooking to Saranello's this year. The dine-in, multicourse, prix fixe menu, which is $54.95 per person, includes a first course of orchard salad, freshly baked challah bread, sliced apples with honey, gefilte fish with beet horseradish and chopped liver. Then sup on homemade matzo ball soup before moving on to the main course of beef brisket with onion, pistachio-crusted whitefish, noodle kugel and roasted Brussels sprouts. End with chocolate mascarpone pie, raspberry rugelach and spiced honey cake. It will be available starting at 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 25-26. Order tickets at exploretock.com/. The meal can also be ordered for carryout by 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363, and 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900, wildfirerestaurant.com/events/rosh-hashanah-8/

For dine-in on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 25-26, order traditional Rosh Hashanah dishes such as Chef Joe's Noodle Kugel ($6.95), broiled Atlantic salmon with lemon caper sauce ($32.95), braised brisket of beef ($34.95), roasted green beans ($7.95) and apple streusel pie ($8.95). If you're dining at home, the a la carte options will be available as main platters that serve four to five or side dish platters that serve 8-10. Pre-order is required.