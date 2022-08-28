These pumpkin patches offer more than just gourds

Students from Children's Land in Lincolnshire stand behind ghosts at Pumpkinfest at Didier Farms, which features hayrides, camel and pony rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and kids' games. Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

Picking the perfect pumpkin is only part of the fun at these popular suburban pumpkin patches. A family can expect to spend time playing carnival games, meeting farm animals or even getting lost in a corn maze.

Here are six pumpkin patches and some of the other family activities. Check the websites for the most up-to-date hours.

The corn maze at Abbey Farms is often the largest in Kane County. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

2855 Hart Road, Aurora, (630) 966-7775 or abbeyfarms.org

Abbey Farms is home to Kane County's largest corn maze and also features a corn cannon, zip lines, a rope maze challenge, human hamster wheel races and a massive slide.

Pumpkin Daze runs Wednesdays through Sundays, from Saturday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Oct. 30. The farm is also open for Columbus Day on Oct. 10. Tickets are $15 for weekdays and $20 on weekends and holidays, if purchased online. Paid admission is $2 more at the gate. Children 2 and younger get in for free.

St. Emily School students Anna Klocek, right, Yuliana Manzanares, Ashley Laskiewicz and Brooklyn Serpico of Mount Prospect enjoy a hayride during Pumpkinfest at Didier Farms in Lincolnshire. - Daily Herald file photo, 2015

16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-3291 or didierfarms.com/pumpkinfest

It's just $1 to enter Didier Farms to browse the selection of pumpkins and other fall options, but rides and other attractions require tickets. There are camels and ponies there to ride as well as a large burlap sack slide and pig races on the weekends and Columbus Day.

Didier's Pumpkinfest runs Saturday, Sept. 17, through Monday, Oct. 31.

Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch

Pingree Grove: 42W813 Reinking Road, (847) 464-5952 or goebbertspumpkinpatch.com

South Barrington: 40 W. Higgins Road, (847) 428-6727 or goebbertspumpkinfarm.com

The South Barrington location, called the Farm and Garden Center, was established in 1972 and the Goebbert family added the Pingree Grove location, called the Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, in 1985. Both have animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. The South Barrington location is where the massive fiberglass pumpkin and mascot "Happy Jack" resides.

Goebbert's Fall Festival runs now through Saturday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $17 on weekdays; $20 on weekends, Labor and Columbus Day; free for kids 2 and younger.

Vincent Izquierdo provides a free lift to Maria Gandara-Mejia, both from Lake in the Hills, at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch in Hampshire. - Daily Herald file photo, 2013

1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park, (815) 827-5200 or kuipersfamilyfarm.com

Paid admission to Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park includes one free pick-your-own pumpkin as well as a host of activities. There's a corn maze, animal farm, giant slide, mountain of tractor tires, tractor train, playground and more.

The Pumpkin Farm season runs now through Oct. 30 Tickets for weekdays are $19.99 online and $21.99 at the gate. On weekends and Columbus Day, tickets are $22.99 online and $24.99 at the gate. Tickets for seniors and military personnel are $14.99 on weekdays and $16.99 on weekends. Children 2 and younger may enter for free but will not receive a free pumpkin.

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm

17250 Weber Road, Lockport, (815) 741-2693 or ourpumpkinfarm.com

Chief among the more than 35 attractions that await visitors to Siegel's Cottonwood Farm in Lockport for Pumpkin Fest this year is a 10-acre corn maze, which last year was Super Mario Bros. themed. The farm also has a petting zoo, a huge mountain slide, carnival-style games, and even spooky attractions including a ghost town railroad and haunted house.

Pumpkin Fest runs from Saturday, Sept. 24, through Monday, Oct. 31.

Tickets for weekdays are $19.95 and weekend tickets go for $24.95 at the gate. Tickets for Columbus Day (Monday, Oct. 10) are $24.95.

Goebbert's Farm and Garden Center in South Barrington features this monstrous pumpkin-eating dinosaur at the Animal Land & Little Farmer's Play Yard. - Daily Herald File Photo

3709 Miller Road, McHenry, (815) 675-6396 or stadesfarmandmarket.com

The Shades of Autumn fall festival at Stades Farm and Market in McHenry will run for eight weekends starting Saturday, Sept. 10, and will offer dozens of activities for children and families including petting zoos, hay bale climbing, a giant sandbox and a 2-acre corn maze. And for $5 you can take 10 shots from the farm's special apple cannons.

Shades of Autumn runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in September, and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October, finishing up on Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 and $15 for seniors 65 and older. A season pass is $60.