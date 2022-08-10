My Bizzy Kitchen recipes

The recipe for zucchini chips is written to serve one, but it's easy to double and triple the recipe. Courtesy of Biz Velatini

Zucchini Chips

1 zucchini, cut into slices

¼ cup milk of choice (I used unsweetened cashew milk)

¼ cup flour

½ cup panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon blackening seasoning, divided

Salt and pepper

Serve zucchini chips with marinara sauce or even ranch dressing for dipping. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

Set up three dipping stations: one with the milk, one for the flour and one with the panko bread crumbs. Divide the blackening seasoning between the three bowls, and also salt and pepper each dipping station.

Heat air fryer to 360 degrees. Dip the zucchini into the flour, then the milk mixture and then into the bread crumbs, pressing to make sure the coating sticks. Repeat until you've dipped all the zucchini slices.

Spray your air fryer basket with avocado oil spray. Add the zucchini in a single layer, then spray the top of the zucchini chips. Air fry for 9-10 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping. (Or ranch!)

Serves 1

Biz Velatini

Zucchini pancakes are sure to convert zucchini haters. Just tell them they are chocolate chip pancakes. No one will be the wiser. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

Zucchini Bread Pancakes

½ cup fat-free cottage cheese

½ cup quick oats

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons baking powder

3 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon Splenda

1 cup shredded zucchini

30 grams of sugar-free chocolate chips

In a blender, blend the cottage cheese, oats, eggs, baking powder, flour and Splenda. Pour into a bowl. Mix in the zucchini and chocolate chips. Let the batter sit at least 15 minutes.

Cook over medium heat 2-3 minutes a side or until golden brown and cooked through.

So delicious and filling!

Note: I buy the biggest zucchini at farmers markets because they are usually $1 each -- perfect for breads and pancakes. Buy the small ones to sauté as a side dish.

Serves 2

Biz Velatini

Panko-crusted zucchini slices are layered with a savory cheese sauce for this zucchini gratin. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

Zucchini Gratin

3 medium zucchinis, sliced thin

For the sauce

4 tablespoons light butter (I use I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light)

4 tablespoons flour

2 cups milk (I used unsweetened cashew milk)

4 ounces shredded Swiss cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cracked pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

For the crumb topping

1 tablespoon light butter

½ cup panko bread crumbs

Heat oven to 375.

For the crumb topping: Melt the tablespoon of light butter with the panko bread crumbs and cook over medium low heat in a skillet until golden brown. Remove from heat.

For the sauce: Melt the butter, add the flour, and then slowly add the milk. Stir until thickened. Add in the cheese, seasonings and stir until cheese is melted.

Spray a casserole dish with avocado oil spray. Layer with half of the sliced zucchini, salt and pepper, then top with half of the cheese sauce. Layer with zucchini and sauce again. Top with panko bread crumbs and bake at 375 for 30 minutes.

Serves 4

Biz Velatini