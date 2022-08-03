Dining events: Stargaze and sip during The Drake's Dessert by Starlight experience

Now through the fall, The Drake Oak Brook is offering the new Dessert by Starlight experience, when you can stargaze while sipping wine and enjoying dessert. Courtesy of The Drake Oak Brook

Looking for a one-of-a-kind date? Now through the fall, The Drake Oak Brook is offering the new Dessert by Starlight experience when you can stargaze to your heart's content. The two-hour reservation, which is available from 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, features a telescope and star map and a chef-inspired dessert and wine pairing in your own designated area, complete with chairs and a blanket to keep warm. It's $75 per person. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

The Drake Oak Brook is at 2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/.

On Friday, Aug. 5, The Graceful Ordinary's executive chef Chris Curren will be live-shucking fresh East and West Coast oysters for $2 each. - Courtesy of Matt Reeves

Did you know that Friday, Aug. 5, is National Oyster Day? Here are some specials to consider:

• On Friday on The Graceful Ordinary's riverside terrace bar, executive chef Chris Curren will be live-shucking fresh East and West Coast oysters for $2 each. There will be add-ons available, including pearly caviar for $10. Plus, bottles of Charles-le-bel Inspiration 1818 champagne will be half price. Or try the made-for-the-occasion Carte Blanc cocktail featuring a blend of Grey Goose, vermouth, lillet blanc and lemon extract and topped with a crisp cava. The Graceful Ordinary is at 3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/.

• Shaw's Schaumburg is offering oysters on the half shell for half off from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday in the Oyster Bar. Other specials include oysters Rockefeller for $18, chargrilled oysters for $17, fried oysters for $16 and the Oyster Mary (made with basic vodka, spicy bloody mix, celery, olives, lemon and a fresh-shucked East Coast oyster) for $15. Shaw's Crab House is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/.

On National Oyster Day Friday, Shaw's Schaumburg is offering oysters on the half shell for half price. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

If you're looking for some new brews to try, consider the Founders Brewing Co. Beer Dinner at Wildfire as a place to start. The $70 four-course dinner begins with spicy shrimp mac and cheese and bacon-wrapped pickle spears paired with Founders All Day Vacay Session Wheat Ale. Next up is duck potpie paired with Founders KBS Stout. Then dine on coffee-rubbed New York strip steak while sipping Founders 4 Giants IPA. End with a savory mango cocktail and Founders Rubaeus Raspberry Ale. Learn more about each of the pairings from a brewery rep. The dinners are at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in Oak Brook; Tuesday, Aug. 9, in Schaumburg; Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Glenview; and Thursday, Aug. 11, in Lincolnshire.

Wildfire is at 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100; 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; and 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900, wildfirerestaurant.com/.

Budget-friendly

Durty Nellie's in Palatine recently started offering what it's calling Inflation Busters specials during the week, including half-price apps on Tuesdays, half-price mac and cheese on Wednesdays, $5 off all burgers on Thursdays, and kids 12 and younger can eat for free from the kids' menu with the purchase of an adult entree on Sundays. Plus, Happy Hour specials, which run from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, feature $4 draft pints, $5 draft pokols, $6 draft snifter and $4 house wine. And while the weather is nice, stop by from 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for a free acoustic show on the rooftop.

Durty Nellie's is at 180 N. Smith St., Palatine, (847) 358-9150, durtynellies.com/.

For the kids

Now through Wednesday, Aug. 24, Maggiano's is hosting a special fundraiser called Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish. When diners order the smoked salmon dip, Tuscan shrimp and chicken, berry tiramisu, Wish Lemonade or Vera's Lemon Drop Martini, a portion of the sales will be donated to Make-A Wish, which makes wishes come true for kids with critical illnesses.

Maggiano's is at 1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380, maggianos.com/.

