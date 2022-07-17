Good News Sunday: Crystal Lake woman with disabilities inspires as she competes for 'Miss Amazing' title

We are awash in the lingering pain of mass shootings, weighed down by the fallout of Jan. 6 hearings and worried about our environmental challenges, Supreme Court rulings, political angst and the many injustices of the world. Finding anything that brings a touch of joy to our hearts these days would be amazing.

That's a job for Gloria Fisher, Miss Amazing Illinois. The 29-year-old Crystal Lake woman, who grew up in South Elgin, has a knack for raising spirits in a world that won't seem to give us a break.

"I like this because it gives people with disabilities an opportunity to do something fun, and look amazing, and feel amazing, and show society they can be more than their disability," Fisher says, as she models her crown and sash on the couch of the home she shares with five other women in a program run by Clearbrook, which serves 8,000 children and adults affected by intellectual or developmental disabilities.

"Winning this made me feel like I could do anything, that I actually got recognized for talent that I didn't realize was recognizable," Fisher says.

She impressed judges with her poise, did well during the interview session and performed a rhythmic gymnastics routine to win the state competition in the senior division (ages 28-35) for girls and women with disabilities in April in Naperville.

She's headed to the National Miss Amazing Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, July 29-31. The missamazing.org not-for-profit is run entirely by volunteers.

From left, Kristin Brennan, Nicole Pinakidis and Lauren Bates, marketing associate for Stryker, hold the automated external defibrillator machine Pinakidis used when she and Brennan helped resuscitate a man who had collapsed while taking part in the Chicago Half Marathon. - Courtesy of Lauren Bates

Long-distance running races are not commonly associated with teamwork.

But at the June 5 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 half marathon, the teamwork of Arlington Heights native Nicole Pinakidis and former Barrington resident Kristin Brennan played an essential role in saving the life of a man who collapsed in the final stretch.

Brennan and Pinakidis, who now live in Chicago, are enrolled in Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine's physician assistant program. They had volunteered for the pre-finish line surveillance team that monitored runners in the final 600 meters of the half marathon.

The man who collapsed went into cardiac arrest about 300 meters from the finish. His wife, an anesthesiologist, began applying chest compressions until Brennan arrived and took over.

Brennan applied chest compressions while Pinakidis used training she received as a lifeguard with the Arlington Heights Park District to administer a shock with an automated external defibrillator.

Their efforts revived the runner, a man in his 50s. He then was taken to a hospital, where "last we heard, all was well," Pinakidis said.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Michaella Garcia-Harris and Pastor Abi Raices are in final preparations for New Life Covenant Church's annual HopeFest back to school event on July 30 in Elgin. HopeFest offers free backpacks and haircuts for kids and community resources for anyone who attends.

Pastor Abi Raices says New Life Covenant Church in Elgin will have more than 600 backpacks ready for HopeFest, the church's annual back-to-school event coming up at the end of the month.

He looks forward to a time when he has plenty left over.

"We're OK prepping a whole event for just one person, and we really mean that," Raices said. "If everyone has a book bag, then our job has been accomplished. That's what's in our heart."

The seventh annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the church, 2250 W. Highland Ave.

In addition to backpacks filled with school supplies, kids can get a free haircut while families will have access to representatives from more than 50 community organizations and nonprofits that can connect them with resources they may need. There will be a kids' carnival, games and a petting zoo.

