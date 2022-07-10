HopeFest in Elgin to offer free backpacks, haircuts and end-of-summer fun

New Life Covenant Church in Elgin will hold its annual HopeFest event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30. The church is at 2250 W. Highland Ave. COURTESY OF NEW LIFE COVENANT CHURCH/2019

Pastor Abi Raices says New Life Covenant Church in Elgin will have more than 600 backpacks ready for HopeFest, the church's annual back-to-school event coming up at the end of the month.

He looks forward to a time when he has plenty left over.

"We're OK prepping a whole event for just one person, and we really mean that," Raices said. "If everyone has a book bag, then our job has been accomplished. That's what's in our heart."

The seventh annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the church, 2250 W. Highland Ave.

In addition to backpacks filled with school supplies, kids can get free haircut while families will have access to representatives from more than 50 community organizations and nonprofits that can connect them with resources they may need.

The event also will feature a tour of the church, a prayer station and a kids carnival area with inflatable attractions, candy, games and a petting zoo.

About 100 volunteers from the church and community help run the event, which last year saw more than 670 visitors, including about 400 kids who received backpacks.

"We love it," Raices said. "We've seen some of the same families year after year and if it's that important to them to be able to get backpacks and school supplies, then that's exciting for us to be able to help."

The backpacks, which cost about $14 each, were purchased by the church after a yearlong fundraising campaign. If they happen to run out, Raices said, he'll take names and buy more.

"Every kid who comes and needs a backpack will get one," he said. "We make sure to honor that."

There are no residency requirements and no one will be asked for ID.

"There is a serious need, and for us it's exciting to be able to fill that need," Raices said.