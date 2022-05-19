Where to find National Hamburger Month specials in the suburbs

From Monday through Sunday, May 23-29, Found Kitchen and Stolp Island Social are offering the Burger & Bourbon special in honor of National Burger Day. Courtesy of Galdones Photography

Did you realize that May is National Hamburger Month? And that Saturday, May 28, is National Hamburger Day? No? A whole month dedicated to this barbecue staple had us searching for specials. Here's a sampling of what we found in the suburbs.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500, and 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040, barlouie.com/

Forget Taco Tuesdays. During National Hamburger Month in May, Bar Louie is celebrating its craft burgers by offering them for half-price, with a choice of fries or tots, every Tuesday. Dine-in only. Can't make it Tuesday? Wine Day is Wednesday, May 25, when Bar Louie will be offering $6 wines by the glass from 4-7 p.m.

The Barn Steakhouse

1016 Church St., rear entrance, Evanston, (847) 868-8041, thebarnsteakhouse.com/

The Barn will be serving the Burger & Bourbon special Monday through Sunday, May 23-29, in honor of National Burger Day. Chow down on an 8-ounce Slagel beef blend burger patty garnished with bourbon bacon jam, aged cheddar and roasted garlic aioli on an onion bun. It comes paired with a vertical bourbon tasting of Westward American Single Malt Whiskey from Oregon. It's $42.95 for the burger and vertical tasting of three and $49.95 for the burger and vertical tasting of five.

The Barn Steakhouse will be serving the Burger & Bourbon special Monday through Sunday, May 23-29. - Courtesy of The Barn Steakhouse

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/

Beatrix honors National Hamburger Month with its Prime Burger topped with a choice of Wisconsin Swiss, Havarti or aged white cheddar and housemade giardiniera and its mushroom quinoa burger garnished with baby kale, Swiss cheese and sriracha aioli. Both come with a side of Kennebec fries and cost $14.95.

Bub City

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, and 435 N. Clark St., Chicago, (312) 610-4200, bub-city.com/

During Happy Hour, from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the All American Double Burger served with waffle fries is half-price at Bub City Chicago. For dine-in only.

The Burger Local

577 S. 3rd St., Suite 102, Geneva, (630) 232-2806, theburgerlocal.com/

The burger of the month for May is The Prickly Pete, which features a 10-ounce beef patty topped with guacamole, cactus pico de gallo, chicharones, cilantro and ghost pepperjack cheese on a pretzel bun. It's $16. Best of all is that during May, 10% of the proceeds from sales of the burger will be donated to Jack's Army.

Di Pescara offers the Special Recipe Hamburger for National Hamburger Month. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/

The Special Recipe Hamburger, which features a 9-ounce beef patty on a brioche bun with a side of hand-cut fries, for $14 is a highlight for National Hamburger Month.

Found Kitchen and Stolp Island Social

Found Kitchen: 1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston, (847) 868-8945, foundkitchen.com/

Stolp Island Social: 5 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, (630) 340-4980, stolpislandsocial.com/

From Monday through Sunday, May 23-29, both Found Kitchen and Stolp Island Social are offering the Burger & Bourbon special in honor of National Burger Day. For $20, you'll get an 8-ounce smash burger topped with Gruyere, housemade pickles and fried onions and a side of frites, plus a shot of Evan Williams Bottled in Bond Bourbon.

Michael Jordan's Steakhouse

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/

The Wagyu Big Mike Burger -- featuring wagyu beef under charred sweet onion, aged cheddar, dill pickle, shredded iceberg lettuce and special sauce on a sesame bun -- which can be ordered in the dining room, also will be available at the bar on National Hamburger Day Saturday, May 28.

The Big Mike Burger is one of the signature menu items at Michael Jordan's Restaurant in Oak Brook. - Courtesy of Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/event/burger-month/

Morton's is honoring National Burger Month through May 31 with the wagyu surf-n-turf burger. Available in the bar area only, the $29 special includes a Snake River Farms Wagyu burger with truffle lobster salad, Gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickled onion and a side of matchstick french fries. For $16, add on a glass of Paraduxx Proprietary Red.

Wayback Burger

2425 75th St., Darien, (630) 442-7153, and 17W420-422 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 501-1053, waybackburgers.com/

On National Burger Day -- Saturday, May 28 -- Wayback is offering a buy one, get one free Classic Burger. Plus, kids' meals are $2 now through Sunday, May 21, and it's triple points days May 22-31.