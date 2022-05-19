Dining out: Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul host Dos Hombres party at Bar Louie Chicago

'Breaking Bad' duo at Bar Louie

Calling all "Breaking Bad" fans: This is worth checking out. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, otherwise known as Walter White (or Heisenberg) and Jesse Pinkman on the hit AMC series, will be stopping by Bar Louie in Chicago at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, to promote their mezcal Dos Hombres. They will be autographing Dos Hombres bottles and serving their special cocktail: Method to the Madness Mule, which is a blend of Sauza Hacienda Silver, Dos Hombres Mezcal, guava, lime and Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. The drink will be available on the Bar Louie drink menu starting Wednesday, May 25. Ticket options include: Package One ($25 for general admission and tasting), Package Two ($150 for dining-area seating, one appetizer, one cocktail and one bottle of Dos Hombres Mezcal), Package Three ($175 includes bar seating, one appetizer, one cocktail and one bottle of Dos Hombres Mezcal), Package Four ($300 includes a meet and greet, mezzanine seating, the bar bite buffet, one cocktail and one autographed bottle of Dos Hombres Mezcal). Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/. Must be 21 or older. No personal photography will be allowed.

Bar Louie is at 47 W. Polk St., Chicago, (312) 872-4550, barlouie.com/locations/us/il/chicago/printers-row.

Bryan Cranston will be signing bottles of his Dos Hombres mezcal at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Bar Louie in Chicago during a special event. - Courtesy of Bar Louie

Have you heard? This week, Portillo's debuted its new plant-based Garden Dog, Chicago-style of course, at all locations. Custom-made by the Field Roast, the Garden Dog is made with pea protein. It's also vegan and is cooked on a section of the grill that is dedicated only to the Garden Dog. It can be ordered Chicago-style with mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomatoes, celery salt, sport peppers and a pickle spear on a steamed poppy seed bun. It's $3.79.

Portillo's has locations throughout the suburbs. portillos.com/gardendog/.

Portillo's debuted its new plant-based Garden Dog this week. - Courtesy of Portillo's

It's go time: Moretti's Wine Club is hosting a Napa vs. Sonoma Dinner and Cali Wine Throwdown starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Moretti's Unique Events in Hoffman Estates. The evening includes passed bubbly to start, door prizes, a Trinchero Wines presentation from Jeff Carney of Trinchero Family Vineyards and a four-course dinner with pairings. Dine on pesto shrimp bruschetta with Folie a Deux Chardonnay, Napa salad with Napa Cellars Chardonnay, surf 'n' turf with Folie a Deux Cabernet and Napa Cellars Cabernet, and flourless chocolate cake with Terra d'Oro Port of Zinfandel. It's $59 for wine club members and $79 for nonmembers. Reservations required.

Moretti's Unique Events is at 2475 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 885-0400, morettisrestaurants.com/hoffman-estates.

Salute to veterans

WhirlyBall is honoring Military Appreciation Week by offering half off WhirlyBall, Laser Tag and bowling for all active and retired military veterans Saturday, May 21, through Sunday, May 29. Good for walk-ins only. A military ID or proof are required. WhirlyBall will be closed on Memorial Day.

WhirlyBall is at 3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800; 285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800; and 1825 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, (773) 486-7777; whirlyball.com/.

Cheers to 43 years

The Village Squire Restaurant group -- with locations in Crystal Lake, McHenry, South Elgin and West Dundee -- is celebrating 43 years in business with $6.99 Mai Tais now through May 31. Stop in for a toast.

The Village Squire is at 4818 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 455-4130; 4512 W. Elm St., McHenry, (815) 385-0900; 480 Randall Road, South Elgin, (847) 931-0400; 125 Washington St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4483; thevillagesquire.com/.

