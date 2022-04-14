Suburban restaurants prep Passover specials for the weekend

Wildfire in Glenview and Lincolnshire will be serving a la carte Passover specials April 15-16, including braised brisket of beef. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Dine on an assortment of traditional Passover dishes at L. Woods April 15-16. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Now that things are a little closer to being back to normal, more suburban restaurants are offering Passover specials this weekend for dine-in or carryout. Make reservations now to secure a seat.

The Continental

788 S. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, (847) 459-4095, continental-restaurant.net/passover.php. Passover dinner, which includes chopped liver and gefilte fish appetizer, matzo ball soup, brisket of beef, roasted half chicken or Lake Superior whitefish with kishke, vegetable and oven-browned potato, is $42 per person. The meal, available on Friday and Saturday, April 15-16, also includes flourless chocolate cake or spongecake with coffee and wine or a beverage throughout the meal. Reservations required.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/passover-at-di-pescara/. A traditional Passover menu served family-style will be available for dine-in seatings at 4 and 7:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 15-16. The $54.95 meal includes matzo ball soup, orchard salad, chopped liver, gefilte fish, beef brisket, broiled Atlantic salmon, potato pancakes, flourless chocolate cake, coconut macaroons and more.

The Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. Passover catering options include sliced brisket with gravy, roasted chicken, roasted potatoes, green bean almondine, chicken soup with matzo balls, brownies and more. Prices vary.

The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

305 N. Happ Road, Northfield, (847) 784-9200, thehappinn.com/. Order from the dine-in or to-go Passover menu available Friday through Sunday, April 15-17, and Friday and Saturday, April 22-23. Specials include matzo ball soup ($5.95), homemade chopped liver ($8.95), braised beef brisket ($24.95), herb-roasted chicken ($19.95), matzo-crusted whitefish ($25.95), glazed carrots ($6.95), potato pancakes ($7.95), flourless chocolate cake ($10.95) and more. Reservations required.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Johnny's special Passover dinner includes a choice of half wood-roasted chicken ($26.95), fresh fish almondine ($28.95), Johnny's smoked brisket ($28.95) or broiled Greek-style salmon ($28.95). Each comes with chopped liver, chicken soup or salad, mashed potatoes, carrots, green beans and dessert (flourless chocolate cake, housemade rice pudding or cheesecake). It's available after 4 p.m. Friday, April 15, and all day Saturday, April 16, for dine-in or carryout.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. For Passover dinner, start with traditional dishes such as Suzy Friedman's vegetarian chopped liver, housemade chopped liver, gefilte fish and matzo ball soup served family-style before moving on to a choice of rosemary-brown butter chicken, potato-crusted Lake Superior whitefish or beef brisket served with honey-glazed carrots, green beans and potato pancakes. Sweets, served family-style, include lemon cheesecake and flourless chocolate cake. The special dinner, which is $51.95 per person, is available for dine-in from 4-9 p.m. Reservations required.

Max & Benny's

461 Waukegan Road, Northbrook, (847) 272-9490, maxandbennys.com/passover1.html. The dining room will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 16, serving Passover specials. The 5-8 p.m. reservations include a Seder plate featuring a family-style menu of matzo ball soup, chopped liver and gefilte fish, brisket au jus and roast chicken, tsimmes, matzo kugel, Passover desserts and matzo. It's $38 for adults and $18 for kids younger than 10. Or order to-go packages for four ($109) or eight ($209) that include a choice of lean brisket au jus, roasted half chicken or a brisket/chicken combo, plus matzo, matzo kugel, matzo balls, chicken broth, choice of sweet and sour meatballs or chopped liver, carrot tsimmes and oven-browned potatoes. Order ahead; pickup is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris are planning a special Passover To-Go menu for two available from 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 15, that's available by pre-order only. It includes matzo ball soup, matzo, half pint of chicken liver, brisket with cauliflower mash and roasted carrots and flourless chocolate cake for $106. If you'd prefer to dine-in, Prairie Grass is offering a special Passover dinner featuring barbecue brisket with roasted cauliflower ($28), matzo ball soup ($10 a pint) and flourless chocolate cake ($9) starting at 5 p.m. Friday, April 15. Reservations required.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Make reservations for Saranello's family-style Passover meal, which is available after 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 15-16. The $54.95 per person menu includes matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, beef chopped liver, orchard salad, braised brisket of beef, broiled whitefish, roasted Amish chicken, potato pancakes, roasted baby carrots and flourless Valrhona chocolate cake. All members of the party must order the holiday menu.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363, and 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire will be serving a la carte Passover specials, including matzo ball soup ($6.95), braised brisket of beef ($32.95), matzo-crusted Alaskan halibut ($39.95), potato kugel ($5.95) and chocolate almond macaroons ($5.95), from 3-9 p.m. Friday, April 15, and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Available for dine-in or carryout. If you're dining at home, the Passover platter menu features braised brisket of beef ($129.95) and matzo-crusted Alaskan halibut ($159.95) for four to five, plus sides of roasted asparagus, potato kugel and chocolate almond macaroons.