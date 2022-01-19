Dining bites: Sunday pop-up West Side Ramen opens, Naperville Restaurant Week continues

The fried avocado is available during the limited run of the Sunday pop-up West Side Ramen inside Chrissoulas in Libertyville. Courtesy of West Side Ramen

The seafood ramen is one of many varieties available during the limited-time Sunday pop-up West Side Ramen inside Chrissoulas in Libertyville. Courtesy of West Side Ramen

West Side Ramen pop-up

As the cold days continue, warm up with a bowl of hearty ramen from the limited-time-only pop-up West Side Ramen, which is taking over Chrissoulas in Libertyville from 4-8 p.m. every Sunday through Feb. 20. Make reservations now for dine-in, as slots tend to fill up quickly to taste Chef Theo's takes on homemade ramen, bao buns and other Japanese appetizers. Also on offer during the pop-up are Japanese-style cocktails and Japanese sake, beer and whiskey. If you'd rather take it to-go, carryout will be available starting Sunday, Jan. 23. Call for reservations or send a message through Facebook or Instagram.

West Side Ramen is located inside Chrissoulas, 602 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3046, chrissoulas.com/.

Diners can nosh on the smoked pork belly bao bun during West Side Ramen's limited Sunday run. - Courtesy of West Side Ramen

Hungry? Good, as there's still time to get in on Naperville Restaurant Week, which is running now through Sunday, Feb. 6. The 40 participating restaurants are offering either daily specials, discounts or prix fixe lunch or dinner deals. See what each of the eateries -- A La Folie, Ball Factory, Ben and Jerry's, Bistro Manila, Catch 35, Che Figata, Cinnaholic, CityGate Grille, Colonial Cafe, Crosstown Pub and Grill, Cuisine of India, Egg Harbor Cafe, Empire Burger Bar, Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar, Fogo de Chao, Francesca's Passaggio, Honey-Jam Cafe, Kogii Kogii Express, La Sorella di Francesca, Lou Malnati's, Macarena Tapas, Paris Bistro, Potter's Place, Q-BBQ, Quiubo, Seoul Taco, Shinto Sushi, SixtyFour Wine Bar, Sparrow Coffee Roastery, Spice Mart, Sweet Home Gelato, Tap In Pub, Taps N Tenders, Tapville Social, Texas Roadhouse, Vai's Italian, Vasili's Mediterranean, WhirlyBall, Yogurt Beach and Zade's Lounge -- have in store at dinenaperville.com/naperville-restaurant-week.

Anniversary deals

Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen is celebrating two years in Naperville (the Australian company's only U.S. location) with a $6 anniversary special. What that means for diners is burritos, Cali burritos and bowls are $6 now through Friday, Jan. 21. The special is available for drive-through and takeout only from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guzman y Gomez is at 1519 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville, (331) 457 5991, guzmanygomez.com/us/.

Wildfire is hosting three upcoming four-course Beam Suntory Bourbon Dinners in Oak Brook, Chicago and Lincolnshire. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

If you're a fan of bourbon, consider indulging in one of Wildfire's four-course Beam Suntory Bourbon Dinners. There are three dates to choose from: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in Oak Brook; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Chicago; and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, in Lincolnshire. Dine on mini corned beef Reuben sandwiches and grilled cilantro shrimp lollipops paired with Knob Creek Rye Manhattan, seared Atlantic salmon paired with Basil Hayden's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, bourbon-braised beef short ribs paired with Legent Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and caramel bourbon brioche bread pudding paired with Jim Beam Black. It's $115 per person; reservations are required.

Wildfire is at 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 159 W. Erie, Chicago, (312) 787-9000; and 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; wildfirerestaurant.com/.

Art History Brewing dinner

Niche is offering a way to break up the workweek with its Art History Brewing beer dinner starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. For $75 per person, dine on skate wing schnitzel paired with Gravitace Czech Pale Lager; Weisswurst (pierogi, caramelized onion, Nduja jus and creme fraiche) paired with Art Therapy Imperial IPA; CDK Farms rib-eye with pomme puree, foie gras soubise and pastrami-style baby carrots paired with Varitace Dark Czech Lager; and stuffed German pretzels with milk stout frozen yogurt, spiked chocolate sauce, strawberries, toasted pecans and cocoa nibs paired with Ink Line Imperial Milk Stout. Reservations will only be taken over the phone.

Niche is at 14 S. 3rd St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/.

Dine like Harry Potter

Calling all Harry Potter fans: The Chocolate Sanctuary's upcoming Chef's Dinners are for you. It's all about trivia, chocolate frogs and Harry Potter-themed dishes at the two dinners, offered at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 26-27. Dine on Cornish pastie paired with pumpkin juice, Brown Windsor soup paired with butterbeer, roast beef and Yorkshire pudding paired with Amortentia (love potion), and treacle tart (a lemony pastry) paired with Felix Felicis (liquid luck). It's $50 per person. Reservations are required.

The Chocolate Sanctuary is at 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/.

The pimento cheese and bacon burger is on Miller's Ale House's lunch menu now through April 8. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

To liven up your midday meal, Miller's Ale House recently debuted four lunch specials that will be available through April 8. Choose from the pimento cheese and bacon burger ($9.99), shrimp fettuccine rosato ($8.99), barbecue chicken sandwich ($7.99) and chicken pesto flatbread and salad duo (half flatbread $6.99, full flatbread $9.99). If you'd prefer to take your order to-go, Miller's is offering free delivery with a $40 minimum purchase now through Sunday, Jan. 23.

Miller's Ale House has locations in Aurora, Lombard, Schaumburg and more. millersalehouse.com/.

For a limited time, Bar Louie has pledged to donate $1 from every Winter Citrus Punch ordered to Action Against Hunger. - Courtesy of Bar Louie

As part of its Cocktails for a Cause campaign, Bar Louie has pledged to donate $1 from every Winter Citrus Punch -- a blend of Deep Eddy Lemon, O3 Orange Liqueur, Chloe Pinot Grigio, vanilla, winter citrus, sparkling water, orange and grapefruit -- ordered to Action Against Hunger, which treats and prevents child malnutrition.

Bar Louie has locations in Bolingbrook, Oakbrook Terrace, O'Hare, Chicago, Skokie and more. barlouie.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Check the website or call before you go. Send restaurant news and events to clinden@dailyherald.com.