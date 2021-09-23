Where you can get free coffee on National Coffee Day

Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea is brewing up fall flavors, including the autumn spice latte, maple cinnamon matcha latte and the sweet potato toast. Courtesy of Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea

National Coffee Day

Calling all coffee lovers: Wednesday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day. And on that day, coffee drinkers can expect extra perks.

• Starbucks: On Wednesday, Starbucks is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving anyone who brings in a clean, reusable cup up to 20 ounces a free cup of Pikes Place Roast brewed coffee. For details and locations, see starbucks.com/.

• At Dunkin', DD Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase Wednesday. Excludes Nitro Cold Brew and Cold Brew. Dunkin' has locations throughout the suburbs. dunkindonuts.com/en.

• Panera is honoring parents and caregivers on National Coffee Day with free coffee all day on Wednesday. All you have to do is tell the cashier that you're a parent or caregiver to get a free cup of joe. For details and locations, see panerabread.com/.

• Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea will be giving customers a free 12-ounce cup of specialty coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich on Wednesday. This gives coffee drinkers the chance to try new limited-time-only seasonal flavors such as the autumn spice latte or the maple cinnamon matcha latte. If you're famished, consider the new sweet potato toast, featuring toast topped with sweet potato mash, spiced goat cheese and candied grapes. Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea is at Mellody Farm Shopping Center, 899 N. Milwaukee Ave., Unit 300, Vernon Hills, (224) 424-4648; Bell Works Chicagoland, 2000 AT&T Center Drive, Hoffman Estates; 702 Lake St., Oak Park, (708) 434-5510; and Chicago locations in Bucktown, Fulton Market and Millennium Park. fairgrounds.cafe/.

• Krispy Kreme is giving away free coffee and a doughnut on Wednesday to Krispy Kreme Rewards members. Non-Rewards members can get a free coffee. Krispy Kreme is at 412 E. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, and in Evergreen Park, Hillside, Homewood and Chicago. krispykreme.com/.

• Barnes & Noble Cafés will be giving away a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any item from the bakery case. Barnes & Noble has locations across the suburbs. barnesandnoble.com/.

In other dining news

Stan's Donuts debuts the new Taffy Apple doughnut on Sept. 30. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts & Coffee

It's hard to believe that fall is here, but Stan's Donuts & Coffee is making the most of it with new seasonal flavors. Making its debut on Thursday, Sept. 30, is the Taffy Apple doughnut, which is an apple spice cake doughnut covered in a caramel glaze and crushed peanuts. Returning that same day are the Pumpkin Old Fashioned (available in vegan and gluten-less) and Apple Pie Le Stan (croissant filled with apple pie filling). And don't forget the autumn drinks, including the pumpkin spiced latte, caramel apple latte and spiced apple chai-der.

Stan's suburban locations include 529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; and locations in Chicago. stansdonuts.com/.

Stan's seasonal Pumpkin Old Fashioned doughnut is available in vegan and gluten-less starting Sept. 30. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts & Coffee

Gather some friends and make reservations for Michael Jordan's Restaurant's Cigars, Steaks and Spirits Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Included in the $125 dinner are premium Nikka Whiskys from Japan paired with three courses and cigars on the patio after the meal. Dine on a trio of amuse (seared wagyu beef, tempura oyster and ahi tuna tartare) before noshing on a first course of grilled bacon, roasted mission figs, Roth Kase buttermilk blue cheese and Saba. The main course features Slagel Family Farms New York strip, wild mushroom ragout, aged cheddar potato gratin and Swiss chard before a sweet treat of dark chocolate coffee malt whiskey milk shake. Throughout dinner, enjoy sipping Taketsuru pure malt whisky, single malt Miyagikyo and Coffey malt whisky. Reservations are required.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant is at 1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/happenings/.

Vodka Around the World

Need a midweek pick-me-up? Consider Sullivan's Steakhouse's Vodka Around the World pairing dinner happening from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. For $80, diners can enjoy a four-course menu featuring a starter of fried oyster with creamed spinach and pork belly and classic raw oyster with mignonette sauce paired with a Knockout Martini. Next up is shrimp blini paired with Tito's Gimlet before the main course of filet medallion trio (beef Wellington bite with a bourbon peppercorn sauce, seared filet with dried cherry demi-glace and cauliflower puree, and seared filet with Nueske's bacon, tomato salsa and a barbecue glaze) paired with a Honeycrisp Collins. End with Russian tea cakes and a Salted Caramel White Russian. Reservations are required.

Sullivan's Steakhouse is at 244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/vodka-dinner_thursday30th/.

Fall brews

Fox & Turtle in Itasca heralds Oktoberfest with new fall beers. Choose from Around The Bend Oktoberfiesta, Bell's Octoberfest, Dogfish Head Punkin Ale (2021), Maplewood Festbier, Penrose Oktofest, Revolution Oktoberfest, Schlafly Pumpkin Ale and Uncle John's Apple/Apricot Cider. And coming soon are 1911 Cider Donut, Church Street Itascafest and Great Lakes "Nosferatu" Imperial Red IPA.

Fox & Turtle is at 400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.