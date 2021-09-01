Long hours overcome long odds to bring Schaumburg's Septemberfest back in 2021

David Bowie tribute act Rebel Rebel will perform at Schaumburg's Septemberfest at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Owner Farrukh Khan of The Charcoal Grill and My Zabiha Halal Meat prepares tandoori chicken over hardwood charcoal during the last time Septemberfest was held in 2019. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2019

This year's Septemberfest may not have all the usual elements, but the carnival is back and sure to thrill kids of all ages. Daily Herald File Photo

Where there's a will, there's a way. That seems to be the mantra of village officials in Schaumburg in bringing back the area's largest Labor Day festival: Septemberfest.

With state restrictions lifted in May, organizers worked tirelessly to mount the festival during this, its 50th anniversary year.

After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schaumburg's Septemberfest returns this year to celebrate its 50th anniversary with carnival rides, live entertainment, fireworks and more. - Daily Herald File Photo

The slightly scaled back event takes place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5. It features a carnival, live entertainment on two stages, 10 restaurants in the Taste of Schaumburg, four purveyors of craft beer and wine, bingo, free pony rides on Saturday afternoon, fireworks on Sunday evening, and a Septemberfest Court competition.

"The committee is dedicated to producing a great, family-friendly event with as many of the community's favorite features as possible, given the short planning window," says Jack Netter, director of the village's Cultural Services Department.

Roxane Benvenuti, special events coordinator, returned in early May to pull together as many aspects of the festival on a compressed deadline.

"The reopening happened more quickly than anyone anticipated," Benvenuti says.

Once the staff and committee members returned, they began calling contractors and vendors to arrange for tents, portable toilets, staging, generators, tables, chairs and labor they would need.

Benvenuti also began working with other village departments, including engineering and public works, police, fire, transportation, communications, community development and finance, to support the fest.

"Roxane's work, combined with the committee's energy and enthusiasm and the village board's strong support, will result in a 50th anniversary event that, in many ways, will look like a normal Septemberfest," Netter said.

Still, some elements had to be eliminated, including the arts and crafts show, parade, and not-for-profit day, due to timing, budget and potential restrictions, Benvenuti added.

The last two areas to be confirmed were main stage entertainment and restaurant vendors as village officials negotiated their contracts. They wound up with a full lineup of popular bands -- and local eateries -- both days.

Main stage entertainment opens at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4 with the music of Heartless, who bring the signature voices of the Wilson sisters to the stage. The popular Chicago-area band Fletcher Rockwell follows at 6:30 p.m., before Rebel Rebel performs, bringing back the iconic sound of David Bowie.

Hard rock band Great White will perform at Schaumburg's Septemberfest at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. - Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

On Sept. 5, Rok Brigade, a Def Leppard tribute band, opens the show at 4:30 p.m., followed by the popular cover band 7th heaven at 6:30 p.m. The Grammy-nominated hard rock band Great White closes out the evening starting at 8:30 p.m.

More entertainment takes place throughout both days on the local music stage. Bands and orchestras from Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 open both days' lineup starting at 11 a.m. Subsequent cover bands range from classic '60s, to the music of Santana and a Tony Ocean review on Saturday; to the School of Rock house band, Anthony Cassano Quartet and Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band on Sunday.

Schaumburg's Septemberfest returns Sept. 4 and 5. In addition to food at the carnival, 10 restaurants will participate in the Taste of Schaumburg. - Daily Herald File Photo

Food options run the gamut and go beyond the typical carnival fare. Patrons can choose from Thai and Mexican, to pizza options, and family-friendly chicken fingers, nachos and burgers. Dairy Queen and Sweet Occasions will be offering desserts.

Local craft beer and wine vendors include Church Street Brewing in Itasca and Global Brew Tap House in Schaumburg, as well as Pollyana Brewing Company and Lynfred Winery, both in Roselle, and Tenth and Blake, based in Chicago.

In bringing the festival back, one year after it was canceled due to COVID-19, Netter credits the steady commitment of the village board, as well as the drive and dedication of staff and the Septemberfest Committee.

"I'm not sure people understand how much work it takes to mount an event like this," he said, "but I hope what we're doing this year provides a fun, safe and exciting diversion for the residents of Schaumburg and surrounding communities."