Dining events: Saranello's says tomato with weeklong Tomato Festival, harvest dinner

Dine on tomato and roasted garlic hand-tossed pizza during Saranello's Tomato Festival, which runs through Aug. 25. Courtesy of Nick Murway

Saranello's Tomato Festival

You say tomato, and I say tomato. Guess who else is saying tomato right now? Mychael Bonner, chef/partner at Saranello's in Wheeling. Now through Wednesday, Aug. 25, Chef Bonner is celebrating the red fruit with a Tomato Festival featuring dine-in specials made with a variety of tomatoes from nearby Horchers Farm. Through Wednesday, Aug. 18, dine on fried green tomatoes, roasted tomato ravioli spinach pasta, and baked halibut with cherry tomatoes, olive oil and oregano. Specials running Thursday through Wednesday, Aug. 19-25, include tomato and roasted garlic hand-tossed pizza, summer tomato corn risotto, and pan-roasted Viking Village scallops accompanied by Sun Gold tomatoes, potatoes and roasted pistachios. But wait, there's more. Chef Bonner and Horchers Farm are hosting an al fresco Harvest Dinner from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and a Harvest Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the farm. The menu includes pan-roasted Sun Gold tomato gazpacho; smashed heirloom tomato bread salad; grilled Block Island swordfish with pickled fennel and cherry tomatoes; grilled skirt steak with beefsteak tomatoes and Gorgonzola; sides of roasted corn, green beans and Yukon Gold potatoes; and, for dessert, strawberry skillet cake and Do-Rite Donuts apple fritters. The $79 dinner includes cocktails, wine and beer from Prairie Krafts Brewing. Reservations are required by noon Wednesday, Aug. 25, at exploretock.com/saranellos-wheeling/event/291769/horcher-farm-dinner-2021.

Saranello's is at 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Horchers Farm is at 910 McHenry Road, Wheeling.

New Noodles

Pasta lovers will be happy to learn that a new Noodles & Company is opening Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Wheaton. Serving a variety of noodle, zoodle and cauliflower noodle dishes that come in spicy, vegetarian, gluten-sensitive, low calorie options and more, the new location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. To celebrate its grand opening, Noodles will donate 50% of its sales on Wednesday to St. Michael School in Wheaton.

Noodles & Company is at 15 Danada Square East, Wheaton, noodles.com/.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria opens its second location in Aurora on Monday, Aug. 23. - Courtesy of Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Pizza fans in the Aurora area will soon have another option when Lou Malnati's Pizzeria opens its second location in the city on Monday, Aug. 23. Offering only curbside pickup, carryout and delivery, hours will be 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is at 2365 N. Farnsworth, Aurora, loumalnatis.com/.

Lagunitas Brewing Company is partnering with Wildfire in Glenview for a four-course dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

How does a summer beer dinner sound? Lagunitas Brewing Company is partnering with Wildfire for a four-course tasting menu at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, that will include a representative from the brewery discussing the beers. Dine on blackened shrimp tostada and bacon-wrapped Chicago-style smoked sausage paired with Hazy Wonder, stuffed chicken cutlet paired with Little Sumpin' Sumpin', slow-roasted pork open-faced sandwich paired with StereoHopic IPA (Volume 2) and cedar-planked brownie s'more paired with Super Cluster (Citra Hopped Mega Ale). Dinner costs $60 per person; reservations are required.

Wildfire is at 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363, wildfirerestaurant.com/events/lagunitas-beer-dinner-4/.

Back to school

It's back-to-school time, so Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea is offering a free kids' lemonade with the purchase of a Kid's Corner item Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 18-22. Need to order ahead? During August, get 50% off your first order using the app with the code FGFIFTY.

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea is at 899 N. Milwaukee Ave., Unit 300, Vernon Hills, (224) 424-4648, plus locations in Chicago and Oak Park, and a soon-to-open location at 2000 AT&T Center Drive, Hoffman Estates; fairgrounds.cafe/.

Events are subject to change.