Dining events: Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Chicago-area location Friday in Naperville

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is offering its watermelon margarita for $6 all day on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Courtesy of On The Border

Dave's Hot Chicken brings Nashville Hot Chicken to Naperville when it opens its first Chicago-area location Friday. Courtesy of Dave's Hot Chicken

Feeling hot, hot, hot

If you want to add some spice to your life, the new Dave's Hot Chicken in Naperville -- hosting its grand opening Friday, July 30 -- just might do the trick. The first Dave's to open in the Chicago area, the fast casual restaurant serves up hot chicken tenders and sliders in seven spice levels -- from no spice to reaper (yes, a signed waiver is required) -- plus kale slaw, mac and cheese, fries, milkshakes and more. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Dave's Hot Chicken is at 2736 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 526-0144, daveshotchicken.com/.

The Cheesecake Factory introduces the new flavor, Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake, on National Cheesecake Day Friday, July 30. - Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

How sweet it is! National Cheesecake Day is Friday, July 30, so The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating by introducing a new flavor: Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake, which consists of coconut cheesecake, vanilla custard and a layer of chocolate on a coconut macaroon crust. Plus, on that Friday, the restaurant known for more than 30 flavors of cheesecake will donate $1 for every slice of cheesecake sold to Feeding America. And, for every piece of Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake sold from July 31, 2021, through July 29, 2022, the restaurant will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization.

The Cheesecake Factory has locations at 2020 Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 573-1800; 53 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 619-1090; 930 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 955-2350; and in Chicago, Orland Park and Skokie; thecheesecakefactory.com/.

Eli's Cheesecake is giving away free slices of cheesecake on Friday to celebrate National Cheesecake Day and its 41st anniversary. - Courtesy of Eli's Cheesecake

Guess who else is celebrating National Cheesecake Day? Eli's Cheesecake of Chicago. Friday is also Eli's 41st year in business. So, to celebrate, Eli's is hosting a treasure hunt that day: 10 $41 Eli's Cheesecake gift cards will be hidden at iconic Chicago locations. For clues, follow Eli's Instagram story and TikTok @elischeesecake. Plus, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, stop by Eli's Cheesecake in Chicago for one free slice of cheesecake. Free slices also will be given away from 3 to 5 p.m. at Eli M. Schulman Playground at Seneca Park, 220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago.

Eli's Cheesecake is at 6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago, (773) 736-3417, elicheesecake.com/.

Kona Grill is offering the $9 Red, White and Blue Margarita Flight now through Aug. 8. - Courtesy of Kona Grill

To celebrate U.S. athletes competing in the Olympics, now through Sunday, Aug. 8, Kona Grill is offering the $9 Red, White and Blue Margarita Flight. Sip on watermelon (red), house (white) and blue curacao (blue) while watching the Games. Plus, during the closing ceremonies, all diners 21 and older will receive a 1-ounce watermelon margarita shot at 8 p.m. Aug. 8.

Kona Grill is at 3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/.

Backyard BBQ

In the mood for barbecue but don't feel like grilling? Pinstripes' second monthly Summer Backyard BBQ happens from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30. The $40 per person price gets you all-you-can-eat balsamic barbecue ribs, mini cheeseburgers, pesto chicken, housemade mac and cheese, Parmesan potato chips, Brussels sprouts, watermelon, salad, cookies, brownies, and, of course, beer from local breweries. Advance ticket purchase is required.

Pinstripes is at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/.

Frozen delight

Who knew that there's a National Watermelon Day? To celebrate the sweet summer fruit, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is offering its watermelon margarita for $6 all day on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

On The Border is at 1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; 535 N. Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450; ontheborder.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.