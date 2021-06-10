Wauconda, Island Lake in spotlight for new Amazon Prime series

Terry Bruner, pharmacist and owner of Wauconda Pharmacy, surveys the scene in his store during the filming of the Amazon Prime series "Lightyears." Courtesy of J.D. Rudd

Some scenes from "Lightyears," a science fiction series starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, were shot at Wauconda Pharmacy, 222 S. Main St. in Wauconda. Courtesy of J.D. Rudd

A production crew at work at Wauconda Pharmacy for the filming of the Amazon Prime series "Lightyears." Courtesy of J.D. Rudd

Actor J.K. Simmons as seen in the monitor during filming of a scene of the Amazon Prime series "Lightyears" at Wauconda Pharmacy. Courtesy of J.D. Rudd

Wauconda and Island Lake were in the spotlight Tuesday as filming for a pending Amazon Prime series took center stage.

Filming for "Lightyears," a science fiction story starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, shot scenes at Wauconda Pharmacy, 222 S. Main St., and Island Foods, 223 E. Route 176.

Film crews arrived early and spectators turned out to catch a glimpse of Hollywood in their backyards.

"It was such a joy to see people happy again," said Terry Bruner, whose business was transformed to "Hildbreth Pharmacy" for the scenes. "It wasn't only good for the pharmacy, it was good for Wauconda."

Jessica LoBue, an actress and Island Lake resident, was one of more than a dozen extras who posed as shoppers at Island Foods.

LoBue, who has been extra on "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire" among other credits, said she was proud to be working on a project in her hometown.

"When I was a kid walking through this very store, if you told me in 20 years I'd be here but doing something I've always dreamed of being when I grew up, I wouldn't have believed it," she posted on Facebook.

The pending series stars Simmons and Spacek, a married couple who years before discovered a chamber buried in their backyard that leads to a strange, deserted planet, according to IMDb website.

LoBue said the production moved to a Woodstock house on Wednesday and is expected to continue through October in the McHenry County area.

"It was stressful but a lot of fun," said Bruner, whose dad bought the pharmacy in 1974. "I told my wife, I wish every day was like this."

It wasn't Wauconda's first brush with celebrity. Phil's Beach on Bangs Lake was featured in the classic 1980 film "The Blues Brothers."

Also, "Wakanda" was the name of the utopian African nation featured in the 2018 Marvel Comics film "Black Panther," although it wasn't shot in or near Wauconda.