Memorial Day 2021: Suburban restaurants kick off summer with grill packs, specials

Leave the Memorial Day grilling to L. Woods. The restaurant's BBQ Pack for Two includes baby back ribs and barbecue chicken. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Can you believe that Memorial Day weekend is almost here? Well, it is. And now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing, people are eager to get back to pre-pandemic events such as Memorial Day barbecues and gatherings with family and friends.

Whether you're planning to host an outdoor barbecue (and want help from a professional grill pack) or have plans to meet up with friends at a local eatery, here is what some suburban restaurants are offering to launch the unofficial start of summer this weekend.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Beatrix is extending its weekend brunch through Memorial Day. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, dine on dishes such as avocado and jalapeño toast ($7.95), shakshuka ($12.95), light and fluffy lemon pancakes ($12.95), spicy chicken tinga ($13.50), mushroom and quinoa burger ($13.95), steak chimichurri and eggs ($19.95) and more. Available for dine-in, on the outdoor patio, carryout and delivery. Reservations requested.

Bonefish Grill will be serving up a specialty lobster and shrimp roll over Memorial Day weekend. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634, bonefishgrill.com/. Dig in to the specialty lobster and shrimp roll topped with Bang Bang sauce from Friday, May 28, through Friday, June 4. It's available for dine-in or carryout. Or order it as a Family Bundle for four that includes salad, cookies and bread for $49.90. Plus, on Memorial Day, service members and first responders get 10% off their order.

Bub City

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. If you want to eat out on Memorial Day, Bub City will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. serving Southern barbecue. Stop by for Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. for $6 margaritas, Old Fashioneds and Back Porch Teas. Or, if you're feeding a crew at home, consider the barbecue family dinners that serve four. Choose from brisket and rib combos, the baby back rib dinner or the 18-hour natural smoked brisket dinner. Packages start at $93.95.

Want to feel like a professional grill master? Consider The Capital Grille's steak grille box featuring uncooked signature cuts that you can grill at home. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290; thecapitalgrille.com/butcher. Wow your guests with steaks, chops and more from The Capital Butcher. Order a steak grille box featuring uncooked signature cuts that you can grill at home. Each box feeds four and costs $140-$160. Don't forget the sides (Sam's Mashed Potatoes, creamed spinach, lobster mac and cheese) or burgers (six for $50). Order ahead for pickup on Memorial Day.

City Works and Old Town Pour House locations are hosting a special Memorial Day Rock n' Roll-themed brunch, including specialties such as the Jon Bun Jovi. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; cityworksrestaurant.com/.

Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020; 8 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440; oldtownpourhouse.com/.

Head on over to a City Works or Old Town Pour House for a special Memorial Day Rock n' Roll-themed brunch starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Consider dishes such as the shareable Jon Bun Jovi (warm jumbo cinnamon roll topped with vanilla icing for $8), Chak Shuka Khan (shakshuka with a spicy tomato sauce, sunny-side-up eggs, goat cheese and toasted garlic baguette for $12), The Boss (8-ounce New York strip streak with eggs any style and cheesy potato casserole for $16) and Sweet Child O' Mine (stuffed French toast with brioche bread, Bailey's cream cheese, vanilla bean ice cream batter, mixed berry compote and powdered sugar for $13). Reservations are recommended.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. L. Wood's BBQ Pack for Two is only available for carryout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Bring home barbecue baby back ribs, barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, Caesar salad, coleslaw and Key lime pie for $79.95. The restaurant will be open for indoor and patio dining Monday.

Mon Ami Gabi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/oak-brook/. On Memorial Day, Mon Ami Gabi is opening early at 11 a.m. and offering a special three-course lunch prix fixe for $21.95. Nosh on a choice of starter (Caesar salad, petite onion soup au gratin, soup du jour), entree (steak frites, seared salmon, quiche Lorraine, Croque Monsieur) and dessert (profiterole, chocolate mousse, sorbet coupe du jour). Reservations recommended for dine-in; dining on the patio is first come, first served.

Morton's

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.getbento.com/memorial-day-weekend-kits/. Show off your grilling skills with Morton's "Chef's Table" Home Kits. Priced per person, $55-$69, grill up a 6-ounce, 8-ounce or 12-ounce center-cut filet mignon. The kit also includes a choice of salad, side (smoked Gouda and bacon au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, jumbo grilled asparagus, bacon and onion mac and cheese) and dessert (Key lime pie, double chocolate mousse, New York cheesecake). Order now for pickup over Memorial Day weekend.

Real Urban Barbecue

1260 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 947-6474, realurbanbbq.com/. Leave the grilling to RUB this weekend. Family packs, which serve four to six, six to eight or 10 to 12, include a choice of meat, ribs, sides, sauces, buns, and lemonade or iced tea. Plus, potato salad is back for Memorial Day weekend only.

Saranello's four-course carryout curbside menu, featuring rigatoni with sausage and broccoli, makes dining at home on Memorial Day easy. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Saranello's makes feeding a group on Memorial Day easier with its four-course carryout curbside menu for two, four or six diners. The package features rigatoni with sausage and broccoli, summer kale chopped salad, chicken limone and chocolate mascarpone pie. It's $17.95 per person; orders must be placed one hour before pickup.

Scratchboard Kitchen Executive Chef Grace Goudie will be serving up Memorial Day alfresco specials such as the Dutch Baby & Gravy. - Courtesy of Michael Schumann

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 28-30, Executive Chef Grace Goudie will be serving up Memorial Day alfresco specials such as a pastry board (seasonal pop tarts, scones and muffins), beetroot waffle (pistachio, cherry jam and lemon whip), Dutch Baby & Gravy (Dutch baby pancake plus sausage gravy and egg), citrus toast (mascarpone, citrus, fennel pollen and pistachio) and more. Dine on the patio or inside the dining room. Reservations requested.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home/. For Memorial Day, order up a Green Box To Go that serves four to six diners. The Kona-crusted wood-grilled beef tenderloin is $165 and the whole side of cedar plank roasted salmon runs $125. Dinners come with a choice of salad, green beans, marble potatoes and six Mini Indulgence desserts.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Stop by Shaw's from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 31, to take advantage of Shaw's Sip & Slurp, when select oysters and bottles of wine will be half price. It's only available in the Oyster Bar and on the patio.

Classic sliders are on the menu at all WhirlyBall locations. - Courtesy of WhirlyBall

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800; 285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800; and 1825 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, (773) 486-7777, whirlyball.com/. Grab some friends and head to WhirlyBall Friday through Monday, May 28-31, to take advantage of the Memorial Day BOGO deal: Buy an hour of any activity and get a half-hour of an activity for free. Choose from WhirlyBall, bowling (Chicago and Naperville only), HyperBowling (Naperville only), LaserTag, Ping-Pong, Giant Connect Four and Giant Jenga. Reservations are required. And when you get hungry or thirsty, the Pivot Room is the place to get classic American fare and craft beers and cocktails.