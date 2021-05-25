Best Bets: Chicago Dogs host Spread the Mustard promo for season openers

Mustard costumes will be given out to all fans before the opening season games of the Chicago Dogs vs. the Sioux City Explorers on Friday and Saturday, May 28-29. Photo illustration courtesy of the Chicago Dogs

Spread the Mustard

The Chicago Dogs open the 2021 season with a special Mustard Costume Give Away for all fans for the first two games. See the Dogs take on the Sioux City Explorers while donning the costume (if you so choose) at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. $9-$85. (847) 636-5450 or thechicagodogs.com. 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 28-29

Symphonic streaming

The Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra finishes out its season of free streaming concerts online with "Fanfare for the Common Man and Uncommon Woman." Free, but donations appreciated. Available now via ipomusic.org or youtube.com/ilphilorch. Streaming any time through June 13

The opening titles fountain set from the TV sitcom "Friends" has been re-created for "The Friends Experience" tour, which concludes May 31. - Courtesy of Justin Barbin

Time is running out to see "The Friends Experience." See set re-creations from the hit TV show and all kinds of "Friends" memorabilia through Monday at The Shops at North Bridge, 540 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $35. friendstheexperience.com/Chicago. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through May 31

Out of quarantine

Fans of comedian Steve Trevino and his recent "My Life in Quarantine" standup special won't want to miss seeing him live at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $66-$198. (847) 240-2001 or improv.com/chicago. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 28-29; 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30

Comedian Steve Trevino returns to the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Steve Trevino

The Lyric Opera of Chicago teams up with the Chicago Park District to present "Hansel & Gretel in the Park." This one-hour version of the classic 1893 Engelbert Humperdinck opera is staged at the North Park Village Nature Center, 5801 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago. Free, but advance tickets are required. Limited to 25 guests per performance; donations for the Greater Chicago Food Depository are appreciated. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 4, 5:15 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, and June 3, 4, 5, 17 and 18

Art around town

More than 80 artists are featured in the return of the St. Charles Fine Art Show. Browse or buy paintings, photos, jewelry, ceramics and more this weekend throughout downtown St. Charles around Riverside Avenue and Main Street. Free admission. stcharlesfineartshow.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30

Vug central

See all kinds of precious stones and more at the Chicagoland Gem, Minerals & Fossil Show this weekend at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. One-day pass: $5 adults, $3 seniors/students; two-day pass: $8 adults, $5 seniors/students. (630) 584-6926 or cgma.rocks. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30

The See Chicago Dance Kick-Off Celebration is at Navy Pier on Saturday, May 29. It features many local companies, including Yin He Dance. - Courtesy of Philamonjaro

The monthlong festival of See Chicago Dance begins with a Kick-Off Celebration. See dancers from Aerial Dance Chicago, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Mandala Arts and more on Saturday at the Lake Stage at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. (312) 595-7437 or seechicagodance.com/dancemonth. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29