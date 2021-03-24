Where to find Passover dining specials this weekend

Passover specials will be available this weekend at Saranello's. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

With the easing of restrictions on indoor dining, some suburban restaurants are offering Passover specials this weekend for dining in or carrying out.

Allgauer's

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Allgauer's dine-in Passover menu includes a Seder plate (hard-boiled egg, lamb shank, salt water, parsley, haroset, horseradish root, matzo), an appetizer, chicken soup with matzo balls, salad, two entrees (herb roasted chicken, brisket of beef, grilled salmon, Passover vegetable lasagna), and strawberry shortcake or flourless chocolate mousse cake. It's $42 for adults and $20.95 for kids younger than 12.

Di Pescara is offering a variety of Passover specials this weekend. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/passover-at-di-pescara/. A traditional Passover menu served family-style will be available for dine-in or carryout from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28. The $49.95 meal includes matzo ball soup, chopped liver, gefilte fish, braised brisket of beef, roasted salmon, sautéed green beans, potato pancakes, coconut macaroons and more. For carryout, order a minimum of two dinners by noon Thursday, March 25.

The Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. Passover catering options -- available on Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28 -- include sliced brisket with gravy, roasted chicken, roasted potatoes, chicken soup with matzo balls and more. Prices vary.

Chicken matzo ball soup is on the Passover menu this weekend at Grill House. - Courtesy of Grill House

305 N. Happ Road, Northfield, (847) 784-9200, thehappinn.com/. Order from the dine-in or to-go Passover menu on Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28. Specials include matzo ball soup, braised beef brisket, herb-roasted chicken, matzo-crusted whitefish, glazed carrots, potato pancakes, flourless chocolate cake and more.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/events/passover-at-l-woods/. Dine on traditional Passover dishes such as potato-crusted Lake Superior whitefish, beef brisket, housemade chopped liver, matzo ball soup and more from 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, and 4-8 p.m. Sunday, March 28. It's $46.95 per person. Reservations requested.

Max & Benny's

461 Waukegan Road, Northbrook, (847) 272-9490, maxandbennys.com/passover.html. The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28, serving Passover specials. Or order to-go packages for four ($109) or eight ($189) that include matzo, matzo kugel, matzo balls, chicken broth, choice of sweet and sour meatballs or chopped liver, carrot tsimmes and oven-browned potatoes. Order ahead; pickup is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. On Saturday, March 27, a special barbecue brisket will be on the menu for Passover. Reservations requested. Or order the to-go Passover dinner package for two for $98 that includes matzo ball soup, matzo, a half pint of chicken liver, brisket (or roasted chicken upon request), cauliflower mash, roasted carrots and flourless chocolate cake. It's only available on Saturday, March 27, for pickup from 4-6 p.m. Preordering is requested.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Make reservations for Saranello's family-style Passover meal, which is available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 27, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, March 28. The $49.95 menu includes matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, chopped liver, braised brisket of beef, broiled Atlantic salmon, roasted cauliflower and tomatoes, potato pancakes and flourless chocolate Valrhona Cake. Carryout meals, with a minimum of two, must be ordered by noon Thursday, March 25.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363, and 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire will be serving Passover specials for dine-in or carryout from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, March 27, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 28. A la carte specials include matzo-crusted halibut, potato kugel, matzo ball soup, braised brisket of beef and chocolate almond macaroons.