Best Bets: Groundhog Days returns again to Woodstock

A reduced number of mostly outdoor events will take place during Woodstock Groundhog Days Friday, Jan. 29, through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Daily Herald File Photo

Shadow act

There may be a pandemic happening, but there are still plenty of outdoor activities on offer as part of Woodstock Groundhog Days, which celebrates the beloved 1993 film comedy "Groundhog Day." Events are this weekend through Tuesday in the vicinity of the Woodstock Opera House, 121 E. Van Buren St., Woodstock. All events are free, except for $30-$40 for teams playing the outdoor bags tournament. (815) 334-2620 or woodstockgroundhog.org. Introduction at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29; bags tournament at noon Saturday, Jan. 30; memorabilia library display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 1-2; and prognostication at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2

Online circus

Remember fun circus acts with a special video stream of "The Great DuBois: Master of Variety" courtesy of College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Free, but advance registration is required. (847) 543-2300 or clcillinois.edu/events. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29

Meet up with social media star penguins when the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago reopens on Saturday, Jan. 30. - Courtesy of Shedd Aquarium

See social media star penguins and more when the Shedd Aquarium plans a reduced capacity and socially distanced reopening starting Saturday at 1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. $39.95; $29.95 kids 3-11; advance reservations required. (312) 939-2438 or sheddaquarium.org. Hours vary, but largely 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; starting Jan. 30

Doctor jazz

Grammy Award-winning jazz star Ramsey Lewis continues with his monthly Saturday Salon series with the online concert "Love Notes" on Saturday. Tickets are $20, or $200 for a 12-concert monthly series. StageIt.com/RamseyLewis. 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30

Lyric Opera of Chicago ballet mistress August Tye, left, teaches dance students in a film sequence in the Chicago Dance History Project's Dance Maker Interviews. -

While choreographers have been in lockdown, the Chicago Dance History Project has been filming an ambitious series of Dance Maker Interviews. The online marathon of talking heads and archival films begin on Sunday. $20 suggested donation. chicagodancehistory.org. 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31

Jump to it

Marvel at the highflying competitors taking part in the 116th Annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament on Sunday. The outdoor event is at the Norge Ski Hill, 100 Ski Hill Road, Fox River Grove. $30 per button (issued on a will-call basis and must be purchased online in advance). (847) 639-9718 or norgeskiclub.org. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31

Tate Frantz, of Lake Placid, N.Y., competed in the 2019 Norge Ski Club's Annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble members Rondi Reed and Francis Guinan star in an online play reading of Adam Szymkowicz's marital drama "Such Small Hands." Skokie-based Northlight Theatre and St. Charles-based Kane Repertory Theatre have teamed up to present this reading on Sunday at the Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Free, but advance registration is requested and donations are suggested. (847) 673-6300 or northlight.org. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31

Ron McCurdy is featured in a stream of "The Langston Hughes Project -- Ask Your Mama (12 Moods for Jazz)" presented by North Central College in Naperville. -

Ron McCurdy's "The Langston Hughes Project -- Ask Your Mama (12 Moods for Jazz)" sets to music great poems by the celebrated 20th-century poet. A video version of the concert is streamed on Thursday courtesy of North Central College Fine & Performing Arts in Naperville. Free, but advance registration is required. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1