Dining events: Ghost kitchen pop-ups Niños Fresh, Chef Bill Kim's Ramen Bar debut

Enchiladas verdes are on the menu at the new delivery- and carryout-only Niños Fresh Mexican Kitchen inside Catch 35 in Naperville. Courtesy of Catch 35

Niños Fresh Mexican Kitchen debuts

In the mood for some new Mexican flavors? Enter the new Niños Fresh Mexican Kitchen, opening Tuesday as a ghost kitchen inside Catch 35 in Naperville. A collaboration between Taste America Restaurant Group and Catch 35 Naperville, the new carryout- and delivery-only concept offers fresh Mexican dishes available for curbside pickup on Van Buren Avenue and delivery through UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub. Go to catch35.com/ninos-fresh-mexican-kitchen/ to order up dishes such as ninos quesabirrias (short rib birria, crispy red flour tortillas, Mexican stew and beans) for $15; crab and guacamole quesadillas for $16; green chile cheeseburger topped with roasted poblano peppers and American and Swiss cheese with chipotle aioli fries for $14; fried or blackened fish tacos for $16; steak tacos for $16; enchiladas verdes for $18; shrimp fajitas for $19; and carne asada for $22. Orders also will be taken over the phone.

Catch 35 is at 35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/.

Niños Fresh Mexican Kitchen inside Catch 35 in Naperville will be offering dishes such as ninos quesabirrias for carryout or delivery. - Courtesy of Catch 35

How does a warm dish of ramen sound? Now you can enjoy a bowl from the new pop-up launched this week in Oak Brook called Chef Bill Kim's Ramen Bar. Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the Ramen Bar will be offering three ramen options: al pastor ramen (pork shoulder bacon, pineapple, carrots, shishito peppers and soft-boiled egg in a smokey pork broth) for $17, lemon chicken ramen (carrots, shishito peppers and a fried egg in a cilantro lime broth) for $16; and Korean barbecue mushroom ramen (edamame dumplings, carrots, shishito peppers and a fried egg in a spicy Korean barbecue broth) for $15. Or try the dumplings, with flavors such as pork and cilantro, chicken red curry, and edamame and mushroom; five per order run $8. There's also waffle fries and garlic aioli for $8, and treats including a chocolate chip cookie ($2.95), phat cookie ($3.50) and double fudge cookie ($2.95). Takeout will be available from The Table at Crate and delivery can be ordered through DoorDash. For details and to order, see cbkramenbar.com/. The Table at Crate is at 35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, tableatcrate.com/.

Chef Bill Kim's Ramen Bar opened this week in Oak Brook as a delivery and carryout pop-up serving ramen and dumplings. - Courtesy of Connor Rudny

Fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant Roti recently reopened its Northbrook spot as the flagship location serving a new menu of chef-inspired bowls, salads, pitas and more. New entrees include the I Dream of Tahini (chargrilled chicken roti, tabbouleh, marinated cabbage, watermelon radishes and honey-tahini vinaigrette on hummus with a side of pita bread) for $9.50; California Sunset (chili tahini cauliflower on mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, marinated cabbage, dill cucumbers, pickled onions and red pepper sauces with feta and pita chips) for $9.50; and Lil' Lamb (lamb shawarma with dill cucumber, marinated cabbage, pickled onions and tahini over hummus with a side of pita bread) for $11.50. Roti also offers a variety of gluten-free, organic, vegetarian and vegan dishes that can be ordered online for curbside or in-store pickup. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Roti is located at 798 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (312) 767-9268, roti.com/.

Fast-casual Roti recently reopened its Northbrook restaurant featuring a variety of Mediterranean-inspired dishes. - Courtesy of Roti

With the recent ban on indoor dining in DuPage County because of rising COVID-19 cases, Michael Jordan's Restaurant pivoted to offer a bevy of specialty takeout deals for curbside pickup or delivery. The Date Night package for two features filet mignon, roasted lobster tail, two sides, chocolate strawberries and a bottle of Balam prosecco for $150 while the Steakhouse Night At Home for two includes prime rib-eye steaks, maple-glazed bacon, blue cheese garlic bread, Caesar salad, mashed potatoes and Key lime pie for $123. Or there's the Family Supper for four for $69 featuring grilled balsamic glazed chicken or blackened pork loin, kale and apple salad, mac and cheese, garlic green beans and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. The $49 Movie Night for two includes signature sandwiches, french fries, two candy bars, two bags of microwave popcorn and two sodas while the Game Day package for four for $49 comes with spicy barbecue chicken wings, garlic bread, maple-glazed bacon, crispy chicken spring rolls, cheese quesadilla and spicy salsa. Order through exploretock.com/michaeljordansrestaurant/.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant is at 1225 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/.

Halloween specials

• Corner Bakery: Now through Saturday, Oct. 31, diners can receive one free kids' meal with the purchase of an adult entree. The special is good for pickup or delivery. Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes during pickup. Locations include Arlington Heights, Geneva, Glenview, Hinsdale, La Grange, Oak Brook, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills, Warrenville, and other locations in Chicago and the suburbs. See cornerbakerycafe.com/.

• Found Kitchen & Social House: Here's a Halloween-themed drink recipe for Blackened Lemonade from Found Kitchen that you can make at home. While this recipe is kid-friendly, you can make it for adults only by adding a splash or two of vodka. Found Kitchen is at 1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston, (847) 868-8945, foundkitchen.com/.

Found Kitchen's Blackened Lemonade

8 ounces of water

.5 ounces of real maple syrup

.5 ounces of lemon juice, freshly squeezed

½ teaspoon of activated charcoal

Place all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake. Pour over ice, and voila -- a spooky concoction to enjoy at home.

Make Found Kitchen's Blackened Lemonade at home for Halloween this year. - Courtesy of Found Kitchen

• The Best of Lettuce Delivered: Keep track of election night results while noshing on favorite dishes from Lettuce Entertain You restaurants including RPM Italian, RPM Steak, Sushi-San, Beatrix, Ema, Bub City and more. Or dig in to family meals for four from RPM Steak, RPM Seafood, Hub 51, Ben Pao and il Porcellino. The best part? Delivery is to your door if you live within a 13-mile radius of Northfield. Orders need to be placed by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Minimum order for delivery is $100 to avoid a $30 delivery fee. If you're in the city Tuesday, pickup will be available at 5 p.m. from il Porcellino, 59 W. Hubbard St., Chicago. Place an order at exploretock.com/lettucedelivered.

The All-American Spit-Roasted Turkey Dinner special is available on Election Day at Wildfire. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

• Wildfire: Celebrate voting and Election Day with the restaurants' All-American Spit-Roasted Turkey Dinner available for carryout after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. The $23.95 turkey dinner includes mushroom-herb stuffing, cranberry relish, gravy and redskin mashed potatoes. Wildfire is located at 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100; and 159 W. Erie St., Chicago, (312) 787-9000; wildfirerestaurant.com/.

The Enlightened Caesar Salad is an option for Beatrix's new meal deals to-go. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Here's the deal: Beatrix recently introduced three-course meals to-go -- $20 for breakfast, $25 for lunch and $35 for dinner. Available for pickup or delivery, breakfast options include a starter (avocado or burnt honey toast), an entree (spicy chicken tinga, egg-white omelet, pepper and egg white sandwich or lemon pancakes), and juice (power greens or mango, orange and pineapple nectar) or a large latte. Lunch options feature an app (Kung pao cauliflower, Kennebec fries, hummus), an entree (mushroom and quinoa burger, enlightened Caesar salad, spicy poblano chicken sandwich) and a dessert (Oh My! Caramel Pie; Tall, Dark & Handsome Chocolate Cake; chia seed pudding). Or consider the dinner options that include a starter (crispy kale salad, Straight A salad, pot roast dumplings), an entree (vegan orecchiette arrabiatta; chicken bebe; turkey, sweet potato and greens neatloaf; slow-braised short rib) and a dessert (same as the lunch options).

Beatrix is at 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/ and locations in Chicago.

• Due to evolving COVID-19 restrictions, note that these offerings are subject to change. Call ahead to check before you go. Send restaurant events, openings/closings, news and deals to clinden@dailyherald.com.