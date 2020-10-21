Halloween 2020: Restaurants try to make the best of the situation

Now through Oct. 31, On The Border is offering the specialty Hallow'rita for $5. Courtesy of On The Border

As we all know by now, Halloween is going to be a bit different this year because of COVID-19. But, here are some suburban dining-centric ways that you can make the best of the situation.

No matter how you celebrate the spookiest day of the year -- this year on a Saturday -- don't forget to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and wash your hands. Also, make sure to call or check the restaurant website before you go, as offerings and events are subject to change.

Applebee's

125 S. Randall Road, Elgin, (847) 697-4897, and 1700 N. Richmond Road, McHenry, (815) 344-6305, applebees.com/en

Choose from two specialty spooky cocktails in October: The Tipsy Zombie is made with Bacardi Superior, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime and topped with midori and a gummy brain, while the Dracula's Juice is a concoction of Patrón Tequila, Bacardi Superior, wild berry and margarita mix. Both drinks cost $5.

Show your creativity with Beatrix's Halloween Cookie Making Kits. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415; 519 N. Clark St., Chicago, (312) 284-1377; 671 N. St. Clair St., Chicago, (312) 642-0001; 834 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, (312) 733-0370; beatrixrestaurants.com/

Let your creative side flow with Beatrix's new Halloween Cookie Making Kits. Available for pickup from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 25-31, the $16.95 kit comes with six Halloween-themed cookies (two ghosts, two pumpkins and two Frankensteins), five icing bags (orange, black, white, yellow and green) and sprinkles. Plan ahead, as the kits must be ordered by 8 p.m. two days ahead of pickup time. Orders can be placed through Tock.

Buffalo Creek Brewing

360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/

Candy Corn Beer -- yes, it's a real thing thanks to Buffalo Creek brewmaster Mike Marr. And the small-batch brew will be released in the brewery's taproom Friday, Oct. 23. For $7 a pint, patrons can sip on the cream ale made with real candy corn with hints of marshmallow, vanilla and buttery caramel flavors. "Every Halloween there's one big dilemma: Do you eat it (candy corn) or throw it away?" Marr says. "We have a third option: Make beer out of it!"

Buffalo Creek Brewing will release its specialty Candy Corn Beer on Friday, Oct. 23. - Courtesy of Buffalo Creek Brewing

Locations in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, Kildeer, McHenry, Naperville, Rosemont, Round Lake Beach, South Elgin, St. Charles, Streamwood, Vernon Hills, Waukegan and Wheaton. chilis.com/.

How does a $5 Spider Bite 'Rita sound? It's a mix of Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blackberry and fresh sour with a spider ring garnish. It's only available during October.

Chipotle

Locations across the suburbs. chipotle.com/.

It's time once again for Chipotle's annual Halloween celebration -- Boorito -- except this year it's virtual. To celebrate 20 years of the special, the fast-casual Mexican grill will be releasing 500,000 buy-one-get-one entree codes via Chipotle's TikTok, Instagram and Twitter accounts Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 29-31. Diners should then text the code to 888-222 to claim the offer, which is redeemable on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com only on Halloween.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/

Here's one way to get in the spirit: Create Halloween cookie masterpieces with Katie's Kitchen's Halloween Cookie Kits. Each kit, which costs $9, includes three shortbread cookies, two kinds of icing, fudge, sprinkles, M&M's and edible eyes. To order, call (847) 803-3544.

On The Border

1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915, and 535 N. Lakeview Pkwy., Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450, ontheborder.com/

Now through Oct. 31, the Tex-Mex restaurants are getting in the spirit of the season with the $5 Hallow'rita. It's a signature house margarita made with mango and candy corn (which this year comes in a packet on the side) that is decked out with a spider ring. It's available for dine-in only.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, and 21 E. Hubbard St., Chicago, (312) 527-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/

Time to get your kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes for Shaw's Halloween Brunch. Here's extra incentive: Brunch is free for those 12 and younger who come decked out. The four-course brunch, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, in Schaumburg and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Chicago, features an extra course of homemade waffles and fresh fruit, plus an ice cream sundae for the kids. It's $55 for adults. Two children can eat for free per one paying adult. Reservations are required.

On Halloween, kids who stop by Steak 'n Shake in costume can receive a free kids shake. - Courtesy of Steak 'n Shake

Locations across the suburbs. steaknshake.com/.

Here's a treat: On Halloween, all kids younger than 12 who stop by Steak 'n Shake in costume can get a free kids' shake. Flavor choices include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, chocolate chip cookie dough, M&M's, Snickers and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

Tap House Grill

56 W. Wilson St., Palatine, (847) 934-3000, taphousegrills.com/

Halloweek starts Sunday, Oct. 25, with a socially distanced Halloween for Kids party that includes a pumpkin and pumpkin decorating kit, a kids' meal, a bucket of candy, a taffy apple and more for $15. Of course, costumes are encouraged. Reservations are required for the seatings at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Football fans can come back on Monday, Oct. 26, for Monday Night Football and $9 wings and fries, $3.50 Miller and Coors, a raffle for a 50-inch TV, and giveaways including Bears hats, T-shirts and more. Oh, and there will be seasonal drink specials all week, including $7 Walking Dead Zombies, $5 PBJ shots and $7 spiked caramel apple ciders.

WhirlyBall's $5 Beauty is in the Eye of the Beerholder custom beer flight is available through Saturday, Oct. 31. - Courtesy of WhirlyBall

285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800, and 1825 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, (773) 486-7777, whirlyball.com/

Here's a book one, get one deal worth checking out: Book an activity -- LaserTag, Ping-Pong, WhirlyBall, Giant Connect Four, Giant Jenga or bowling (Chicago) -- on Friday or Saturday, Oct. 30-31, and get a gift of candy to take home, plus a bounceback coupon good for two free games of WhirlyBall on a future visit. While you're at WhirlyBall, check out the Beauty is in the Eye of the Beerholder custom beer flights, which are available now through Saturday, Oct. 31. The $5 special features four 5-ounce beers from 24 rotating local and regional craft beers, including Solemn Oath Death by Viking, 3 Floyds Alpha King, Pipeworks Ninja vs. Unicorn, Pollyanna Eleanor, Buckledown Fritzicuffs Pilsner, Lagunitas Lucky 13, Bell's Special Double Cream Stout and more.