Where to find pumpkin patches and other fall fun in the suburbs

Goebbert's Farm and Garden Center's Fall Festival runs through Halloween in Pingree Grove. Daily Herald File Photo

Pick out grand gourds during Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms in Aurora from Saturday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Nov. 1. Daily Herald File Photo

It's easy to purchase pumpkins from a local supermarket. But picking your own from a pumpkin patch makes a great family outing for fall.

Getting back to the land where these gourds are grown is just part of the fun for fall pumpkin festivals. Plenty of area farms (and the occasional zoo) feature family attractions such as corn mazes and hayrides.

Some of what we've come to expect at local patches is closed this year or slightly altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so check ahead of time to find out what's being offered. It's also a good idea to check on safety measures related to masks and social distancing so you come prepared.

If you have plans to decorate or dine on pumpkins, here's a select list of places to go for gourds:

There's something for everyone at Goebbert's Fall Festival: pig races, a straw maze -- even a "Pumpkin Eating Dinosaur."

Goebbert's Fall Festival runs now through Halloween at 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove. Tickets are $12.99 on weekdays; $16.99 on weekends and Columbus Day. $11.99 seniors; and free for kids ages 2 and younger.

Info: (847) 464-5952 or goebbertspumpkinpatch.com.

Kuipers Family Farm, Maple Park

There's no entrance fee if you just want to purchase specialty or pie pumpkins from The Farmstand. But if you do opt for admission to the attractions, one pick-your-own pumpkin is included.

Kuipers features a corn maze, a tractor train, a jumping pillow and more.

The season opens Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Tickets are $15.99 weekdays and $17.99 on weekends and Columbus Day. $10.99 seniors; and free for kids 2 and under.

Info: (815) 827-5200 or kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

A reconfigured Pumpkin Fest returns to the Cosley Zoo in Wheaton in October. - Daily Herald File Photo

Go beyond the barnyard at Cosley Zoo with animals you normally wouldn't see on the farm. And there are great photo opportunities among the hundreds of pumpkins scattered around the zoo's lawn.

The Cosley Zoo Pumpkin Fest runs from Thursday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. $6-$7 nonresidents and free for Wheaton residents. Pre-purchased tickets required.

Info: (630) 665-5534 or cosleyzoo.org.

Abbey Farms boasts that it's home to Kane County's largest corn maze at 12 acres. There's also a Tractor Tire Mountain for kids to scamper on, plus a petting zoo on the weekends.

Pumpkin Daze runs from Saturday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. $12 weekdays; $17 weekends and holidays; free for kids 2 and under. Tickets must be purchased in advance due to reduced admission.

Info: (630) 966-7775 or abbeyfarms.org.

Pumpkinfest returns to Didier Farms in Lincolnshire Saturdays from Sept. 19 to Oct. 31. - Daily Herald File Photo

Didier Farms offers camel rides alongside attractions such as a Pumpkin Playland, hayrides and a corn maze.

Didier's Pumpkinfest runs Saturdays from Sept. 19 to Oct. 31, at 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. There is no charge to visit the farm, but an inclusive wristband purchase or tickets are required for individual rides and activities.

Info: (847) 634-3291 or didierfarms.com/pumpkinfest.

Sonny Acres, West Chicago

When contacted, Sonny Acres was still on the fence about producing a Fall Festival for 2020. But festival or not, Sonny Acres regularly features a Farm Fresh Store, the Our Kitchen Outdoor Grill, a giant jumping pillow and a farm animal zoo.

Sonny Acres is at 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Admission not required to buy pre-picked pumpkins, but barnyard ticket required to enter the pumpkin patch. Curbside pickup available.

Info: (630) 231-3859 or sonnyacres.com.

Kroll's Farm, Waukegan

Alongside pumpkins, Kroll's Farm features a custom corn maze, hayrides and lectures on farm animals for the little ones.

Kroll's Fall Harvest Farm is at 13236 Townline Road, Waukegan. Free admission, but tickets required for individual attractions.

Info: (847) 662-5733 or krollsfarm.com.

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm, Lockport

Lots of attractions are included with the general admission. There's a demonstration bee hive, a corn maze, a ghost town railroad and many more ways to have fall fun.

Pumpkin Fest runs from Saturdays, Sept. 26, to Oct. 31, at 17250 Weber Road, Lockport. $16.95-$19.95 Friday to Sunday and Columbus Day; $27.95 all-inclusive weekend pass.

Info: (815) 741-2693 or ourpumpkinfarm.com.