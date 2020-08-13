AMC reopening first round of movie theaters next week -- more to follow

AMC South Barrington is one of the locations reopening on Thursday, Aug. 20. Daily Herald file photo, 2010

AMC will reopen its first wave of suburban movie theaters Thursday, Aug. 20, with more to follow in the next two weeks.

Opening next week are: AMC Hawthorn 12, AMC South Barrington 24, AMC Oakbrook Center 12, AMC Yorktown 18, AMC Northbrook Court 14, AMC Streets of Woodfield 20, AMC Naperville 16, AMC Crestwood 18 and AMC Village Crossing 18.

The chain is also reopening AMC River East 21, AMC Ford City 14 and AMC 600 North Michigan 9.

To celebrate the chain's 100th anniversary and the reopening of theaters, shuttered for five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets on Thursday will be at 1920 prices -- 15 cents plus tax.

To enforce social distancing, capacity will be reduced and seats will be blocked in theaters with reserved seating. In addition, there will be extra time between movies for cleaning as well as nightly disinfection and upgraded filtration efforts. Masks are mandatory for guests and employees, and there will be hand-sanitizing stations and disinfectant wipes available.