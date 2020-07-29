Sound check: Go live with Local H at Boomers Stadium

Live from the Lot

Following the success of last month's Carpool Concerts, Duff Entertainment brings another round of full-scale concert experiences to Schaumburg's Boomers Stadium, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Duff's Live from the Lot shows kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, with Nirvana tribute Smells Like Nirvana, followed by glam-metal dynamos Hairbanger's Ball at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. On Saturday, Aug. 8, Chicago alternative rock legends Local H round out the series with two shows at 5 and 8:30 p.m. Social distancing will be maintained as dictated by public health regulations, with cars parked 10 feet apart; fans are invited to dance and socialize in the space next to their cars. In the name of safety, all music fans are required to wear a mask when leaving your car and visiting the restrooms or concessions stands. General admission is $50 for cars with up to six guests. VIP parking spots in the five rows closest to the stage go for $90 per car with up to six guests; food service also will be provided in VIP. Tickets must be purchased in advance at ticketweb.com. No ticket sales will be allowed at the stadium.

'situationchicago'

The coronavirus pandemic's effects have touched nearly every facet of Chicago's music scene, indefinitely shuttering many beloved independent venues, some of which are struggling to stay in business. Quiet Pterodactyl, a locally based non-profit organization, is coordinating support through "situationchicago," a 25-song double LP featuring tracks by artists from around the Chicago area, including White Mystery, OK Go, The Oh Yeahs, Justice Hill, Girl K, Jeff Tweedy and Poi Dog Pondering, just to name a few. Created locally at Smashed Plastic and with all upfront costs sponsored by Revolution Brewing, Malort/CH Distilling, Dark Matter Coffee and Nature's Grace & Wellness, all profits from sales of the vinyl copy ($45) or the digital version ($25 on bandcamp.com) will directly support 25 venues in Chicago, including Beat Kitchen, Emporium, Empty Bottle, GMan Tavern, Thalia Hall, Schubas, Lincoln Hall, Tonic Room and other favorites. The music comes out Friday, July 31, but preorders are available right now at situationchicago.com.

Keep Chicago Jammin'

When Northbrook resident Naomi Abrams found out her son's music teacher, Louie Zagoras, was playing weekly livestream concerts for tips from his Evanston condo, she saw firsthand the struggle musicians are facing with the cancellation of shows and live performances. She and Northbrook artist Terry Luc created a line of T-shirts and merch to raise money to support musicians affected by the pandemic. The designs, some of which feature Chicago-area artists Zagoras and Lynne Jordan, among others, are for sale at inktothepeople.com, where $10 of each purchase will go to support Zagoras and Jordan, Big James, Will Tilson, Patrick Gemkow, Joanna Connor, Brady Williams, Isaiah Collier, Will Howard, Charles Pryor and Traci Trouble.

Grammy Spotlight

The Recording Academy Grammy Museum may be closed, but the organization is keeping the music alive online. The organization's website, grammymuseum.org, has been featuring semi-regular interviews and performances with national artists as part of its Programs at Home series. Zakiya Hooker, Butch Walker, Brett Eldredge, The Jayhawks, Christie Lenee and Max performed in July. But starting in August, the Grammy Museum is introducing new Spotlight Saturdays, bringing up-and-coming artists to the foreground. New features will be rolled out every Saturday, starting with Kiana Ledé on Aug. 1, BENEE on Aug. 8, Conan Gray on Aug. 15, Duckwrth on Aug. 22 and Jeremy Zucker on Aug. 29. Get your musical fix (and learn about some new artists) every weekend.

