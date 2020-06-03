Dining events: Free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day Friday

Now through Friday, June 5, Krispy Kreme will be giving away one free doughnut per customer per day to celebrate National Doughnut Day Friday. Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Doughnuts!

National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 5. Here's how some eateries are celebrating:

Dunkin': It's a doughnut party Friday, as Dunkin' locations will be giving out a free doughnut with any beverage purchase while supplies last. Dunkin' has locations across the suburbs. See dunkindonuts.com/en for details.

Krispy Kreme: Instead of just one day, Krispy Kreme is offering a week of free doughnuts now through Friday, June 5. Doughnut lovers can choose one free treat from a variety of flavors, including original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and original filled. Locations are in Evergreen Park, Hillside, Homewood and Chicago in Block 37. krispykreme.com/.

Stan's Donuts: Stop in at a Stan's to receive a free glazed cake doughnut with any purchase Friday through Sunday, June 5-7. Locations open for carryout include 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044, and some locations in Chicago. stansdonuts.com/.

Meal deals

Abbey Farms, the nonprofit that supports the monks of Marmion Abbey, is selling weekly meal deals courtesy of Chef Dave from the Pine Tree Cafe. This week, a half order of oven-roasted pulled pork, homemade coleslaw and baked beans to feed two to three is $28.99 and to feed four to six is $44.99. The gluten-free option to feed four to six is $52.99. Specials change weekly. Order now through 5 p.m. Friday, June 5, for pickup Saturday, June 6, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora, (630) 966-7775, abbeyfarms.org/. Delivery is available within a 10-mile radius for $15. And don't forget to order apple cider or pumpkin doughnuts, cheddar garlic beer bread, apple crisp, pumpkin or banana bread or whole pies (rhubarb, pecan, cherry, fruits of the forest, blueberry, pumpkin or apple). Plus, you can donate a meal ($45.99) or a dessert ($11.99-$19) to a family in need when you place your order online.

Back in business

Chandler's Chophouse: The Schaumburg restaurant is back up and running, with its patio open from 3 to 9 p.m. daily. The new limited, weather-permitting patio menu features starters (Korean barbecue filet mignon skewers, hand-breaded calamari), salads, sandwiches (Jessica's grilled chicken, steak burger), steaks and chops, and Chef's Specialties (steakhouse pot roast, broasted fried chicken, fresh Canadian salmon and more). Make a reservation online or by phone; walk-ins are welcome, too. Chandler's is at 401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/dining.php.

Gabutto Burger: Though this Japanese-style fast-casual burger restaurant in Elgin has been open for takeout since earlier in May -- after a move from its former location in Rolling Meadows -- it's now open for BBOD (burgers, beers and outdoor dining). The limited menu, which will expand when the dine-in area opens, features the Gabutto and teriyaki burgers, carbonara and Thai curry chicken sandwiches, Spamusubi (spam, egg, teriyaki, rice and seaweed) sandwich, tofu and Beyond Burger sandwiches, sides, salads, beers, sake, wine and more. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gabutto Burger is at 2502 Randall Road, Elgin, (224) 699-9413, gabuttoburger.com/.

Spears Bourbon Burgers Beer: After being closed for a few months during the pandemic, Spears is back open for dining on the patio plus carryout and curbside pickup. Featuring appetizers, soups, salads, grass-fed burgers, sandwiches, entrees, sides, dessert, beers, and, of course, bourbon, the restaurant will be open from 2:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday. Spears is at 723 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 353-8933, spearschicago.com/.

Patio specials

Allgauer's on the Riverfront, which recently opened its patio for brunch, lunch and dinner, is offering daily grill specials now through July 31. New to the menu are grilled New Zealand lamb rack ($36), grilled 8-ounce filet mignon ($40), grilled pork tenderloin ($32), and grilled salmon and shrimp ($32). Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Reservations recommended. Allgauer's is at 2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauers-on-the-riverfront.business.site/.

Toast to summer

Morton's recently released a limited-time three-course summer menu for $49. The Toast to Summer starts with summer tomato bisque, Caesar salad or prosciutto mozzarella before moving on to a choice of grilled shrimp and scallop Cobb salad, grilled salmon, center-cut 6-ounce filet mignon or 16-ounce double-bone pork chop and a choice of sides. End with a sweet treat such as summer berry trifle, double chocolate mousse or Key lime pie. Order for pickup, delivery or to enjoy on the outdoor patio at 1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; or 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771. See mortons.com/.

• To submit restaurant news or deals, email clinden@dailyherald.com. Note: Please check with the restaurant before ordering as deals are changing often because of the pandemic.