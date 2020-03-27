Gecko strong: Wauconda Grade School's drive-by parade brings cheer, strengthens connections
Drive-by parades are growing in popularity as the COVID-19 stay-at-home order continues.
On Wednesday, March 25, Wauconda Grade School fifth-grade teacher Tracie Miglans coordinated a parade with other teachers and staff. Miglans said more than 35 cars left the school's parking lot, making their way through nearby neighborhoods with participants honking horns and waving.
Cars were decorated with signs, balloons, the school's gecko mascot and streamers. Many current students and Wauconda residents waved back. Miglans said the parade lasted more than an hour and proved that teachers can stay connected with students while keeping with the social distancing guidelines.
Principal Debra Monroe says remote learning activities will continue as well, and are designed to move the curriculum forward.
"Teachers are using a variety of methods to stay connected, including Google Hangouts, reading stories on Facebook video conferencing, messaging, Twitter, Class Dojo, emails, phone calls, and, of course, the remote learning materials and activities," Monroe said.
Monroe applauds Miglans for organizing the teacher parade and thanked all of the participants.
"The response from our families was incredibly positive," Monroe said. "It was very important to us to let our students and families know that, even though we are separated for now, that we still care and miss them all very much."