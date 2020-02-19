Dining out: New Chicago Ramen offers 100 free bowls of ramen Wednesday

The new Butcher & Baker dinner Sundays at The Capital Grille includes a choice of Parmesan-crusted salmon. Courtesy of The Capital Grille

The T-bone steak is one option during The Butcher & Baker dinner Sundays at The Capital Grille. Courtesy of The Capital Grille

Now through Saturday, Feb. 22, On The Border's 1800 Grande 'Rita is $5 in honor of National Margarita Day. Courtesy of On The Border

Chicago Ramen will serve dishes such as the white miso ramen at the new Des Plaines restaurant. Courtesy of Chicago Ramen

Chicago Ramen opens

If you love a hearty bowl of ramen, then you're in luck as Chicago Ramen, helmed by Japanese chef and restaurateur Kenta Ikehata, is bringing Tokyo-style ramen to Des Plaines starting this week. The grand opening Let's Eat Tsukemen Event starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, when the restaurant will be giving away free bowls of Tsukemen to the first 50 customers at 11 a.m. who follow the restaurant on Instagram. The same giveaway will be repeated at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Chicago Ramen's menu will feature tsukemen (dipping ramen -- one bowl contains noodles and toppings while another bowl contains a dipping sauce), two types of miso ramen (white ramen and red ramen), and vegetable and chicken ramen, with toppings such as soft-boiled eggs, marinated bamboo shoots, green onions, roasted pork, nori, corn and vegetables. Other bowl options include the spicy tuna bowl, takana bowl, chashu bowl, white mabo don (mabo tofu) and yaki-meshi (fried rice). Apps feature edamame, shishito peppers, gyoza (Japanese dumplings), chicken karaage, takoyaki, and pork or chicken buns. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Chicago Ramen is at 578 E. Oakton, Des Plaines, facebook.com/chicagoramentky/.

National Margarita Day

If margaritas are your libation of choice, then Saturday, Feb. 22 -- National Margarita Day -- is for you. Don't miss these specials:

Bahama Breeze: Sip on $2.22 classic margaritas from open to close on National Margarita Day. The restaurant is at 406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060 or bahamabreeze.com/.

Chuy's: Stop in from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, for all-day margarita specials. For an extra $2, upsize any regular house or frozen margarita to a grandee and keep the commemorative cup. Plus, floaters -- an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur -- are only $1 Saturday. And fill up on taco fries (seasoned fries with queso, taco meat, jalapeños and more), which are only available Saturday. Chuy's is at 1701 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 285-1667, and 15610 La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 403-5334, chuys.com/.

Miller's Ale House: House margaritas are only $2.22 on Feb. 22. Upgrade to Patron Silver for an extra $2. Miller's Ale House has locations in Aurora, Chicago Ridge, Lombard, Norridge, North Riverside, Orland Park and Schaumburg. millersalehouse.com/.

On The Border: Now through Saturday, Feb. 22, the 1800 Grande 'Rita made with 1800 Silver Tequila on the rocks is on special for $5. On National Margarita Day, take advantage of $2 'Ritas on the rocks or frozen, plus 99-cent Meltdowns. On The Border is at 1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; 3050 E. Main, St. Charles, (630) 524-4870; and 535 N. Lakeview Pkwy., Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450, ontheborder.com/.

Yard House: Be wowed by the color-changing Magic Margarita made with Casa Noble Crystal Tequila ($13). The drink starts off blue, but add in the sidecar of housemade citrus agave and watch it turn purple before your eyes. Or sate your thirst with the pomegranate margarita, house margarita, salted watermelon margarita or Grand Patrón margarita. If you prefer beer, sip on the new agave-infused platinum IPA, Noble Pursuit. Yard House is at 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, and 1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, yardhouse.com/.

Perfect pairings

Make reservations now for Niche's Single Barrel Dinner, which features five courses paired with liquors or optional wine pairings starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Imagine a passing course of duck empanadas paired with Corazon Reposado Tequila or 2015 Angove "Warboys Vineyard" (Grenache) before noshing on Nashville hot sweetbreads and a smoked cheddar waffle paired with Journeyman Silver Cross "The Pollywog," Journeyman Corset's, Whip's and Whiskey "Liam's Mash," Journeyman Last Feather Rye "Elijah's Mash" or 2018 Turnbull (sauvignon blanc). Then dine on lobster boudin (caramelized lobster sausage, dirty red rice, crispy oysters, green goddess and mache) paired with Elijah Craig "The Duke," Elijah Craig "Jackie Treehorn Presents" or NV Pierre Delize, France (sparkling wine). The third course plates espellete (smoked and grilled pork tenderloin, whipped salsify, chicken sausage beignets, apple and smokey pomegranate jus) paired with Buffalo Trace "Wally's Holler," Buffalo Trace "Second Coming" or 2013 Tensley "Lea" (pinot noir). Finish with chocolate concha paired with Eagle Rare "Waverly Boys" or 2010 Petite Guiraud, France (sauternes). Dinner costs $65; reservations are required.

Niche is at 14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/.

The Butcher & Baker

In search of a hearty Sunday dinner to share with friends and family? Starting Sunday, Feb. 23, and running on Sundays only, The Capital Grille is introducing the new three-course The Butcher & Baker dinner for $45. Start off with the Chef's seasonal salad, followed by a choice of entrees from the in-house butcher including the dry-aged T-bone steak, Parmesan-crusted salmon or crab-stuffed shrimp. Sides to share include Sam's mashed potatoes or Brussels sprouts with bacon. For dessert, dig in to the baker's pie (warm apple crostata) to share. Reservations are requested.

The Capital Grille is at 87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; and 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/.

• Email clinden@dailyherald.com with dining and night life events.