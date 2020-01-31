5 fun weekend events: Lewis Black at the Genesee, 'ABBA Mania' at the Raue and Arcada

Lewis Black brings his "It Gets Better Every Day Tour" to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre Saturday, Feb. 1. Courtesy of Comedy Central

"ABBA Mania" tours to the Raue Center and Arcada Theatre, comedian Lewis Black plays the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan and The Gershwins' "Porgy and Bess" is screened in suburban cinemas. Here are five things to do this weekend. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Shadow celebration

Groundhog Days 2020 features screenings of the beloved 1993 film "Groundhog Day," movie location tours, family activities, a weather prognostication from Woodstock Willie and more. Events take place in and around the Woodstock Square Historic District near 121 W. Van Buren St. Many events are free, though some have entrance fees up to $25. For an event list, call (815) 334-2620 or visit woodstockgroundhog.org. 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

Eric Owens and Angel Blue star in The Metropolitan Opera's new production of the Gershwins' "Porgy and Bess." A Live in HD screening in movie theaters is on Saturday, Feb. 1. - Courtesy of Paola Kudacki

A new co-production of the Gershwins' "Porgy and Bess" is screened globally as part of The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD series starting Saturday at select cinemas throughout Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties. Sung in English. Ticket prices vary by venue, but largely $19.45 to $26. For locations, visit metopera.org or fathomevents.com. Live relay: 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

ABBA Mania plays the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake and the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. -

Get your fill of 1970s global pop hits via the acclaimed touring tribute show "ABBA Mania." It plays this weekend at two locations: first on Saturday at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org, $32-$45; then on Sunday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com, $39-$59. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in Crystal Lake; 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, in St. Charles.

Rant man

Laugh at all the angry places comedian Lewis Black goes to in his "It Gets Better Every Day Tour" at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, $25-$70. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle hosts a Dog Admission Day on Sunday, Feb. 2. - Daily Herald File Photo

Canines and their owners can explore 16 miles of hiking trails as part of the first Dog Admission Day of 2020 at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $15; $13 seniors; $10 kids 2-17; $5 per leashed dog. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 7 a.m. to sunset Sunday, Feb. 2.