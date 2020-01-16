Dining out: $1 cinnamon rolls Friday at Cinnaholic's grand opening in Naperville

Cinnaholic's $1 cinnamon rolls

Calling all cinnamon roll lovers: The first Cinnaholic in the Chicago area is opening Friday, Jan. 17, in Naperville. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on opening day, Cinnaholic, which got its big break on ABC's "Shark Tank," will be offering its vegan gourmet cinnamon rolls for $1. Yes, $1. Diners can create their own custom roll from more than 20 frostings and toppings or order a flavor off the menu such as Blueberry Pie, Strawberries and Cream, Cookie Monster and Old Skool Roll. Also on the menu are bite-sized Baby Buns, cookies, brownies, edible cookie dough, and coffee, tea and espresso drinks. Here's even more good news: Cinnaholic will be opening in Schaumburg on Friday, Jan. 24.

Cinnaholic is at 41 W. Jefferson Ave., Suite 109, Naperville, (331) 305-4514, and 1404 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 420-3831. cinnaholic.com/.

Grand opening

Have a hankering for fast-casual Mexican? Guzman y Gomez opened its first U.S. location at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in Naperville. And to celebrate the grand opening, GYG will be serving up made-to-order burritos, burrito bowls, nachos and nacho fries for $5 each Thursday through Sunday, through Jan. 19. The restaurant also serves breakfast (breakfast burritos, avocado toast, scrambled eggs, churros), tacos, salads, enchiladas, chips and guac, Jarritos and more. Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Guzman y Gomez is at 1519 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville, (331) 457-5991 or guzmanygomez.com/.

New lifestyle menu

If you have a choosy crew when it comes to eating out, the Yard House recently added a new lifestyle menu meant to please even the pickiest of eaters. Featuring American dishes, nutrient-dense superfoods and globally inspired flavors, some of the new menu items include ahi sashimi, roasted beet salad, avocado toast, poke salad, hummus, shrimp zoodle bowl, red quinoa salad, Mediterranean salmon, caprese chicken, pan-seared ahi, roasted halibut, Mediterranean burger, Spicy Beyond Sausage Pasta, Gardein Orange Chicken, Beyond Burger and more.

Yard House is at 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912; 1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273; and 1500 N. Clybourn Ave., Suite C101, Chicago, (312) 951-7317. yardhouse.com/.

If you don't have afternoon plans for Sunday, Jan. 19, head to Niche in Geneva for a wine tasting from 2 to 4 p.m. For a $5 entry, there will be more than 30 wines to taste, plus light snacks. No reservations required.

Niche is at 14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000 or nichegeneva.com/.

Sour Beer Week

How does a weeklong sour beer tap takeover sound? Add in some food specials and you have Two Brothers Sour Beer Week. Running Monday through Sunday, Jan. 20-26, Two Brothers will be tapping its favorite sour beers at the Warrenville location.

Two Brothers Tap House is at 30W315 Calumet Ave., Warrenville, (630) 393-2337, twobrothersbrewing.com/.

Ocean to Plate returns

Catch 35 in Naperville celebrates all that the ocean has to offer in its first Ocean to Plate dinner of 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. Chef Eddie Sweeney will discuss the cooking techniques, butchery and tastes of surf and turf during the three-course food and wine tasting. During the $45 dinner, pairings feature Surf & Turf Sashimi (tuna and New York Strip) with Smith & Perry Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2017; Scallop Surf & Turf with short rib and red potato hash with Alexander Valley, Merlot, Sonoma County, California, 2017; and Chef's Selection with Paul Hobbs, "Crossbarn," Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, California, 2017. Reservations can only be made by phone; ask for Ocean to Plate.

Catch 35 is at 35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500 or catch35.com/45-january-ocean-to-plate-event/.

Wildfire Glenview is turning 15, and to fete the occasion, the steaks, chops and seafood restaurant is offering special throwback lunch and dinner menus Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 21-24. Dine on dishes from the original menu, including turkey meatloaf ($15.95), mustard-crusted chicken sandwich ($15.95), crab-stuffed mushroom caps ($13.95), cornbread-crusted Alaskan cod ($19.95 lunch, $29.95 dinner), rib-eye medallions al forno ($38.95), homemade chocolate cream pie ($8.95) and more.

Wildfire is at 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363 or wildfirerestaurant.com/glenview/.

Warm up at Hey Nonny's new Hot Dram! Whiskey Festival, when patrons can taste more than 50 whiskeys in the Bistro room from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. "Just the Scotches are an amazing collection," said head bartender Zac Bizub. "We'll have all the usual suspects, but also some obscure favorites, including Craigellachie, Auchentoshan, Monkey Shoulder and that really smooth Macallan 15." Plus, there will be 20 bourbons and about a dozen rye whiskeys to try. The $50 entry includes the tastings and hors d'oeuvres.

Hey Nonny is at 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com/.

In honor of Chinese New Year, Big Bowl will be serving up specials from Thursday through Wednesday, Jan. 23-29. Dine on traditional Chinese beef noodle soup ($4.95), seared edamame potstickers ($9.95), slow-braised Shanghai beef ($17.95), crispy Cantonese cod ($17.95), peanut butter chocolate cheesecake ($5.95), blood orange sangria ($8) or blood orange ginger ale ($3.75). Reservations are requested.

Big Bowl is at 215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880; 1930 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881; and 60 E. Ohio, Chicago, (312) 951-1888. bigbowl.com/.

20 years!

Bonefish Grill is turning 20, and to celebrate, the restaurant is hosting a Throwback Thursday on Jan. 23. For one night only, diners can order dishes and cocktails from the past and present. The special menu features saucy shrimp, applewood bacon-wrapped scallops, Bang Bang shrimp, macadamia nut mahi-mahi, fontina pork chop and blackened salmon pasta. Sippers feature the Glowfish Martini (Absolut vodka, Blue Curacao, fresh lime and pineapple juice served with a glow-in-the-dark bracelet), the Bonefish Martini (Absolut vodka, sparkling wine, a splash of cranberry juice and an orange twist) and the Parkers Margarita (finished with fresh-squeezed orange juice and Grand Marnier).

Bonefish Grill is located at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. Lagrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; and 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634. bonefishgrill.com/.

