Weekend at play: Dinosaur Adventure in Rosemont, 'Ultimate Boyband Tribute' at the Raue

See a mechanized triceratops as part of the touring Dinosaur Adventure at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont this weekend. Courtesy of Pinnacle Production Group

The Dinosaur Adventure roars into Rosemont, the Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside hosts a WinterFest and The Great Midwest Train Show returns to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Here are five things to do this weekend. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Back from extinction

The new touring Dinosaur Adventure promises animatronic creatures, fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps and more family fun this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $20-$55. (847) 692-2220 or dinosauradventure.com. Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.

Conductor Andrew Grams leads the Elgin Symphony Orchestra in concerts this weekend.

Pianist William Wolfram is the guest soloist with conductor Andrew Grams and the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for its "Magnificent Mozart" concerts this weekend at two locations: first on Friday at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg, $35-$65; then on Saturday and Sunday at Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, $35-$85. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in Schaumburg and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in Elgin.

'90s nostalgia

Hear hit songs made famous by the Backstreet Boys, N*SYNC, New Kids On The Block, 98 Degrees and more in the touring show "Larger Than Life -- The Ultimate Boyband Tribute" at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20-$28. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

Model world

The Great Midwest Train Show bills itself as the world's largest monthly model train show. It features operating model train displays, a Lego layout and more at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $7; kids 12 and younger admitted free. (630) 668-6636 or greatmidwesttrainshow.com. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.

A boggy day

Go on bog tours, try cross-country skiing or hear the bluegrass band River Valley Rangers as part of WinterFest at the Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. $5 suggested donation. (815) 344-1294 or dnr.illinois.gov. 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.