5 events for $5 (or less): All Animal Expo comes to Wheaton

The All Animal Expo returns to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Creatures great & small

Shop for pet supplies and more at the All Animal Expo at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $5. (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Photo prints

See some of the latest works by members of the Schaumburg Area Photo Society at a special Artist Reception at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free admission. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 2 p.m. reception Saturday, Jan. 4; exhibit continues through Friday, Jan. 31

Visiting orchestra

The Dordt University Chamber Orchestra visits from Sioux City, Iowa, to perform music of Bach, Saint-Saëns and composer James Stephenson at Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 1401 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. Free admission, but donations appreciated. (630) 665-5577 or dordt.edu. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

The Lira Singers perform "An Epiphany Concert of Polish & American Carols" at St. Thomas Becket Church in Mount Prospect at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. - Courtesy of Warren Johnson Photography

The Lira Singers share their cultural heritage when they perform "An Epiphany Concert of Polish & American Carols" at St. Thomas Becket Church, 1321 N. Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect. Free admission, but donations appreciated. (847) 827-9220 or liraensemble.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

Free locals

The Museum of Science and Industry hosts special Free Museum Admission Days this winter for Illinois residents. The promotion is available for select dates in January and February at 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. (773) 684-1414 or msichicago.org. Various hours from Jan. 6-9, 13-16, 20-23 and 27-30 and Feb. 3-6, 10-13, 18-20 and 24-27