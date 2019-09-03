 

White Sands Smoothie

  • White Sands Smoothie is a frothy mix of milk and frozen banana blended with coconut, almonds and a sprinkle of nutmeg. It's based on a favorite from Joni's in Montauk, Long Island. It's a nourishing treat that lets you have those beachy vibes anytime.

    Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post

 
1 very ripe banana, cut into chunks and frozen

3/4 cup (1%) low-fat milk or plant milk of choice

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

2 tablespoons sliced or slivered almonds (unsalted)

1 tablespoon unsweetened shredded coconut

1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch freshly ground nutmeg

In a blender, combine the banana, milk, almonds, coconut, vanilla extract and nutmeg and blend until smooth. Serve right away.

Serves 1

Nutrition | Per serving: 300 calories, 12 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 11 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 125 mg sodium, 5 g dietary fiber, 26 g sugar

From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.

