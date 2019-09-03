White Sands Smoothie
1 very ripe banana, cut into chunks and frozen
3/4 cup (1%) low-fat milk or plant milk of choice
2 tablespoons sliced or slivered almonds (unsalted)
1 tablespoon unsweetened shredded coconut
1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch freshly ground nutmeg
In a blender, combine the banana, milk, almonds, coconut, vanilla extract and nutmeg and blend until smooth. Serve right away.
Serves 1
Nutrition | Per serving: 300 calories, 12 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 11 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 125 mg sodium, 5 g dietary fiber, 26 g sugar
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.
