Dining out: The Table at Crate opens in Oak Brook; Taco Bar Tuesday at Uncle Julio's

The wrinkled green beans come with sweet potatoes, pecans and Wisconsin maple syrup at The Table at Crate in Oak Brook. Courtesy of The Table at Crate

Refresh with a cocktail at the new The Table at Crate in Oak Brook. Courtesy of The Table at Crate

Chef Bill Kim created the menu at the new The Table at Crate in Oak Brook. Courtesy of The Table at Crate

The Citrus Cured Cold Smoked Salmon is on the Bites portion of the menu at the new The Table at Crate in Oak Brook. Courtesy of The Table at Crate

The Table at Crate

Talk about star power: James Beard-nominated chef Bill Kim is leading the kitchen at Oak Brook's new The Table at Crate, Crate and Barrel's first full-service restaurant. The menu devised by Chef Kim focuses on seasonal Midwestern fare sourced from local farms, including shareable bites, salads, tartines, bowls and entrees. And seasonal cocktails will feature housemade syrups and juices. Stop by for lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, or to grab a coffee any time. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Look for chef demos, cookbook dinners and other special events in the near future.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The Table at Crate is at 35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-9444 or tableatcrate.com/.

Uncle Julio's new Taco Bar Tuesday starts Tuesday, Aug. 20. - Courtesy of Uncle Julio's

Uncle Julio's is stepping up Taco Tuesdays with its new Taco Bar Tuesday starting Tuesday, Aug. 20. Perfect for groups of two to six, grab some friends to enjoy this communal dining experience. Served on a spinning wooden tray, the taco bar features ground beef or shredded chicken, soft tortillas and crunchy shells, plus 13 toppings, including chipotle crema, tumbleweed onions, Cotija cheese, roasted corn pico, chopped cilantro, pickled red onions and more. The best part? It's only $10 per person.

Uncle Julio's is at 20423 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (815) 681-7330; 2360 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 705-9260; 1831 Abriter Court, Naperville, (331) 444-1300; 5 Woodfield Mall, Space F-315, Schaumburg, (630) 635-5500; 850 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 100, Vernon Hills, (224) 513-0300; unclejulios.com/.

Monday is Caymus & Kobe night at Pennyville Station in Park Ridge. - Courtesy of Pennyville Station

If you have a case of the Mondays, check out Pennyville Station's new weeknight specials. Monday is Caymus & Kobe night for $30. Sip on a glass of Caymus Cabernet and nosh on an 8-ounce American Kobe Burger topped with cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon and chipotle mayo. Tuesdays are for Tacos & Tequila. For $20, enjoy smoked pulled-pork tacos and a Hot Pepper Paloma. Make your Wednesday a little brighter with Hump Day Half Shells. Try the $1.50 Blue Point Oysters (raw with horseradish and mignonette or grilled with bacon, jalapeño and clarified butter -- minimum order of four) and $10 glasses of Conundrum White Blend. Thursdays are for saffron paella with shrimp, mussels, clams and andouille sausage paired with a glass of Piedra Negra Argentinian Malbec.

Pennyville Station is at 112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841 or pennyvillestation.com/.

Outback Steakhouse is offering steak and unlimited shrimp for a limited time. - Courtesy of Outback Steakhouse

If you're a shrimp fan, Outback Steakhouse is offering steak and unlimited shrimp for a limited time. Order the center-cut sirloin or Victoria's filet and get a choice of unlimited crispy shrimp or garlic herb butter shrimp, along with two sides. Or you can add unlimited shrimp to any entree. Also, Outback recently introduced new menu items such as the Bloomin' Fried Chicken served with homestyle mashed potatoes and a fresh veggie; the pineapple and pork medallions; the creamy shrimp scampi dip served with tortilla chips; and the Chocolate Tower, a six-layer chocolate cake topped with chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and chocolate shavings and served with raspberry sauce.

Outback Steakhouse has locations in Bloomingdale, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Schaumburg, South Elgin and more. outback.com/

Dining for a cause

September is Hunger Action Month, and Noodles & Company is helping the cause by collaborating with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. From Wednesday, Aug. 28, through Sept. 24, diners at Noodles can add a $2 donation to their order, enough to provide up to 20 meals for kids in need. As a thank you, Noodles will give donors a free shareable item on their next visit. Plus, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, Noodles will match every $2 donation.

Noodles has locations across the suburbs. noodles.com/.

• Email clinden@dailyherald.com with dining and night life events.